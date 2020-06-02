This blog for Wednesday, June 3 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- The Gazette has compiled a list of what is currently allowed and what's still prohibited by Colorado public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Church services in Colorado, use of playgrounds, pools, gyms may soon return. Full story here.
- There were more than 6.4 million cases of coronavirus worldwide as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. There have been more than 380,000 deaths, nearly a third of those occurring in the U.S.
TUESDAY
- LIST | Colorado Springs-area restaurants that have opened for dining.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 5,854 followed by Arapahoe at 4,453. El Paso County has 1,761 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast postponed. More here.
- An employee at a Colorado Springs King Soopers store tests positive for coronavirus. More here.
- COVID-19 outbreak reported at Pueblo food facility. Read all about it.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday afternoon that large public gatherings across the country where people are wearing no masks and are in close proximity "continues to be a concern to me."
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on June 2):
-26,788 cases, including 1,761 in El Paso County
-4,419 hospitalized
-190,700 people tested
-1,474 deaths among all cases, including 95 in El Paso County
-1,228 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Videos of Colorado eagle family getting more views during pandemic. More here.
- Colorado ranks 16th in the U.S. for highest amount of coronavirus deaths at 1,458, just beneath Texas at 1,684, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The Butte Theater in partnership with the Thin Air Theatre Company has announced the postponement of the 2020 Summer Season.
- Look here for Colorado summer festivals events are canceled or postponed.
- The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast has been postponed, with organizers hopeful for a late summer date. Read more here.
- Colorado's state health department on Monday released draft guidance that could allow church services with up to 50 people, as well as limited use of playgrounds, pools and gyms. Read more here.
- High school seniors are feeling it all, as their years were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Lewis-Palmer student put those feelings into a song. Read more and hear the song here.
- The Rocky Mountain Vibes' inaugural drive-in movie night on its UCHealth Park field was so successful last week that it's doing a second event at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Up to bat: the 1992 comedy "A League of Their Own." Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 1:30 today. He also plans to address the recent protests over the death of George Floyd.
- There are now 376,077 deaths worldwide due to coronavirus, and nearly 6.3 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine on Tuesday morning. The U.S. tops confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 1.8 million. The U.S. also tops deaths, with more than 105,000.
Polis relaxes more coronavirus rules, adding outdoors to safer-at-home in Colorado. Read more here.
- An upcoming coronavirus spike this summer in Colorado could be larger than the one seen in April, overwhelming hospital capacity, the dean of the Colorado School of Public Health said Monday. Full story here.
- El Paso County exited May with one of the lowest daily totals of coronavirus reported to the county — four — since the pandemic began. So far the county has seen 1,779 cases diagnosed and 95 deaths. Read more here.
