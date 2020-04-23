This blog for Thursday, April 23 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- 49,464 Americans have been killed so far by coronavirus.
- The county with the most amount of coronavirus cases is Denver at 2,172 followed by Arapahoe at 1,824. El Paso County has 798 cases.
- The coronavirus has pushed Bike to Work Day from June 24 to Sept. 22.
- There are now 865,300-plus cases of coronavirus in the U.S.
- 48,902 Americans have been killed so far by coronavirus.
- According to Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and ScienceDaily.com, two specific nose cell types have been identified as likely initial infection points for COVID-19. Scientists discovered that goblet and ciliated cells in the nose have high levels of the entry proteins that the COVID-19 virus uses as cell entry points, which may explain the elevated transmission. The study with Human Cell Atlas Lung Biological Network found eye cells and other organs also contain the viral-entry proteins.
Director of Wellcome Professor Sir Jeremy Farrar said "By pinpointing the exact characteristics of every single cell type, the Human Cell Atlas is helping scientists to diagnose, monitor and treat diseases including COVID-19 in a completely new way. Researchers around the world are working at an unprecedented pace to deepen our understanding of COVID-19, and this new research is testament to this. Collaborating across borders and openly sharing research is crucial to developing effective diagnostics, treatments and vaccines quickly, ensuring no country is left behind."
- There are now 11,262 cases of COVID-19 in Colo. according to the latest from state health officials, an increase of 384 cases from the yesterday's release of data. The statewide death total is now 552 after 44 more people were reported to die by the disease.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a public health order today officially requiring face coverings for workers at critical businesses.
- The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 23):
(*NOTE: This summary from the Colorado state health department only includes data through 4/22)
- 11,262 cases, including 798 cases in El Paso County
- 2,237 hospitalized
- 56 counties
- 52,324 tested
- 552 deaths, including 55 in El Paso County
- There are now 856,209 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 47,272 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- State official: Up to half of coronavirus transmission by people without symptoms. Read the full story here.
- According to Colorado Public Radio, the Colorado Department of Human Services is extending child care benefits and assistance to families in need during the coronavirus crisis. Families who qualify for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program will now have six months of subsidized child care, up from three.
- The Department of Corrections administered "widespread targeted testing" for COVID-19 on Wednesday at the Sterling Correctional Facility. The DOC has been conducting detailed contract tracing investigations and implementing quarantine protocol since April 14. The facility previously had eight positive tests.
“This testing will allow us to better identify, isolate and treat any inmate who is positive for COVID-19 and help to prevent the spread of the virus as much as possible in an environment where social distancing is very difficult,” Department of Corrections executive director Dean Williams said in a press release.
- More evidence is emerging that far more New Yorkers have had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests, officials said Thursday. A state survey of around 3,000 people found that 13.9% had antibodies suggesting they had been exposed to the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily news briefing in Albany. Read more here.
- Colorado has secured expanded relief options for federal student loan borrowers, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. The financial relief is in agreement with a number of private student loan servicers.
“During the COVID-19 crisis, many student loan borrowers are struggling financially and need relief, regardless of who owns their loan," Weiser said. "I am pleased that several states and student loan servicers have come together to provide relief to more borrowers."
- Last autumn, when schools were in session, sports stadiums full and no one had even heard of the COVID-19 disease, the Missouri health department made an eerily foreshadowing request. It asked the state for $300,000 to buy supplies and services in case of a large-scale disease outbreak. The goal was to fill a gap between local and federal sources. Read more here.
- U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has cosponsored legislation to create a “Health Force” — an entity to train and deploy health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the style of Depression-era work relief programs. Read more here.
- Daily reports of giant meat-processing plants closing because workers tested positive for the coronavirus have called into question whether slaughterhouses can remain virus-free. According to experts, the answer may be no. Read more here.
- Unemployment in the U.S. has swelled to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus. More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an order Thursday mandating all employees of critical businesses (banks, child care facilities, pharmacies and grocery stores) and government wear non-medical masks and gloves at work.
- Water Works Car Wash & Detail Center is offering free car washes to essential workers Friday through Sunday at all three of its Colorado Springs locations.
- The State of Colorado announced Thursday that they received a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System for disinfecting and cleaning N95 respirators to be reused.
"Battelle Critical Care Decontamination Systems are self-contained, mobile decontamination units that use vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N95 filtering facepiece respirators from biological contaminants, including SARS-CoV-2," according to the press release. "The system can decontaminate up to 80,000 used N95 respirators per system per day, with a single respirator able to be reused up to 20 times without degradation."
- The European Union's medicines regulator on Thursday warned countries that malaria drugs being used experimentally to treat the new coronavirus have potentially serious side effects, including seizures and heart problems. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis tweeted a graphic Thursday to illustrate what "safer at home" protocol will look like:
I want to reiterate, the Safer-at-Home phase is not going back to life as normal. Here’s a look at what May will look like. #DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/7ioVnopJv7— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 23, 2020
- Connect for Health Colorado announced Thursday that more than 10,000 Colorado residents have enrolled in the health insurance plan through the emergency special enrollment period. The period ends April 30 for uninsured residents to enter.
- Although first-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado fell by more than a third for the week ended April 18, the total for the past four weeks surged to nearly 280,000, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday. If all are counted as unemployed, that would push the state's unemployment rate to more than 13%. Read more here.
- Every year come Memorial Day weekend, Colorado's mountain highways are a parade of RVs and tent-toting trucks — a scene marking the kickoff to camping season. But this year federal land managers are asking those planning their pilgrimages to be aware of changes due to COVID-19. And they aren't exactly extending an invitation. Read more here.
- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Vail Resorts following the early end of the 2019-2020 ski season. The Plaintiff, Brian Hunt, claims that Vail is in the wrong for keeping passholder fees after closing all of their resorts amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- The massive nationwide decline in travel amid the coronavirus pandemic last month cut passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport to its lowest monthly total in at least 25 years. Read more here.
- More than 500 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Colorado, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows. Read more here.
- Despite Colorado's stay-at-home order being lifted Sunday, the state will not "in any way be going back to normal" during the second phase of battling the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said. Read more here.
- Europe's economies are heading for unprecedented recessions as a result of the lockdown measures put in place by governments to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic, closely watched surveys indicated Thursday. Read more here.
- Africa has registered a 43% jump in reported COVID-19 cases in the last week, highlighting a warning from the World Health Organization that the continent of 1.3 billion could become the next epicenter of the global outbreak. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic is cutting off the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims from their cherished Ramadan traditions as health officials battle to ward off new infections during Islam’s holiest month, haunted by multiple outbreaks traced to previous religious gatherings. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
WEDNESDAY
- There are now 840,897 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 46,640 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Residents of nursing homes and senior care centers account for 63% of the 508 coronavirus-related deaths in Colo. Gov. Polis mandated that, by May 1, nursing homes and senior care centers are required to submit plans to isolate residents with COVID-19 symptoms. Polis will deploy the National Guard to conduct testing at three of the largest nursing homes in the state.
- The age group with the most deaths is 80-plus years at 51.38% followed by 70-79 at 25.59%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-19 years at 0%.
- Many Colorado Springs businesses plan to cautiously reopen. Full story here.
- The U.S. death toll tops 46,000.
- The age group with the most cases is 50-59 years at 17.94% followed by 40-49 at 16.47%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.13%.
- There are now 831,731 coronavirus cases in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most COVID-19 cases in Colo. is Denver at 2,071 followed by Arapahoe at 1,717. El Paso County has 774 cases.
- The number of coronavirus deaths in Colo. group homes and elder care facilities, nursing homes and rehab centers nearly doubled in a week to 324. 64 percent of those killed by COVID-19 in the state were in these facilities, according to Colorado Public Radio.
- More severe domestic violence in El Paso County since stay-at-home order. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis signed Executive Order D 2020 041 today extending the suspension of normal in-person instruction at all public and private elementary and secondary schools in the State until the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
- The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 22):
(*NOTE: This summary from the Colorado state health department only includes data through 4/21)
- 10,878 cases, including 774 cases in El Paso County
- 2,123 hospitalized
- 56 counties
- 50,645 tested
- 508 deaths, including 54 in El Paso County
- Federal vaccine expert removed for questioning Trump. Full story here.
- After receiving a grant from Donors Choose, Stratmoor Hills Elementary in Colo. Springs has purchased school supplies (crayons, markers, construction paper, scissors, coloring books, playing cards, etc.) for every student in their school to help with their remote learning. They will be distributing the supplies tomorrow, April 23, at Stratmoor Hills Elementary from 10:00 a.m.-noon during the lunch distribution.
- Gov. Jared Polis just announced that 150,000 coronavirus tests are arriving in Colo. by the end of the week.
- Colorado Springs plastics plant steps up to make PPE for medical personnel. Read more here.
- As cases of the coronavirus across Colorado begin to level off — a sign that hunkering down is making a difference — a sharp rise in domestic violence cases in El Paso County suggests that not everyone is safer at home.
In the last two weeks, there have been 50 more felony domestic violence cases compared to the same time last year, 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May said Tuesday at the county Board of Commissioners meeting. Read more here.
- Here are Wednesday's developments related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus.
- Readers react to Gov. Jared Polis' statement to Colorado school superintendents that in-person education may not resume until January 2021. See some of their comments here.
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that former New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will help develop an aggressive testing program for the state.
“Michael Bloomberg will design the program, design the training, he’s going to make a financial contribution,” Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany. More from CNBC here.
- Spain called off the Running of the Bulls in July, the U.S. scrapped the national spelling bee in June and Germany canceled Oktoberfest five months away, making it clear Tuesday that the effort to beat back the coronavirus and return to normal could be a long and dispiriting process. Read more here.
- China on Wednesday slammed a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. state of Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic as “very absurd." Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the legal action has “no factual and legal basis at all" and repeated China's defense of its response to the outbreak, which has largely subsided in the country where it was first detected. Read more here.
- With the "safer at home" transition happening Sunday, the Colorado Department of Human Services said "survivors of domestic violence can leave their homes in order to call, text or chat for support, or to find temporary safe housing" in a release Wednesday.
“We know that people who perpetrate violence in their relationship may use misinformation and lies to control their partners and create fear," said Michelle Barnes, the department's executive director. "It is acceptable to leave your home — and to take any dependents like children or parents with you — in order to ask for help or escape violence.”
The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 800-799-7233, and support is available 24/7 in more than 200 languages. Survivors can also text "loveis" to 22522 or go to thehotline.org. Here is a list of local and state organizations.
- The Associated Press was granted exclusive access to Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers' emergency room, which at one point earlier in the pandemic had 28 patients waiting to be treated and ambulances lined up outside with more.
The Yonkers hospital, which sits near the Bronx border and serves one of the poorest sections of Westchester County's largest city, has been besieged by the new coronavirus. Half of the approximately 280 staff members who were tested for the disease were positive — with another 25 to 30 still awaiting results. Read more here.
- For the first time ever, Denver's annual PrideFest will likely be virtual this year to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has increased monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by 40%, with emergency benefits increases now at $2 billion, the USDA announced in a press release Wednesday.
“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger," Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. "USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency."
- The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it had authorized an at-home test for COVID-19 that patients can administer themselves. Read more here.
- Schools should “prepare for the possibility” of not returning to in-person instruction until January 2021, Gov. Jared Polis told Colorado’s 178 public school district superintendents on a statewide conference call Tuesday. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic has parks and open spaces bustling. Apparently, hunters and anglers are ready to get out too. According to data provided to The Gazette, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received 624,104 applications for its annual big game draw. That's up from last year's 609,366. Read more here.
- Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease. Santa Clara County officials said Tuesday the people died at home Feb. 6 and Feb. 17. Before this, the first U.S. death from the virus had been reported on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis is ending the stay-at-home order Sunday, here are things you should know.
- Colorado will shift from a virtual honor-system lockdown, which Gov. Jared Polis said was necessary but psychologically and economically harmful, to a "safer at home" mode, which will look much the same but allow freer movement for all. Read more here.
- The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for U.S.-Mexico relations — two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration. Instead, presidents Donald Trump and Andrés Manuel López Obrador are carrying on like old pals. Read more here.
- An unplanned grand experiment is changing Earth. As people across the globe stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the air has cleaned up, albeit temporarily. Read more here.
- There are over 70 million people worldwide who have been driven from their homes by war and unrest, up to 10 million are packed into refugee camps and informal settlements, and almost none have been tested for the coronavirus. Read more here.
- One of the grimmest symbols of the coronavirus outbreak — a morgue set up in a Madrid skating rink — closed on Wednesday as stores and other businesses reopened in places across Europe, while the U.S. was beset with increasingly partisan disagreements over how and when to restart its economy. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.