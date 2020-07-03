This blog for Friday, July 3 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo — a tradition for eight decades — is a bust this year, canceled because of concerns of spreading COVID-19. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore, an event expected to draw thousands where masks and social distancing aren't required as coronavirus cases spike across the country. Read more here.
- The Air Force Academy is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among freshmen, according to a school spokesman. Read more here.
- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast. Read more here.
- Pub managers will have to be resourceful come Saturday when they and other parts of the hospitality industry in England open their doors to customers for the first time since March 20, provided they meet COVID safety requirements. Read more here.
THURSDAY
- New CDC forecast: Nearly 148,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. by July 25.
- The CDC reports a total of 2,679,230 coronavirus cases in the U.S., a record-breaking 54,357 new cases compared to yesterday's data. Total deaths are at 128,024, 725 new deaths compared to yesterday's data.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 2):
- 33,352 confirmed cases, including 2,474 in El Paso County
- 5,527 hospitalized
- 337,391 people tested
- 1,701 deaths among cases, including 120 in El Paso County
- 1,521 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 362 outbreaks
-The U.S. sets another daily coronavirus record with over 50,000 new cases Wednesday, according to CNN.
- NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start. More here.
- As nursing home infections decrease, Colorado health officials say more people are contracting COVID-19 in retail locations, such as stores and restaurants. Read more here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed both a lower court decision and Gov. Jared Polis' executive order allowing petition-gathering via email. Read more here.
- Professional sports teams may resume their pre-season training, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Wednesday, while at the same time closing bars that do not offer food service. Read more here.
- U.S. unemployment fell to 11.1% in June as the economy added a solid 4.8 million jobs, the government reported Thursday. But the job-market recovery may already be faltering because of a new round of closings and layoffs triggered by a resurgence of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis had 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits delivered to Denver’s Pepsi Center, preventing the site from having to scale back operations due to its testing partner, LabCorp, experiencing a shortage of testing kits as states such as Arizona, Texas and Florida see the virus resurge. Read more here.
- Rocky Mountain Vibes President and GM Chris Phillips called the aftermath of the announcement that there would be no minor league baseball in 2020 “dealing with reality.” Read more here.
- There have been more than 10.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 517,000 deaths. The U.S. leads both diagnoses and deaths, with nearly 2.7 million and 128,062, respectively, as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins Universty & Medicine.
