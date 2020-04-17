This roundup from Thursday, April 16 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
Among the guidelines President Donald Trump laid out Thursday for reopening the country as it battles the coronavirus pandemic was allowing movie theaters to reopen as soon as May 1. One local movie theater owner doesn’t envision opening his doors anytime soon. Read more here.
- The U.S. Thunderbirds Air Force squadron will fly over a number of Colorado cities Saturday to show appreciation for the state's health care workers. The fighter jets' itinerary will take them along the Front Range, from Pueblo to Greeley. The precision team did a similar flyover above its home city of Las Vegas last weekend. Read more here.
- Broncos superstar Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
-About 200 Fort Carson soldiers from the 627th Hospital Center will be returning to the Colorado Springs post Thursday night after spending the past three weeks in Washington state building a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients. Read more here.
- Zoom bomber shuts down El Paso County Public Health address. Full story here.
-High school seniors in Colorado would be able to take the SAT college admission test during a school day in the fall semester for free, under an agreement the Colorado Department of Education is pursuing with the College Board, the organization that administers the test. Read more here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court canceled all jury trials in the state until June 1, citing the threat from the novel coronavirus. Read more here.
-Many more Colorado Springs residents will have access to coronavirus testing Friday when a new drive-thru site opens up and the federally sponsored site near Memorial Park starts accepting all symptomatic patients. Read more here.
THURSDAY ROUNDUP
- Another national park in Colorado closes due to COVID-19 concerns. Full story here.
- The age group with the most amount of cases in the state 50-59 years at 18.10% followed by 40-49 years at 16.36%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistical updates.
- According to Colorado Public Radio a half-dozen public health departments across the state cited limited supplies and personnel, as well as budget constraints worsened by the COVID-19 crisis as the reason for the current less-than-ideal status of their contact tracing, testing.
- Jury trials in Colorado have been suspended through June 1. The order applies to all 22 judicial districts and all 64 counties in the state.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 1,549 followed by Arapahoe at 1,342. El Paso County has 689.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/15 and does not reflect cases since then):
-8,675 cases
-1,693 hospitalized
-56 counties
-41,830 people tested
-374 deaths
-93 outbreaks
- The race/ethnicity that has the most COVID-19 cases in the state is White (non-Hispanic) at 57.23% followed by Hispanic (all races) at 29.49%. The race with the least amount of cases is American Indian or Alaska Native (non-Hispanic) at 0.49%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- On March 16, Amazon pledged to hire 100,000 people nationwide. They have hired over 3,600 new employees in Colorado in the last four weeks, and plans to add another 1,000.
- The age group with the most amount of deaths in the state 80-plus years at 50.98% followed by 70-79 years at 26.89%. The group with the least amount of deaths is 0-19 years at 0%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistical updates.
- Sen. Michael Bennet says the next stimulus package should help small businesses and said he would support more assistance for individuals.
- Mayor wants residents to comply with Manitou Incline indefinite shutdown. Read more here.
- Pikes Peak nature centers go virtual to connect families with nature during social distancing. Full story here.
- The El Paso County Public Health Department reports that two more care facilities in Colorado Springs experience COVID-19 outbreaks. Read more here.
- The age group with the most amount of cases in the state 50-59 years at 18.22% followed by 30-39 years at 16.26%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistical updates.
- Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday that he hopes to see data within a few days that gives him an indication of whether social distancing has done enough to drive down the infection and hospitalization rates to help him decide whether to start gradually re-opening the state’s economy.
- Colorado officials: Capacity for mass testing must be established before re-opening the state. Full story here.
- A group that believes the governor has gone too far in his actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic says it will protest at the Colorado state Capitol at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 1,468 followed by Arapahoe at 1,243. El Paso County has 668.
- Colorado Springs chef offers community a way to support restaurants and medical personnel. Read more here.
- Colorado will need to have locations, partners and personal protective equipment needed for mass testing in order to re-open the state, state officials said at a Thursday coronavirus press conference.
Without such, "we won't be able to implement our testing strategy, which is a foundational element" of lifting the stay-at-home order, said Scott Bookman, the state's incident commander for coronavirus. Read more here.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the border between Canada and the United States isn’t opening any time soon for nonessential travel. Read more here.
- As federal officials weigh how and when to reopen the country, experts worry that the United States does not have enough public health workers to suppress another outbreak, especially those qualified to do contact tracing, the critically important search for people who may have been exposed to the virus. Read more here.
- To break outdoor crowds in Colorado Springs, advocate wants fees waived at state park. Read more here.
- As of Wednesday, 357 Coloradans have died from the coronavirus — nearly double the number a week ago — according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Read more here.
- Update from the U.S. Small Business Administration, via Sahil Kapur of NBC News:
NEW statement from @SBAgov: “The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 16, 2020
- A Colorado Springs gastroenterologist, Dr. Michelle Kem Hor, "has received a very sizeable donation from a national foundation," according to Jon Karroll, the development and communications manager for Special Kids Special Family.
"The bulk of the donation is being split between Memorial and Penrose hospitals for vital medical equipment to address the COVID-19 pandemic," Karroll wrote in an email. "Dr. Hor is using some of the funds to provide hospital-grade masks to ALL local first responders. She’s also providing washable masks to front-line health care workers. She will be distributing these from her medical practice office on Fillmore."
- U.S. home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago. Read more here.
- Facebook said Thursday it is now going to let users know if they liked, reacted or commented on posts with harmful misinformation about the virus that moderators later removed. Facebook says it will also direct people who engaged with those posts to information about virus myths debunked by the World Health Organization. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs company that processes restaurant takeout and delivery phone orders from customers around the country has seen its business skyrocket since the COVID-19 pandemic, and now plans to add 240 employees to its nearly 1,000-person workforce to handle its soaring workload. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced there were 104,217 initial unemployment claims filed the week ending April 11. This is 55,000+ more than the week prior (week ending April 4). Over the past four weeks 231,610 initial claims have been filed.
- The ranks of Americans thrown out of work by the coronavirus ballooned Thursday to at least 22 million in just four weeks, an unprecedented collapse that has fueled widening protests and propelled President Donald Trump’s push to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines. Read more here.
- Two additional long-term care centers in Colorado Springs were reported to have outbreaks of the virus, according to data from the El Paso County Public Health Department.
A woman in her 60s at Solange at Appletree Assisted Living, 1165 Brockell Drive, tested positive for the virus, said Christel Aime, owner and a nurse at the facility in the Security-Widefield area. The woman is not critically ill and is being quarantined inside the building, where 15 others live, Aime said.
Two residents at Colorado Springs Senior Homes, at 3102 N. Prospect St., tested positive, as well as one staff member, the health department reported. No additional information was released and a request for comment was not returned.
No one at either facility has died from the virus, according to the health department.
At Winslow Court Assisted Living and Senior Living, where 10 residents were previously reported infected, five more have fallen ill, officials said. Nine staff members have also contracted the virus.
As of Wednesday, six residents at MorningStar Assisted Living at Mountain Shadows died, six from Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living, and nine at Laurel Manor Care Center.
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers released a statement asking residents to comply with the temporary closure of the Manitou Incline.
“We have been made aware of enforcement issues in regard to the City of Manitou’s decision to close the Manitou Incline,” according to the statement. “While the City of Colorado Springs manages the Incline, the bottom portion of the Incline is within the jurisdiction of the City of Manitou and subject to any emergency orders it may issue. ... They have the legal authority to do so, and the City of Colorado Springs encourages all residents to comply with Manitou’s temporary emergency order.”
- Two inmates at the Sterling Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement from the Colorado Department of Corrections reported.
The inmates were housed in the same unit and will be screened and quarantined while receiving medical care, according to the statement. Any staff who were in close contact with the inmates have been placed on administrative leave, officials said.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are now 636,350 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 28,326 deaths.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | Your personal stories. Read here.
- Gov. Polis responds to comparison of stay-at-home order to Nazism in Colorado. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.