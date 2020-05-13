This blog for Wednesday, April 13 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that New York is now investigating about 100 cases of the syndrome, which affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock. Three children in the state have died and Cuomo advised all hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children presenting with symptoms. Read more here.
- New coronavirus clusters have appeared as nations struggle to balance reopening economies with preventing a second wave of infections and deaths, while in Europe, a debate erupted over the summer travel season. Read more here.
- Advice from the top U.S. disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions during the coronavirus pandemic was more detailed and restrictive than the plan released by the White House last month. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis will meet with President Donald J. Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., this afternoon to continue advocating for Colorado to receive more federal support during the COVID-19 pandemic, including critical testing supplies and personal protective equipment. The meeting will occur at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and Polis will hold a media availability afterward. Stay with The Gazette for more.
- EDITORIAL: Trump and Polis have the chance to make progress. Read more here.
- Rocky Mountain National Park plans to increase access to the park on May 27, which currently has its gates closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Increases in violent assaults and suicides are among the effects Teller County leaders are attributing to coronavirus restrictions, according to documentation in a variance application county officials submitted Friday to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Read more here.
- A new national survey of 1,500 registered U.S. voters found that "a vast majority of voters believe long term care facilities need more support from the government and the lack of support thus far has negatively impacted their ability to protect seniors," the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living announced Wednesday.
The results showed that: 63.6% say nursing homes and assisted-living communities need more money for PPE, staff and testing; 72% say a lack of government funding has had a negative impact on the quality of care at these facilities; 85% say government funding should provide long-term care facilities with the same resources are hospitals.
- Sterling Correctional Facility in northeastern Colorado remains in the grip of a growing coronavirus outbreak, according to new data showing a jump of more than 100 confirmed cases for the second day in a row, rising to 432 sickened inmates. Read more here.
- The largest revenue shortfall in state history will translate into a $3.3 billion cut to the state budget for 2020-21, according to an updated revenue forecast presented to the Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday. Read more here.
- Colorado has surpassed 1,000 coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
TUESDAY
- There are now 1,369,386 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 82,339 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- There are now 4,256,991 coronavirus cases worldwide and 291,843 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- 61% of Americans feel it is primarily the federal government’s responsibility to make sure there are enough coronavirus tests in order to safely lift the restrictions as a growing number of states ease prevention restrictions, according to the Pew Research Center.
- Drew Holcomb keeps music lovers happy with nightly kitchen concert series. Other happenings around Colorado amid virus lock-down. Read more here.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned as part of his testimony today that reopening state economies before proper COVID-19 prevention can be taken could lead to "little spikes that might turn into outbreaks."
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 12):
-20,151 cases, including 1,157 in El Paso County
-3,695 total hospitalized
-109,304 people tested
-199 outbreaks
-1,009 deaths, including 81 in El Paso County
-394 adult critical care ventilators in use
- Coronavirus has little impact on Colorado Springs defense contractor Vectrus in the first quarter, reducing revenue by only about $2 million and profits by about 2 cents a share.
- Terminally ill patients and their families may have been exposed by outbreak at Colo. Springs hospice. Read more here.
- Researchers have identified a fully human monoclonal antibody that prevents the COVID-19 virus from infecting cultured cells. This is a first step towards developing a fully human antibody to treat or prevent COVID-19 caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 according to ScienceDaily.com. Harbour BioMed is pursuing other research avenues and advancing development of the antibody.
- The U.S. now has 1,358,000 coronavirus cases and 81,650 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Calhan restaurants stay open despite Colorado health order. Full story here.
- El Paso County extended a disaster declaration Tuesday for 90 days through Aug. 17. The county commissioners unanimously approved the declaration after revising the length of the declaration down to 90 days from an extension through the end of the year.
- The Office of State Planning and Budgeting forecasts that General Fund revenue is expected to fall by 7.4 percent in fiscal year 2019-20 and by another 7.5 percent in fiscal year 2020-21. This decline is due not only to the impact of the pandemic-induced recession but also due to federal tax policy changes in the CARES act that will reduce the state’s income tax collections from businesses by more than $400 million over the forecast period.
- Pikes Peak Library District will launch its first-ever curbside service model Wednesday, allowing patrons to safely and easily return materials and pick up items without having any direct contact with Library staff or other patrons. Read more here.
- The Colorado health department has reported almost 1,000 deaths in the state caused by the novel coronavirus, but data released by the federal agency that tracks all disease and death figures across the U.S. suggest a higher death toll. More details here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect
The Associated Press contributed to this report.