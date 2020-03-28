This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
SATURDAY
- Counties with the most deaths: El Paso at 10, Weld at 7, Jefferson and Denver at 5.
- Counties with the most cases: Denver at 367, Arapahoe at 204, El Paso at 184.
- The death toll in the U.S.: 2,227; total cases: 123,750. Global death count: 31,851; total cases: 578,444.
- Former Denver Bronco Orlando McDaniel, an LSU wide receiver who was picked by the Broncos in the 1982 draft, died Friday night. He was 59.
- More than 190 countries and territories have confirmed coronavirus cases according to the World Health Organization.
- Cases in Colorado by sex: female-52.26%, male-47.16%, unknown-0.58%
- Deaths in Colorado by sex: female-43.18%, male-56.82%
- New research finds that the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces. Scientists found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
- The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was part of the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, includes:
- $100 billion in direct financial support to hospitals, physician practices, and other health care providers under the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund. This support is for the costs of treating COVID-19 patients as well as to ease the financial impact on those who lose revenue due reductions in other services.
- A new loan product within the Small Business Administration for loans of up to $10 million to help cover payroll and overhead costs, with expanded loan-forgiveness criteria. Physician practices with not more than 500 employees may qualify.
- Suspension of the 2% Medicare sequester in May, to run through December 2020.
- Limitations on liability for volunteer health care professionals during COVID-19 emergency response.
- A temporary waiver of the face-to-face visit requirement with home dialysis patients.
- Authority for the Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary to waive telehealth coverage requirements for new patients during a national emergency. Previous legislation provided flexibility only for established patients seen within the past three years.
- Enhanced use of telehealth under Medicare for federally qualified health centers.
- The age group with the most amount of coronavirus cases in Colorado is 50-59 years at 17.08% followed by 30-39 years at 17.03%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.07%.
- There are now 16 states and two U.S. territories that have officially confirmed disaster declarations. They are Colo., Mass., Mich., S.C., Mo., Md. Ill., N.J., N.C., Texas, Fla., La., Iowa, Calif., Wash., N.Y., Guam, and Puerto Rico.
- Case rates per 100,000 people by county: Gunnison has the highest at 454.20 (78 actual cases) followed by Eagle at 331.74 (182 actual cases). Denver is at 51.13 (367 actual cases). El Paso is at 25.76 (184 actual cases).
- Gov. Jared Polis secured major disaster status for Colorado, which is now eligible to receive additional federal resources to help address the global epidemic impacting the state. More info here.
- The U.S. death count has more than doubled in two days. Thursday the count reached 1000. It is now over 2,227.
- A local community relations officer tells us how she is coping with coronavirus while protecting and serving, and practicing social distancing. More here.
- Colorado Case Summary (this summary only includes data through 3/27 and does not reflect cases since then):
- 2,061 cases*
- 274 hospitalized
- 44 counties
- 13,276 people tested
- 44 deaths
- 10 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- For Colorado Springs' homeless, pandemic 'stay-at-home' order neither possible nor effective. Full story here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released statistics from a statewide coronavirus survey Saturday, completed March 22-24 by nearly 45,000 Coloradans.
In the news release, the department said 72% of respondents were "very concerned" about COVID-19 in Colorado. The percentage dropped to 59% among 18 to 29-year-olds.
Nearly 90% of respondents think it's somewhat or very likely that they would get sick from the coronavirus and half had reported symptoms of generalized anxiety over the past two weeks, the statement said.
While most of Colorado businesses are closed due to state orders, 40% of part-time, full-time or self-employed respondents said they do not have access to paid leave if they were not able to work due to the illness. The state said 43% of people were now working from home in response to the virus.
“This survey shows what we already knew, that Coloradans are strong, and we are all in this together,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state health department. “We’re relieved to see that so many people are doing their part to slow the spread of this deadly virus. If we keep this up, we will protect our health care system from being overloaded with critical cases and countless lives will be saved.”
- The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will implement a remote notarization process. More here.
- U.S. weekly jobless claims hit record-breaking 3.28 million.
- Colorado distilleries shift to making hand sanitizer during nationwide shortage as they feel "compelled to help." Full story here.
- The Colorado Avalanche announced Saturday that a second player has tested positive for COVID-19.The Avs have not identified either player. The first player to test positive has recovered. The second is said to be recovering in self isolation.
- Harley’s Hope Foundation, in collaboration with Colorado Pet Pantry, is offering individuals in El Paso, Pueblo and Teller County, who are at high-risk or in mandatory quarantine due to Covid 19, free Dog and Cat food as well as home delivery. Food requests can be called in to 719-495-6083 or emailed to: info@harleys-hopefoundation.org. More info here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Friday he wants to model the state's coronavirus response on South Korea, which relied on widespread testing, contact tracing and surveillance of all epidemiological activities to mitigate the virus. Read more here.
- Colorado distilleries are shifting to make hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs-based real estate service Hermes Team teamed up with Marigold Cafe and Bakery and Happy Tap bar to provide free beer and food on Monday for all first responders and medical personnel.
Call Marigold at 599-4776 and Happy Tap at 502-9093 to place orders. Show work ID upon pickup.
- A deal struck between Major League Baseball and its players on Friday slashes the size of the draft and could ease the path toward the future elimination of teams like the Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Vibes. The deal is designed to help MLB teams deal with cash-flow issues presented by an indefinite delay caused by COVID-19. Read more here.
- Through the statewide stay-at-home order, the city of Cañon City will light up the pedestrian bridge at Centennial Park, 221 Griffin Ave., in a rainbow effect "symbolizing hope for the future!" Mayor Ashley Smith said in a statement.
- An Air Force Academy cadet has tested positive for COVID-19. The cadet was staying in a single-occupancy room in the cadet dorms and is currently in isolation. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis announced there are now 31 confirmed deaths in Colorado due to COVID-19. He also said there are now 1,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, an increase of nearly 300 since yesterday. Polis stated that there are likely far more than that. Over 11,000 people have been tested for the virus. Read more here.
- A grand opening in late May for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, while a postponement also is likely of the venue’s public opening planned for a week earlier for tourists and local residents. Read more here.
- Colorado Case Summary (this summary only includes data through 3/26 and does not reflect cases since then):
- 1,734 cases*
- 239 hospitalized
- 42 counties
- 11,676 people tested
- 31 deaths
- 9 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- What is it like to work with caregivers inside Memorial Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic? Read more here.
- President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic. Read more here.
FRIDAY ROUNDUP
- Case rates per 100,000 people by county: Gunnison has the highest at 384.32 (66 actual cases) followed by Eagle at 309.86 (170 actual cases). Denver is at 43.47 (312 actual cases). El Paso is at 22.40 (160 actual cases).
- Cases in Colorado by sex: female-51.21%, male-48.15%, unknown-0.63%
- Deaths in Colorado by sex: female-45.16%, male-54.84%
- House approves, President Trump signs $2 trillion relief bill.
- Apple Inc., in partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released an app and website that guides Americans through a series of questions about their health and exposure to determine if they should seek care for COVID-19 symptoms. Users can download the free app from Apple's App Store. More info here.
- The age group with the most amount of coronavirus cases in Colorado is 30-39 years at 17.36% followed by 50-59 years at 16.96%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.15%.
- U.S. coronavirus case count reaches 101,295+.
- The Colorado Department of Corrections stated that two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member works at the Sterling Correctional Facility, the other works at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center.
- The are now 1,589+ deaths in the U.S.
- The county with the highest case count is Denver at 312, followed by Eagle at 170, and El Paso at 160.
- An analysis of public genome sequence data from SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses including COVID-19 found no evidence that the virus was made in a laboratory or otherwise engineered according to Scripps Research Institute.
-Air Force Academy cadets who are caught not observing social-distancing rules will be punished with marching "tours." More here.
- Colorado Springs colleges are beginning remote learning starting Monday and continuing for the remainder of the spring semester. Full story here.
- Project C.U.R.E., along with local health systems in Colorado Springs and the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, will host a PPE drive in Colorado Springs Sunday from noon-4 p.m. at UCHealth Park (Vibes stadium). Donation drop off will be at the corner of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Avenue.
Unused products in unopened boxes will support healthcare providers directly in the Colorado Springs area. Items needed are as follows:
- Eye protection/goggles
- Face shields
- Surgical masks
- Sterile & non-sterile gloves
- Disposable gowns
- N95 Masks
- Sanitation Wipes
- Personal Wipes
- About 200 troops with Fort Carson's 627th Hospital Center departed Colorado Springs on Friday morning for Washington state, where they'll battle an invisible enemy: coronavirus. Read more here.
- Acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Friday, while the number of infections in the United States surged to the most in the world and Spain announced a record number of virus deaths overnight. Read more here.
- Four McDonald's restaurants in Colorado Springs are giving a FREE combo meal to first responders and hospital employees with an official I.D. in the drive-thru from now until March 31. The four restaurants are: 535 Airport Creek Point, 5450 Tuttt Blvd., 8120 Voyager Parkway and 434 Garden of the Gods Rd.
- Colorado Springs-based USA Cycling has laid off or furloughed more than 30% of its 70-person workforce amid a profound revenue downturn because of the pandemic. Read more here.
- Some Colorado officials have criticized the statewide stay-at-home order. Read more here.
- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado Springs Utilities is making it easier for customers to pay their bills. Disconnection are suspended through at least April 30, meaning service will not be cut off due to a lack of payment and no late fees will be added. If customers receive a bill or disconnection before that date, call 448-4800.
Springs Utilities is also offering payment extensions, payment plans and an option to skip a payment. For more info, visit here.
Now through April 30, all income-eligible customers can apply for Low-Income Energy Assistance Program or Project COPE, which provides utilities payment assistance to families and individuals struggling financially due to a personal crisis or emergency, regardless of income.
For efficiency tips, visit here.
- Local law enforcement plan to educate, not ticket, violators of the statewide stay-at-home order. Read more here.
- The HelpColoradoNow.org relief fund has now taken in $7.5 million will start accepting grant applications for up to $25,000 each. Grants will be awarded to community-based organizations, including nonprofits, local governments, school districts and small businesses. Those organizations should serve areas of the state with limited nonprofit capacity or which demonstrate a community need tied to the COVID-19 crisis. Read more here.
- The state of Colorado activated the 2-1-1 help center on Thursday to serve as an additional resource for those seeking information and referrals during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- The state of Colorado announced Friday new features in the myColorado mobile app to support Gov. Jared Polis’ order to stay at home. It offers residents access to information about the coronavirus, DMV services and job opportunities. Residents can download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play and utilize the state’s many online services while staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus.
