FRIDAY
- Gov. Jared Polis praised Coloradans on Thursday for their continued social-distancing, which he said has resulted in the state's status as only in the Mountain West seeing a "steady decline" in coronavirus cases. Read more here.
- The first downtown Colorado Springs road closure for in-street dining was announced by the Downtown Partnership. The Dine Out Downtown program begins with a soft launch during which Tejon Street will be closed for 6 hours between Colorado and Pikes Peak Avenues. Read more here.
- Despite the barrier placed at the Manitou Incline's base, as well as posted warnings of $2,650 fines and 90 days in jail, devotees have planned an ascent that's being described as a protest for Saturday. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs-based U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced plans Thursday for reopening the city’s athletic training center, hit hard by an extended closure, job cuts and furloughs due to financial fallout from the first-ever postponement of the Olympic games, which would have kicked off next month in Tokyo. Read more here.
- There are more than 8.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 455,000 deaths as of Friday morning. The U.S. leads confirmed cases with nearly 2.2 million, and deaths with nearly 118,500, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
THURSDAY
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 18):
- 29,901 cases, including 2,024 in El Paso County
- 5,308 hospitalized
- 264,446 people tested
- 1,638 deaths among cases, 114 in El Paso County
- 1,417 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus
- CDOT sets aside $4.1 million for COVID-19-related infrastructure modifications. Read all about it.
- Street closures of Larimer Square and Glenarm Place were approved as part of Denver’s temporary patio expansion program, which allows restaurants and bars to utilize adjacent outdoor space — including parking lots, streets and sidewalks — to resume sit-down service while maintaining physical distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients suggests that blood type might influence whether someone develops severe disease. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced it has paid out approximately $2.5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29th. Read more here.
- Nationally, about 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work. Read more here.
- New data details the coronavirus pandemic's brutal blow to America's ski industry. Read more here.
- Boulder County has had 108 residents test positive for COVID-19 since Thursday. The majority of the new cases are among college-age people living in the Hill neighborhood, according to Boulder County Public Health.
Some of the people newly infected report recent out-of-state travel as well as attending large gatherings in Boulder.
- Flying W Ranch has again pushed back its highly anticipated grand reopening date because of COVID-19 concerns. Fans will now have to wait until July 10 to visit the iconic Colorado Springs attraction, which started in 1953. Read more here.
- Bronco Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19. Read all about it.
- A Chinese public health expert says an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing is under control and the number of new cases should drop in the coming days. Read the latest here.
