The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
- UCHealth offers COVID-19 and antibody testing for anyone in Colorado. Read more here.
- Colorado congressman's bill would ban coronavirus relief money for undocumented immigrants. More here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 30):
-26,098 cases, including 1,717 in El Paso County
-4,333 hospitalized
-178,196 tested
-1,443 deaths among all cases, including 88 in El Paso County
-1,181 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Many Colorado Springs-area restaurants have opened for dining after Gov. Polis allowed it. Here they are.
- Americans give higher ratings to South Korea and Germany than U.S. for dealing with coronavirus, according to the Pew Research Center.
- The Denver Zoo is in the process of opening its gates once again.
City officials told the zoo Friday afternoon that its request to reopen was approved and sent to the state for final review and approval. As part of a two-step process, the zoo's fate is in the hands of the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, zoo officials said Saturday.
"We are excited to reopen this 124-year-old nonprofit organization and provide our community with a safe, enjoyable experience that generations have enjoyed through some of Colorado's most challenge times, Denver Zoo CEO Bert Vescolani said in a statement.
- Colorado Springs School District 11 will allow student-athletes to practice and take part in sports camps starting June 1. In order to participate, athletes must take a health screening and let staff know if they're feeling ill or showing symptoms.
To protect all parties, they are encouraged to stay home if they're not feeling well.
"Getting students active and participating in somewhat normal activity is a necessary step as we look forward to slowly reopening our school district," D-11 athletic director Chris Noll said in a statement. "It's beneficial for not only the students' physical health but also their social emotional health as well."
- Gov. Jared Polis extended the Executive Order limiting evictions, foreclosures, and public utility disconnections and expediting unemployment insurance claim processing for 15 days.
- Testing for COVID-19 antibodies in residents across El Paso County could help determine how widespread the illness has been and if the community is developing widespread immunity in the future, according to El Paso County Public Health. Read more here.
FRIDAY
- UCHealth begins COVID-19 and antibody testing for all in Colorado. Read more here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 29):
-25,613 cases, including 1,674 in El Paso County
-4,307 hospitalized
-173,300 tested
-1,436 deaths among all cases, including 88 in El Paso County
-1,181 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- The COVID-19 nasal swab, which determines if someone is sick with the virus, and an antibody test, a blood draw that determines whether someone has been exposed or had the virus in the past, will both be available for anyone who wants to be tested, a statement from UCHealth said. Read more here.
- The number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado rose to 25,251 on Thursday, according to state health department data. The number includes 1,636 cases in El Paso County. Read more here.
- Objections have intensified over proposed paid reservations for the popular Manitou Incline, which has been closed since mid-March due to city leaders' concerns over COVID-19. Read more here.
