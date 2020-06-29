This blog for Monday, June 29 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
Monday
- State officials Monday approved the majority of El Paso County's variance request to Colorado's current coronavirus public health order, including allowing restaurants to accommodate up to 175 people indoors and as many as 250 outdoors. Read more here.
- Loans and grants to 422 Colorado Springs area businesses and nonprofits helped save nearly 8,000 jobs at risk after they were closed by state restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Colorado employers have trimmed what they expect to hand out in raises this year after statewide closures were ordered to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to a survey. Read more here.
- GUEST COLUMN | COVID-19: What the deaf community wants everyone to know. Read here.
- The Space Foundation Discovery Center will begin a phased reopening Tuesday with coronavirus restrictions. More details here.
- Douglas County will be allowed to have indoor gatherings up to a maximum of 175 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people under a variance from Colorado’s “safer-at-home” guidance. Read more here.
- Denver sports columnist, Paul Klee: "Credit the authors behind the MLB’s new guidelines. I’m serious. They deserve it. It must have taken weeks to complete, and whatever ingenuity brings sports back is greatly appreciated." Read more here.
- There are now 10.2 million diagnosed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with 502,387 deaths. The U.S. leads both diagnoses and deaths with nearly 2.55 million and 125,803, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Colorado had 32,022 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, with 1,674 deaths among cases and 1,482 deaths due to the virus, as of Saturday, according to the state health department. Numbers have not been updated since Saturday.
Sunday
- The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come. Read more here.
- Several cities across the U.S. are bucking recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by continuing sweeps of homeless encampments, risking further spread of the virus at a time when health officials are still seeking to gain an upper hand on the pandemic. Read more here.
- More than three months after closing amid the global coronavirus pandemic, The Broadmoor reopened to guests Sunday, a day before the historic resort’s 102nd anniversary. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic crushed hopes and brought significant budget impacts that not only sidelined this year’s education agenda but reversed much of the progress made last year. Read more here.
- The number of new known cases of COVID-19 in Colorado has been on the rise since mid-June, hitting 324 Thursday, a new high since May 30. The uptick comes after an overall declining number of new cases since late-April, when the seven-day average of newly reported cases hit almost 600, nearly two times the low achieved in mid-June. Read more here.
-In fighting the virus, what has Colorado done right that other states have done wrong? Read more from Gazette Editor Vince Bzdek.
