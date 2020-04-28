This blog for Tuesday, April 28 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- Colorado is slowly reopening businesses, but Gov. Jared Polis is targeting May 15 as the possible date for the return to dine-in service at restaurants. What can we as customers expect to see once sit-down service resumes? Read more here.
- An examination of the COVID-19 pandemic’s early days in the Colorado Springs area reveals that local public health leaders had little idea of the virus’ silent and deadly presence for at least four weeks before the community spread became clear, records and interviews show. Read more here.
- Many Colorado Springs businesses missed out on the first round of coronavirus loans from the U.S. Small Businesses Administration, but they and others now have another chance at the funding. The federal agency began taking applications Monday for another $320 billion in loans. The funds are expected to be exhausted quickly; the program used its initial $349 billion to make 1.7 million loans, including 41,635 in Colorado totaling $7.39 billion, in about two weeks. Read more here.
- Colorado will join California, Nevada, Washington and Oregon in a pact among Western state governors who will work together to fight coronavirus with decisions based on science, not politics. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
MONDAY
- Gov. Jared Polis held a press conference Monday to provide updates on Colorado's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're far from normal," Polis said, despite moving into the next phase of reopening the state. Read more here.
- Almost every Colorado ski area lost the last month of their scheduled season; the few typically staying open beyond May lost more. All are calculating the aftermath: thousands of employees put in limbo; capital projects and expansions put on hold; revenues that’ll never fully recover from those aborted, paramount weeks of spring break. Read more here.
- The billions of dollars in coronavirus relief targeted at small businesses may not prevent many of them from ending up in bankruptcy court. Business filings under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy law rose sharply in March, and attorneys who work with struggling companies are seeing signs that more owners are contemplating the possibility of bankruptcy. Read more here.
- Scientists at Oxford University's Jenner Institute are scheduling tests of their new coronavirus vaccine for more than 6,000 people by the end of May. With emergency approval from regulators, "the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September — at least several months ahead of any of the other announced efforts — if it proves to be effective," according to the New York Times.
- The U.S. Senate will return to Washington on May 4, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Monday.
If it is essential for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, truck drivers, grocery-store workers, and other brave Americans to keep carefully manning their duty stations, then it is essential for Senators to carefully man ours and support them. We are reconvening next week. pic.twitter.com/XNmJGkGjcW— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 27, 2020
- Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman blasted Douglas County’s exclusion from the Tri-County Health Department’s stay-at-home order, which remains in effect until May 8 for Adams and Arapahoe counties despite the lifting of the statewide directive. Read more here.
- Vail Resorts announced Monday that 2019-20 season pass holders will receive a credit of 20-80% (depending on how many days it was used) on 2020-21 passes. Additionally, pass holders will receive "epic coverage" for 2020-21 passes for personal issues and other closures, including for COVID-19.
- Worldwide confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 3 million as of Monday, and cases in the U.S. is nearly 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. New York City's 17,280 deaths ranks near the top with the likes of western European countries Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.
The New York Times is reporting Monday that the death toll in the U.S. is now at least more than 50,000.
- Meat isn't going to disappear from supermarkets because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at U.S. slaughterhouses. But as the meat plants struggle to remain open, consumers could face less selection and slightly higher prices. Read more here.
- The governor's “safer-at-home” stage has been met with some confusion and even backlash since he first unveiled it. Read more here.
- As various Colorado cities and counties decide to relax their stay-at-home orders this week, the central ideas around COVID-19 testing remain muddled. Read more here.
- The 89th annual Donkey Derby Days has been delayed until Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-7, the City of Cripple Creek announced Monday. The event, originally slated for June 27-28, raises funds to help "feed and care for the resident donkey herd in Cripple Creek." Read more here.
- Additionally from Cripple Creek: Gold Camp Historic Trolley Tours was scheduled to start May 23, and has had its start date pushed back indefinitely. Music in the Park was supposed to start May 30 and has also been delayed indefinitely. Top of the World Rodeo and the Once Upon A Time In The West Art Show have been canceled.
- Safer at home in Colorado: What's opening, what's staying closed this week. Read more here.
- Instead of hosting throngs of visitors for one of the busiest seasons of the year, Las Vegas is trying to survive. Nevada’s tourism, leisure, hospitality and gambling industry accounts for one in three jobs in the state. Workers are expected to lose $7.7 billion in wages and salaries over the next 18 months if the tourism industry is shuttered between 30 and 90 days. Read more here.
- On his first day back at work in three weeks after a bout of COVID-19 that left him dangerously ill, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged his lockdown-weary nation to be patient Monday, arguing that easing social and economic restrictions too soon would create a second deadly spike of coronavirus infections. Read more here.
- King Soopers announced it is launching free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in partnership with Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). The first testing site will be at the Auraria Campus in Denver starting on Tuesday. Read more here.
- On Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order outlining Colorado's next steps, including allowing more Coloradans to return to work, with different changes going into effect Monday, Wednesday and later in the week. Colorado retailers are embracing "baby steps" toward normalcy as state exits stay-at-home order. Read more here.
- Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Monday as governments around the world prepare to gradually lift restrictions they imposed on businesses to slow the sweep of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- The shutdowns are being eased piecemeal, with governments charting their own path as they seek to reopen for business without triggering a second wave of infections. Hair salons, restaurants and beaches, for example, are opening in some states, while elsewhere such steps are weeks away. Nations and U.S. states are each charting their own path to reopening. Read more here.
- As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado had 13,441 cases of the virus, including 867 in El Paso County, diagnosed. There had been 2,438 hospitalized, and 680 had died. Read more here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.