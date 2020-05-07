This blog for Thursday, May 7 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- There are now 1,245,622 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 75,423 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- El Paso County Public Health issued a cease and desist order to Calhan restaurants, Karen's Kafe and Stephanie's Bar & Grill, after ignoring state coronavirus health orders, according to KRDO. KRDO reports that employees were not even wearing gloves or masks.
- A COVID-19 positive White House Valet served President Trump meals, according to MSNBC.
- More than 82,000 nonmedical masks have been donated to vulnerable populations and essential workers who have limited access to protective equipment through the Colorado Mask Project, state officials said Thursday during a briefing on the state's coronavirus response. Read more here.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday approved a request from Colorado and a dozen other states to allow online purchases using federal food assistance. Read more here.
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended protections for New Yorkers unable to pay their rent, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set an ambitious goal to test 140,000 people for coronavirus antibodies by early next month. The state's daily death toll was 231. Read more here.
- The Division of Motor Vehicles’ reopening has resulted in long wait times and difficulty connecting to representatives through the phone to book appointments for in-person services. Read more here.
- New trail to the top of Pikes Peak could be delayed by coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- First-time unemployment insurance claims filed in Colorado fell for a third consecutive week, but the total number of filings since the coronavirus pandemic triggered mandatory business closures has reached nearly 420,000. Read more here.
- Officials from Colorado's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Office of Economic Development and International Trade will provide updates on the state's coronavirus response Thursday morning. The media-only briefing will begin at 11 a.m. Follow live with The Gazette here.
- Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.
Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%. Read more here.
- Dozens of U.S. children have been hospitalized with a serious inflammatory condition possibly linked with the coronavirus and first seen in Europe. Read more here.
- Neiman Marcus, the 112-year-old storied luxury department store chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first department store chain to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Boulder County will join the city of Boulder, Denver, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Fort Collins and the rest of Larimer County along with a handful of other Colorado jurisdictions in requiring masks. Read more here.
- A Colorado man arrested after the FBI found four pipe bombs at his house told investigators he planned to use them against any law enforcement officers who tried to seize his weapons, U.S. prosecutors said.
Bradley Bunn, a 53-year-old Army veteran, was arrested Friday after FBI agents searched his home in Loveland. Agents intercepted him as he walked to his vehicle to go to an armed protest at the state Capitol against restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus. Read more here.
- A new survey finds Coloradans in favor of the "safer-at-home" restrictions imposed last week by Gov. Jared Polis by a wide margin, with an even larger share of metro-area residents approving their local officials' decisions to extend stricter "stay-at-home" orders through this week. Read more here.
- Faced with cutting $2 billion to $3 billion from the state budget, lawmakers Wednesday struggled with tough spending decisions that would curtail services for the elderly and raise health care costs for many Coloradans. Read more here.
- A National Education Association survey found 88% of parents approve of how their children's teachers have handled education and distance-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release Thursday from the Colorado Education Association. Additional results show 81% approve of school support staff, 71% approve of their governor and 73% approve of their mayor and local government.
- China’s exports rebounded in April to rise 3.5% over a year earlier, but forecasters warned that strength is unlikely to last as the coronavirus pandemic depresses global consumer demand. Read more here.
- The Bank of England warned Thursday that the British economy could suffer its deepest annual contraction in more than three centuries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, before roaring back next year. Read more here.
- Hawaii authorities are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, riding personal watercraft, shopping and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving. Read more here.
- Stocks climbed in early trading on Wall Street Thursday as reports suggested that even though the economy is still suffering severely, the pace of pain may be decelerating. Read more here.
- Frontier Airlines is dropping plans to charge passengers extra to sit next to an empty middle seat after congressional Democrats accused the airline of trying to profit from fear over the new coronavirus. Read more here.
- Following the end of stay-at-home orders, 77% of potential sellers are preparing to sell their homes, according to a survey from the National Association of Realtors.
More results from the survey: 5% of realtors said clients are shifting their neighborhood preferences from urban areas to suburban due to COVID-19, 13% of realtors found buyers changing at least one important home feature due to COVID-19, 73% of realtors said clients have not reduced prices to attract buyers
- Adams, Arapahoe counties will end stay-at-home order on Friday. Read more here.
- Watch as the 302nd Airlift Wing salute to Colo. healthcare workers here.
- Two Calhan eateries reopened Wednesday — despite Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' order for restaurants to remain closed to dine-in service until further notice — in a move their owner says is to defend constitutional rights and the businesses' solvency. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis says first Colorado COVID-19 case was long before the first was diagnosed. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
WEDNESDAY
- The U.S. now has 1,228,603 coronavirus cases and 73,418 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Women make up 50.97% of coronavirus cases and 43% of deaths. Men make up 47.78% of cases and 56.03% of deaths. 1.25% of cases and .98% are unknown.
- The age group with the most coronavirus deaths is 80-plus years at 54.29% followed by 70-79 years at 23.67%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 0%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- The age group with the most coronavirus cases is 40-49 years at 17.08% followed by 30-39 years at 16.89%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.59%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Devil's Head Recreation Area closed until December. Read more here.
- The U.S. now has 1,223,468 coronavirus cases and 73,039 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most COVID-19 deaths is Denver at 195 followed by Arapahoe at 167. El Paso County has 77 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Frontline Workers (SEIU Local 105) to Host Action Telethon to Senator Gardner Live on Air. Workers call on Senator to Protect All Workers and Invest In Public Services, Instead of Corporations. Facebook Live link. Facebook Event link.
- The county with the most COVID-19 cases is Denver at 3,674 followed by Arapahoe at 2,977. El Paso County has 1,055 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 6):
-17,830 cases throughout Colorado, including 1,028 in El Paso County
-2,986 hospitalized
-89,529 tested
-921 deaths, including 78 in El Paso County
-174 outbreaks
- The U.S. now has 1,219,952 coronavirus cases and 72,617 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Pioneers Museum has photos of face masks in 1918 Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- The U.S. now has 1,216,739 coronavirus cases and 72,233 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The age group with the most coronavirus cases is 40-49 years at 17.04% followed by 50-59 years at 16.89%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.48%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Coronavirus hasn't altered Henry Cejudo's preparations for weekend UFC 249 in Florida. Read the full story here.
- The U.S. now has 1,216,739 coronavirus cases and 71,982 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most COVID-19 deaths is Denver at 188 followed by Arapahoe at 165. El Paso County has 78 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Children's Hospital Colorado healthcare workers on the front lines will be getting some well-deserved recognition in Colorado Springs on Thursday. A vehicle parade, set to begin around 10 a.m., will pass by the entrances of UCHealth Memorial North and Children's Hospital Colorado, both off Briargate Parkway. Read more here.
- Colorado has more restrictions in place due to COVID-19 than 32 other states, an analysis of state policies found. WalletHub, a personal finance company, evaluated states’ requirements for wearing masks in public, travel limitations, large gathering restrictions, business reopenings, and guidance for non-coronavirus medical procedures, among other features. Read more here.
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central honored staff Wednesday morning with Colorado Springs police and firefighters greeting hospital staffers entering and exiting for the day during shift change at 6:30 a.m.
- The State of Colorado announced Wednesday that the Colorado Unified Command Center has launched a residential care task force aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 for older adults and people with disabilities living in high-density settings.
The five target areas for the task force are: monitoring and testing for disease presence, enforcement and education, personal protective equipment, cohorting and facility isolation, staffing.
- El Paso County commissioners advocated for reopening churches, dine-in restaurant areas and other businesses ahead of state orders, but county public health officials said more work is needed to ensure the spread of coronavirus can be controlled before applying for waivers from the state. Read more here.
- Alaska, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming are not epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet these four states scored big this spring when Congress pumped out direct federal aid, while the two hardest-hit states, New York and New Jersey, got comparatively little given the vast numbers of cases and deaths they have seen.
An Associated Press analysis shows that some states with small populations like these took in an out-sized share of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address coronavirus-related expenses, when measured by the number of positive tests for the COVID-19 disease. Read more here.
- Colorado received a $7.9 million COVID-19 emergency funding request for telemedicine and other health innovation projects, the state announced Wednesday.
“This funding will go toward innovations that include telemedicine and telemonitoring," Gov. Jared Polis said in a press release. "This technology will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and provide Coloradans an effective and safe alternative to in-person care.”
- Every once in a while, social media lights up with photos or video from flights that are nearly full, with passengers clearly violating advice from public health officials about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. That raises the question: How can planes still be full when air travel is down more than 90% from a year ago? Read more here.
- One day after saying that the COVID-19 task force would be winding down, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it would continue indefinitely, but focus more on rebooting the economy. Trump tweeted that the panel's focus would be on "SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN." Read more here.
- From the marbled halls of Italy to the wheat fields of Kansas, health authorities are increasingly warning that the question isn’t whether a second wave of coronavirus infections and deaths will hit, but when — and how badly. Read more here.
- U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. Read more here.
- The European Union predicted Wednesday “a recession of historic proportions this year” due to the impact of the coronavirus as it released its first official estimates of the damage the pandemic is inflicting on the bloc’s economy. The 27-nation EU economy is predicted to contract by 7.5% this year, before growing about 6% in 2021, assuming countries steadily ease their lockdowns. Read more here.
- Members of the Colorado National Air Guard and the Air Force Reserve have flyovers planned Wednesday to salute Colorado's frontline workers. Two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing will fly over Colorado hospitals to salute local healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. Read more here.
- The Joint Budget Committee on Monday began looking in the couch cushions for $2 billion to $3 billion to cut from the 2020-21 Colorado budget. JBC members spent Monday working through budget-cutting recommendations for the first five state agencies plus PERA. Read more here.
- COVID-19 has added a layer of additional stress that law enforcement didn’t have to navigate before. While on patrol duties, officers have seen an uptick in mental health-related calls since the coronavirus took root in El Paso County as people with mental health issues become shut off from their worlds. Read more here.
- No state meets the thresholds for “reopening” its economy or lifting stay-at-home orders given the occurrence of new COVID-19 cases, an analysis reveals. The liberal-leaning Center for American Progress on Monday reported that there are three indicators states should use to determine whether to ease distancing requirements. Read more here.
- El Paso County commissioners gave wholehearted approval Tuesday to a proposal to allow high schools to develop alternative graduation ceremonies for seniors shut out of the traditional celebration because of the coronavirus crisis. Read more here.
