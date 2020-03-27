This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and global headlines
FRIDAY
- Cases in Colorado by sex: female-51.21%, male-48.15%, unknown-0.63%
- Deaths in Colorado by sex: female-45.16%, male-54.84%
- House approves, President Trump signs $2 trillion relief bill.
- Apple Inc., in partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), released an app and website that guides Americans through a series of questions about their health and exposure to determine if they should seek care for COVID-19 symptoms. Users can download the free app from Apple's App Store. More info here.
- An Air Force Academy cadet has tested positive for COVID-19. The cadet was staying in a single-occupancy room in the cadet dorms and is currently in isolation.
- The age group with the most amount of coronavirus cases in Colorado is 30-39 years at 17.36% followed by 50-59 years at 16.96%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.15%.
- Colorado Case Summary (this summary only includes data through 3/26 and does not reflect cases since then):
- 1,734 cases*
- 239 hospitalized
- 42 counties
- 11,676 people tested
- 31 deaths
- 9 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- U.S. coronavirus case count reaches 101,295+.
- The Colorado Department of Corrections stated that two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member works at the Sterling Correctional Facility, the other works at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center.
- The are now 1,589+ deaths in the U.S.
- The county with the highest case count is Denver at 312, followed by Eagle at 170, and El Paso at 160.
- An analysis of public genome sequence data from SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses including COVID-19 found no evidence that the virus was made in a laboratory or otherwise engineered according to Scripps Research Institute.
- Gov. Jared Polis announced there are now 31 confirmed deaths in Colorado due to COVID-19.
- Gov. Jared Polis said there are now 1,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, an increase of nearly 300 since yesterday. Polis stated that there are likely far more than that. Over 11,000 people have been tested for the virus.
-Air Force Academy cadets who are caught not observing social-distancing rules will be punished with marching "tours." More here.
- Gov. Jared Polis to provide update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. today.
- Colorado Springs colleges are beginning remote learning starting Monday and continuing for the remainder of the spring semester. Full story here.
- Project C.U.R.E., along with local health systems in Colorado Springs and the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, will host a PPE drive in Colorado Springs Sunday from noon-4 p.m. at UCHealth Park (Vibes stadium). Donation drop off will be at the corner of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Avenue.
Unused products in unopened boxes will support healthcare providers directly in the Colorado Springs area. Items needed are as follows:
- Eye protection/goggles
- Face shields
- Surgical masks
- Sterile & non-sterile gloves
- Disposable gowns
- N95 Masks
- Sanitation Wipes
- Personal Wipes
- About 200 troops with Fort Carson's 627th Hospital Center departed Colorado Springs on Friday morning for Washington state, where they'll battle an invisible enemy: coronavirus. Read more here.
- Acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Friday, while the number of infections in the United States surged to the most in the world and Spain announced a record number of virus deaths overnight. Read more here.
- Four McDonald's restaurants in Colorado Springs are giving a FREE combo meal to first responders and hospital employees with an official I.D. in the drive-thru from now until March 31. The four restaurants are: 535 Airport Creek Point, 5450 Tuttt Blvd., 8120 Voyager Parkway and 434 Garden of the Gods Rd.
- Colorado Springs-based USA Cycling has laid off or furloughed more than 30% of its 70-person workforce amid a profound revenue downturn because of the pandemic. Read more here.
- Some Colorado officials have criticized the statewide stay-at-home order. Read more here.
- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado Springs Utilities is making it easier for customers to pay their bills. Disconnection are suspended through at least April 30, meaning service will not be cut off due to a lack of payment and no late fees will be added. If customers receive a bill or disconnection before that date, call 448-4800.
Springs Utilities is also offering payment extensions, payment plans and an option to skip a payment. For more info, visit here.
Now through April 30, all income-eligible customers can apply for Low-Income Energy Assistance Program or Project COPE, which provides utilities payment assistance to families and individuals struggling financially due to a personal crisis or emergency, regardless of income.
For efficiency tips, visit here.
- Local law enforcement plan to educate, not ticket, violators of the statewide stay-at-home order. Read more here.
- The HelpColoradoNow.org relief fund has now taken in $7.5 million will start accepting grant applications for up to $25,000 each. Grants will be awarded to community-based organizations, including nonprofits, local governments, school districts and small businesses. Those organizations should serve areas of the state with limited nonprofit capacity or which demonstrate a community need tied to the COVID-19 crisis. Read more here.
- The state of Colorado activated the 2-1-1 help center on Thursday to serve as an additional resource for those seeking information and referrals during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- The state of Colorado announced Friday new features in the myColorado mobile app to support Gov. Jared Polis’ order to stay at home. It offers residents access to information about the coronavirus, DMV services and job opportunities. Residents can download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play and utilize the state’s many online services while staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus.
THURSDAY
- The U.S. now has the most coronavirus cases in the world at 82,000+, 1177+ deaths.
- The county with the most cases per 100,000 people is Gunnison at 331.92 (57 actual cases), followed by Eagle at 267.94 (147 actual cases). Pitkin County is third at 128.64 (23 actual cases). Denver is fourth at 36.50 (262 actual cases). El Paso County is 14th at 19.18 (137 actual cases).
- The age group with the most amount of COVID-19 cases in the state is 30-49 years at 17.27%, followed by 50-59 years at 17.13%. The group with the least amount is ages 0-9 years at 1.33%.
- Medical personnel from the 627th Hospital Center (HC) at Fort Carson will deploy to Washington Friday to provide supplemental routine and emergency medical support to communities and medical staff near Seattle.
- An 81-year-old Pueblo County woman died today due to COVID-19, marking the first for the county.
- The Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that an unnamed player had been diagnosed with COVID-19. He is currently recovering after being in self-isolation.
- El Paso County has the third highest number of cases in Colorado at 137. Eagle County has a total of 147. Denver has the largest amount at 262.
- A Department of Corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a DOC release, the staff member is from the Sterling area, and did not work inside a prison.
No inmates so far that have tested positive for COVID-19.
- The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are distributing 4,500 testing kits obtained from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to health departments in Larimer, Mesa, and El Paso counties so that those agencies can test first responders and health care workers in their regions.
- Colorado Case Summary (this summary only includes data through 3/25 and does not reflect cases since then):
- 1,430 cases
- 184 hospitalized
- 39 counties
- 10,122 people tested
- 24 deaths
- 9 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- Cases in Colorado by sex: male-49.09%, female-50%, unknown-.91%
- Callers reporting noncompliance with the statewide stay-at-home order are jamming Colorado Springs police's phone lines and affecting the department’s ability to respond to emergencies, a spokesman said Thursday. More here.
- Law enforcement officers across the Pikes Peak region will be encouraging voluntary compliance of the statewide stay-at-home order and do not plan to issue tickets to violators. 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May said law enforcement will not pull over residents to randomly check why they have left home. Full story here.
- Using the hashtag "KindnessInCrisis," Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin announced she was auctioning gear from her legendary career and giving 100% of proceeds to Colorado's Covid Relief Fund and the Food Bank of the Rockies. More here.
- As Gov. Jared Polis’s shelter-in-place order was taking effect Thursday, a new analysis of social distancing practices found that Coloradans have reduced their daily distance traveled by 37% since late February. Full story here.
- Colorado has launched a new testing program for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, specifically designed for health care workers and first responders. The state has received 5,000 test kits and expects another 2,500 in the coming week. Full story here.
- San Miguel County public health officials will test 8,000 residents this week according to San Miguel County Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Diana Koelliker, who was interviewed by Rachel Maddow on MSNBC Wednesday night.
There are two ways of testing for the coronavirus. One is by swabbing the nose or throat. We have an insufficient supply of those tests in the U.S. The second way is to test the patient’s blood for antibodies. Because this method is relatively cheap it has the potential of being used on a mass scale.
San Miguel county in Colorado will start this testing for free. Two biotech executives who own a home in Telluride are testing the whole county. Testing a whole community presents us with the opportunity to learn many things about the behavior of the virus, efficacy of prophylaxis, etc., as opposed to traditional methods of testing where only a fraction of a population is tested sporadically.
- Initial unemployment insurance claims in Colorado surged more than eight-fold last week to more than 19,000, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. Read more here.
- Colorado has launched a new testing program for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, specifically designed for health care workers and first responders. Read more here.
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday that all playgrounds, campgrounds, camping and camping facilities will be closed until further notice. "As of today, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open," CPW said in a news release. "However, CPW managers may close areas that do not allow for social distancing."
- Deputy Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health, Dr. Leon Kelly told county commissioners Thursday two additional residents have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to seven, he said. Kelly did not release any additional information.
- The Mexico vs. Colombia international soccer friendly, which was set for May 30 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, has been canceled.
This fight against the COVID-19 continues and for that reason we have to cancel our prep match 🆚 🇨🇴.Remember you are our biggest concern, stay safe! 💚🤍❤️#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/wi6I8aiTMZ— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) March 26, 2020
- The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival has been pushed back two months. The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said Thursday that the festival will now take place July 25. It was originally slated for June 6, but the Chamber opted for the two-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will still take place at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs, and all pre-sale or in-person ticket purchases will be valid for the new date.
- The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus surpassed 1,000 late Wednesday night. There are now nearly 70,000 infections in the country. New York State, struggling to deal with the outbreak, has had more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths.
- The Denver Broncos and general manager John Elway have donated to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund.
Following the Broncos’ $500,000 donation to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, GM John Elway personally contributed an additional $50,000 to the fund (https://t.co/HDDPBM2dxM).— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2020
- Associated Press: Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — nearly five times the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs. Read more here.
- A civilian employee of the 10th Air Base Wing at the Air Force Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is improving and being treated at a Colorado Springs hospital. More information here.
- The Colorado General Assembly will not resume what’s left of its 120-day session on Monday, but how that will happen is still very much up in the air. Read more here.
- Thursday is supposed the be Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, but of course that's not happening. Gazette columnist Paul Klee checks in with the Rockies to see how they're handling the delayed season. Read more here.
