This blog for Friday, June 26 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Friday
The latest around Colorado and the world
- There are now 2,467,510 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 125,045 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- At least 11 states have paused or rolled back reopening plans, according to CNN. Colorado, however, has not, despite a recent surge in cases.
- U.S. sees highest one-day coronavirus cases today, the third consecutive day, at 40,588, according to CDC.
- New Harvard study finds conservative media audience more likely to believe conspiracy theories about coronavirus, according to CNN.
“We are receiving an incredible number of studies and solid data showing that consuming far-right media and social media content was strongly associated with low concern about the virus at the onset of the pandemic,” said Irene Pasquetto, chief editor of the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review, which published one of the studies.
- 32 states seeing rises in coronavirus cases, according to CNN.
Space Foundation Discovery Center reopening Tuesday.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 26):
- 31,796 confirmed cases, including 2,266 in El Paso County
- 5,392 hospitalized
- 304,759 people tested
- 1,673 deaths among cases, including 118 in El Paso County
- 1,482 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 349 outbreaks
- Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and spiking cases of COVID-19 in many states, Americans are still planning to take 700 million trips between July and September, AAA estimates. Read more here.
- Air Force Academy greets new freshmen for Basic Training, respecting coronavirus. More here.
- 37,077 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, the highest single day, according to CNN.
- The Space Foundation Discovery Center announced it will begin a phased reopening Tuesday with coronavirus restrictions. Read more here.
- The coronavirus crisis deepened in Arizona, and the governor of Texas began to backtrack after making one of the most aggressive pushes in the nation to reopen, as the daily number of confirmed cases across the U.S. closed in on the peak reached during the dark days of late April. Read more here.
- While China moved closer to containing a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the coronavirus took a stronger hold elsewhere, including the United States, where surging infections across southern states have highlighted the risks of reopening economies without effective treatment or vaccines. Read more here.
- In an effort to keep citizens’ focused on remaining vigilant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County Public Health will launch a joint campaign tomorrow to encourage residents and visitors in Colorado Springs to “Mask Up.” The formal announcement will be Friday at 11 a.m.
THURSDAY
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 25):
- 31,479 confirmed cases, including 2,220 in El Paso County
- 5,386 hospitalized
- 299,772 people tested
- 1,669 deaths among cases, including 121 in El Paso County
- 1,475 deaths directly attributed to the coronavirus
- 338 outbreaks
- See the increase in daily case rate here: By The Numbers | Coronavirus in Colorado
- The Centers for Disease Control reports that actual coronavirus cases could be 10 times higher than reported due to slow rollout of testing.
"Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was recorded there actually were ten other infections," Director Robert Redfield told reporters on a conference call, later adding it would mean between 5-8% of the population has contracted the virus.
- U.S. daily coronavirus cases reach record levels. Over 45,000 new cases Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- A government watchdog says nearly 1.1 million relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people in the government's coronavirus aid program. Read more here.
Weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits in Colorado have fallen below 10,000 for the first time since mid-March, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported. Read more here.
- Here's what's on tap at drive-in movie theaters around Colorado this weekend. Read more here.
- The U.S. economy shrank at a 5.0% rate in the first quarter with a much worse decline expected in the current three-month economic period, which will show what happened when the pandemic began spread across the U.S. Read more here.
- With growing outbreaks of COVID-19 in several Colorado counties, Gov. Jared Polis pleaded with Coloradans to avoid big 4th of July gatherings. Read more here.
- A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the U.S. and sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West, with hospital administrators and health experts warning that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold. Read more here.
