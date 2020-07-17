This blog for Friday, July 17 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- Donkey Derby Days, a Cripple Creek tradition for 89 years, has been canceled for 2020. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis' mask mandate goes into effect today. Read more here.
- El Paso County residents are split over the mask mandate issued by Gov. Jared Polis, with some bristling at what they consider an infringement on their personal choice and others rejoicing at what they saw as an overdue safeguard against the coronavirus. Read more here.
- A large swath of Colorado College’s sports calendar was cleared with fall sports cancelled in a move tied to coronavirus. The decision affects men’s soccer, volleyball, cross country and tennis. Tennis uses the season for non-traditional activities. Read more here.
- There were more than 13.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally as of Friday morning, with nearly 591,000 deaths. The U.S. topped confirmed cases, with nearly 3.6 million. It also topped deaths, with nearly 138,500, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
- Since late May, three months after Brazil’s first reported case of the coronavirus, it has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward. Read more here.
THURSDAY
- Colorado House Republicans react swiftly to Gov. Polis' mask mandate, calling it 'mob rule.' More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on July 16):
- 38,726 cases, including 3,306 in El Paso County
- 421,313 people tested
- 420 outbreaks
- 1,745 deaths among cases, including 118 in El Paso County
- 1,615 deaths due to COVID-19
- 5,966 hospitalized
- Amid growing calls from Democratic lawmakers, small business owners and an online petition, multiple sources have told Colorado Politics that Gov. Jared Polis will issue an executive order Thursday mandating all Coloradans wear masks when they are in public. Read more here.
- Empower Field at Mile High will have a reduced seating capacity for the 2020 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Denver Broncos revealed in an email to season-ticket holders. Read more here.
- Amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, some employers and residents are seeking out testing unnecessarily. Read more here.
- Gazette columnist Paul Klee says Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic's experience with coronavirus is a promising sign for the return of sports. Read more here.
- Kroger Co., the parent company of Colorado-based King Soopers and City Market grocery stores, ill require customers to wear face coverings. Read more here.
- Arizona, Texas and Florida together reported about 25,000 new coronavirus cases as restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the pandemic took hold in the United States and around the world in an unsettling sign reminiscent of the dark days of April. Read more here.
