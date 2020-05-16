This blog for Friday, May 15 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
- El Paso County commissioners voted Thursday to ask the state for a waiver that would allow local restaurants and coffee shops to resume serving patrons with safeguards to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Beginning Friday, Colorado will differentiate between coronavirus deaths caused directly by COVID-19 and those in which the person had the disease, but didn't die from it, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said at a briefing. Read more here.
- El Paso County high school seniors will be able to cheer, whoop and live it up with their classmates during in-person graduation ceremonies this year after all after a variance request the board of El Paso County Commissioners submitted last week was approved. Read more here.
- Here's a tentative list of Colorado Springs-area graduation ceremonies.
FRIDAY
- There are now 1,442,824 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 87,530 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Suspect charged in slaying of a woman in Denver is paroled over coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
- Emergency child care comes to a close as others reopen under guidelines reducing capacity. Full story here.
- The county with the highest amount of coronavirus cases is Denver at 4,452 followed by Arapahoe at 3,583. El Paso County has 1,251 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 15):
-21,232 cases, including 1,251 in El Paso County
-3,842 total hospitalized
-119,759 people tested
-226 outbreaks
-1,150 deaths, including 83 in El Paso County
-364 adult critical care ventilators in use
- Islamic State looks to ride coronavirus to rebound. Read all about it.
- In-person graduations for El Paso County graduating seniors a go. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis said at a press conference today that it's likely that once there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, it will first be distributed to those who are considered high-risk.
- A reporter asked Gov. Polis at the press conference today if the state has been falsifying coronavirus death certificates, citing an accusation made by Colorado State Representative Mark Baisley against the state health department's executive director, according to Gazette reporter Liz Henderson.
"Nobody behind a desk should ever second-guess a coroner or an attending physician that lists the cause of death on a certificate," Polis said, saying Baisley's call for the director to face criminal charges are "inappropriate."
- Get updates on Gov. Polis' coronavirus conference here.
- Communities throughout Colorado will observe a moment of remembrance Friday for the hundreds of Coloradans who have died of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
