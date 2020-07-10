This blog for Friday, July 10 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- Average age of Coloradans diagnosed with coronavirus drops, state officials say. Full story here.
- The Gazette editorial board says that union leaders are "looking for every opportunity to strong-arm employers in the name of COVID-19 safety." Read more here.
- Colorado has surpassed 35,000 cases since the pandemic reached the state in early March, according to data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis and the team of COVID-19 researchers from the University of Colorado showed the public an online application, at ColoradoCoronavirus.com, that will allow Coloradans to see updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus cases in the state and evaluate the various factors experts believe are key to suppressing new transmissions. Read more here.
- In order to avoid going back to the kinds of restrictions in place earlier this year, Colorado residents need to be more vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday, after three weeks of rising numbers of new coronavirus cases in the state. Read more here.
- El Paso County, along with Jeffco, is among the populous counties along Colorado's Front Range where wearing a mask in public remains voluntary. Read more here. Read more here.
- El Paso County needs to start slowing the spread of COVID-19 or the community could see rules on social gatherings start to tighten up again. Read more here.
- With the Big Ten moving to conference-only games because of the coronavirus, Air Force will not travel to Purdue on Sept. 19. Read more here.
THURSDAY
- There are now 3,114,746 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 133,241 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Restrictions could return if El Paso County can't halt resurgence of coronavirus. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 9):
- 35,525 confirmed cases, including 2,804 in El Paso County
- 5,831 hospitalized
- 374,161 people tested
- 1,706 deaths among cases, including 110 in El Paso County
- 1,581 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 387 outbreaks
- A new variant of a COVID-19-causing virus has shown to dominate global infections, shows a study from DOE/Los Alamos National Laboratory, according to Science Daily.
Research out today in the journal Cell shows that a specific change in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus virus genome, previously associated with increased viral transmission and the spread of COVID-19, is more infectious in cell culture. The variant in question, D614G, makes a small but effective change in the virus's 'Spike' protein, which the virus uses to enter human cells.
More in vivo work remains to be done to determine the full implications of the change.
- Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and UCHealth on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus will recruit qualified patients throughout Colorado for a study testing a promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- A Colorado Springs company has been tapped to conduct a two-year test of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. Read more here.
- Colorado could take coronavirus patients from overtaxed Arizona hospitals where the pandemic is raging. Read more here.
- Pikes Peak region schools were planning to resume classroom instruction next semester before President Donald Trump issued his edict that he wants schools across the nation to reopen in the fall, threatening to withhold federal funding if they don't. Read more here.
- A day care in Colorado Springs closed after three employees tested positive for Coronavirus. Read more here.
- Air Force Academy freshmen will attend the field training portion of basic training this month despite a recent outbreak of coronavirus. Read more here.
- Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will find new rules in place. Read more here.
- The head of the World Health Organization says former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark will lead a new panel to give an “honest assessment” of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic in Africa is reaching “full speed” and it’s good to prepare for the worst-case scenario, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief said Thursday, after a South African official said a single province is preparing 1.5 million graves. Read more here.
