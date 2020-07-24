This blog for Friday, July 24 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- Colorado mask mandate: Some sheriffs are not enforcing it. Where are the lines drawn? More here.
- Having labeled national COVID-19 testing a "disgrace" last weekend, Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that Colorado will seek a faster turnaround by using labs within the state. Read more here.
- A man booked into the El Paso County jail this week has tested positive for COVID-19, the first inmate here known to have the deadly disease since the pandemic hit Colorado. Read more here.
- After Denver's largest jail COVID-19 cases spike to 581 cases, officials scrambled to lower publicly reported counts. Read more here.
- The Air Force Academy will have all 4,000 cadets on campus by the end of the month. Read more here.
- Researchers at the University of Colorado have developed a saliva-based test that can deliver results in 45 minutes. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than 10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Read more here.
- The Democratic members of the General Assembly have asked U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn to oppose any augmented federal law enforcement presence in Colorado, following revelations that unidentified U.S. Border Patrol officers were grabbing Portland protesters off of the street using unmarked vans. Read more here.
THURSDAY
- There are now 4,034,831 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 144,242 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 23):
-42,314 cases, including 3,864 in El Paso County
-467,726 people tested
-1,786 deaths among cases, including 122 in El Paso County
-1,645 deaths due to COVID-19
-452 outbreaks
- U.S. coronavirus cases have jumped from 3 million to 4 million in just 15 days, according to CNN. It took 99 days to reach the first million.
- There are now 4,021,053 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 143,967 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- El Paso County Public Health recommends Colorado Springs-area schools push back start date to Aug. 17 because of the rise in coronavirus cases in the Pikes Peak region. Find out more here.
- The Tavern League of Colorado, which represents 200 alcohol-serving establishments, has filed a lawsuit against the state health department for imposing numerical caps on their capacity in an alleged violation of their Fourteen Amendment right to equal protection under the law. Read more here.
- Laboratories across the U.S. are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are undercutting the pandemic response. Read more here.
- The Trump administration will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for a December delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is developing, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks match against Austin Bold in Colorado Springs is postponed by coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees voted to scrap a resolution closing popular footpaths in the town west of Colorado Springs. Full story here.
- A day of mutton bustin' is still planned in Colorado Springs this weekend, even though the Pikes Peak Rodeo or Bust has been canceled. Find out more here.
