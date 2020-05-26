This blog for Tuesday, May 26 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- There are now 5,589,626 coronavirus cases in the world and 350,453 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado General Assembly chop dozens of bills, some dealing with COVID-19. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs schools are preparing for reopening. Returning in fall still up in the air. Read all about it.
- Not out of the woods yet. Mid-August could see another surge in coronavirus cases. Nearly 3% of the state population has had COVID-19. Experts say we still need to practice social distancing. More here.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases in Colo. is Denver at 5,269 followed by Arapahoe at 4,121. El Paso County has 1,581 COVID-19 cases.
- Rocky Mountain National Park will begin phased reopening Wednesday with limited services. Full story here.
- Gov. Polis claims Colorado's coronavirus cases and deaths 'leveling off,' encouraging limited reopenings. More here.
- College football delays network TV assignment deadline amidst coronavirus uncertainty. Read more here.
- State officials: An estimated 170,000 Coloradans have had coronavirus; curve could rise later this summer, when schools usually resume. Full story here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 26):
-24,565 cases, including 1,581 in El Paso County
-4,160 hospitalized
-157,036 tested
-1,352 deaths among all cases, including 89 in El Paso County
-1,114 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths approached 100,000, with over 99,000 recorded early Tuesday, according to NBC News' count. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.68 million infections recorded.
- There are now 1,685,674 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 99,509 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Rocky Mountain National park will begin a phased reopening Wednesday with limited services including basic park road and trail access. The visitor centers and Wild Basin area will remain closed. Read more here.
- The El Paso County commissioners may vote on several variances Thursday including one to allow churches to hold in-person gatherings, Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said.
Allowing churches to meet seemed popular among the commissioners during their regular Tuesday meeting.
"Places of worship are essential and they do need to be open," Commission Chairman Mark Waller said.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said he has been frustrated with how little attention Gov. Jared Polis has paid to church gatherings and allowing them again.
"He is ignoring the topic all together," Gonzalez said.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m. today.
- The owners of a Castle Rock restaurant shuttered by the state after video surfaced of its packed dining room on Mothers Day — in violation of a pandemic-related public health order — is suing the state, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. Read more here.
- A second employee at a Denver King Soopers store has died after falling ill with the COVID-19 virus, according to a grocery union. Read more here.
- Volunteer pilots are flying masks, hand sanitizer and other critical supplies to rural hospitals across the state facing shortages driven by the coronavirus. Read more here.
- COVID-19 cases in Colorado’s corrections system have shot up in recent weeks, putting the rate of infections inside prisons, jails and halfway houses far above the rate for all other Coloradans while a previously unreleased state report predicts the virus will cause hundreds of deaths in Colorado prisons. Read more here.
- Restaurants can open for dine-in service at half capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, as of Wednesday, but bars will remain closed, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday. Read more here.
MONDAY
- Restaurants across Colorado Springs wasted no time reopening their dining rooms on Sunday, the morning after El Paso County announced it had been granted a waiver, or variance, from a statewide prohibition on in-person dining. The prohibition went into effect March 16, as part of wide-ranging measures ordered by Gov. Jared Polis to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. “The social aspect is a void, and this fills it,” Duffy Parker said at The Perk Downtown, 14 S. Tejon St., which reopened Sunday to socially distanced diners seeking a taste of normalcy. Read more here.
- Missouri’s health director issued a dire warning Monday after photos and video showed Memorial Day weekend revelers partying close together. One video on social media showed a crammed pool at Lake of the Ozarks, with people lounging and playing close together, without masks. Read more here.
- President Donald Trump has laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery as he commemorates Memorial Day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his defense secretary. He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier overlooking rolling hills dotted with white tombstones. First lady Melania Trump and other cabinet members were also in attendance Monday.
CASES IN COLORADO, THE LATEST FROM COLO. DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH & ENVIRONMENT
- 24,174 cases, up from 23,964 the day before.
- 4,119 hospitalized, up from 4,105 the day before.
- 1,088 deaths due to COVID-19, the same as day before.
- 1,332 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 1,327 the day before.
- Click here for the latest data from the CDPHE.
- Sunday, 340 gathered at The Road to sing praises and listen to Pastor Steve Holt preach from the 13th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew. Those 340 also took a risk, even though all surfaces had been scrubbed. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.