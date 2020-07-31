This blog for Thursday, July 30 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- Denver District Court Judge Brian Whitney, despite misgivings, denied a request for a temporary restraining order against the state over executive orders that business owners say have hurt the state's bar and restaurant industry. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he thinks it's “reasonably safe” to open schools this fall and announced plans to distribute medical-grade masks to teachers across the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Eight student athletes at Colorado State University have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine more are awaiting results, CPR reported. Read more here.
- Attorney General Phil Weiser has issued a cease-and-desist order against Live Entertainment to prevent it from hosting more large gatherings in Colorado that exceed state orders limiting the size of outdoor events. Read more here.
- Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has died of complications from the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state. See the list here.
THURSDAY
- There are now 4,494,252 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 152,040 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 30):
-46,204 cases, including 4,381 in El Paso County
-523,174 people tested
-1,822 deaths among cases, including 130 in El Paso County
-1,691 deaths due to COVID-19
-477 outbreaks
- A mask is just as necessary as a ticket for fans to get into the Colorado Springs Switchbacks' match Saturday at Weidner Field. The local United Soccer League Championship club took its safety protocols a step further when it announced on social media Thursday afternoon that masks or face coverings are now mandatory at all times, unless a fan is actively eating or drinking in his or her seat. Read more here.
- As coronavirus transmission rates in El Paso County march ever higher, the state health department will not require new coronavirus restrictions in the community, despite a missed deadline Monday for the county to show improvements. Read more here.
-Colorado Springs School District 11 is pushing back the start date for in-person and online classes from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24. Read more here.
- Students in Manitou Springs will begin the school year in late August on a hybrid schedule or fully online, depending on parental preference, the district announced this week. Read more here.
- A Fort Carson brigade will head to California to fight a mock desert war, but first its soldiers must pass coronavirus tests and be sequestered for three days to ensure the 4,000-soldier unit is free of the sometimes deadly virus. Read more here.
- Castle Rock restaurant, C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, that defied Colorado's safer-at-home rule on Mother's Day is closing its doors for good after a turbulent three months. Read more here.
- Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, forcing him to cancel his plan to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump. Read more here.
