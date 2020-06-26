Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.