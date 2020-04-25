This blog for Sunday, April 26 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SUNDAY
- By The Numbers | This summary from the Colorado state health department only includes data through 4/24)
- 12,968 cases, including 862 cases in El Paso County
- 2,410 hospitalized
- 57 counties
- 59,791 tested
- 672 deaths*, including 66 in El Paso County
*The number of COVID-19 deaths dropped for the first time today, only because the state health department removed "duplicates" in the county and state tallies from when they added "probable" coronavirus deaths earlier this week.
Developments from recent days:
SATURDAY
- There are now 938,072 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., 53,751 deaths, and 5,184,635 tested, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are over 328.2 million people in the country.
- Stealth attack: How the coronavirus got the drop on El Paso County. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 25):
(*NOTE: This summary from the Colorado state health department only includes data through 4/24)
- There are now 933,050 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., 53,391 deaths, and 5,176,887 tested, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are over 328.2 million people in the country.
- Some Colorado counties and mayors confused about Polis' safer-at-home, variances seen around the state. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs mental health providers work to prevent pandemic-related suicides. Full story here.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | A 'mask-making adventure.' Read more here.
(*NOTE: This summary from the Colorado state health department only includes data through 4/24)
- Are we reopening too soon in El Paso County? Read the full story here.
- 'Safer at Home' in Colorado | A step-by-step guide to what's coming. Read more here.
- There are now 924,865 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., 53,070 deaths, and 4,940,376 tested, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are over 328.2 million people in the country.
- Twenty people tested positive for COVID-19 at three long-term care facilities in Colorado, the state's health department said Saturday. The tests were initiated April 19.
About 900 staff and residents were tested.
"The three testing sites were chosen based on their size and the fact that they had NOT identified outbreaks prior to the testing," the health department said in a statement. "This proactive testing strategy was instrumental in identifying previously unrecognized infections in the facilities. Having this information early has provided much-needed time for these facilities to react quickly in implementing appropriate infection prevention practices to limit the further spread of infection."
About 40% of the state's coronavirus-related deaths are connected with long-term care facilities, the health department said.
- The governor's “safer-at-home” stage has been met with some confusion and even backlash since he first unveiled it. Read more here.
- Beginning Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is allowing the state to move to the first phase of reopening - dubbed "safer-at-home" - amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has halted school, businesses and many more ways of life since early March. Read more here.
- When you’re not supposed to leave your house, wouldn’t it be nice to have a big ol’ house? You’d think so. But Alan Peak is, for the most part, just fine in his tiny house. Read more here.
- Even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from the coronavirus soared past 50,000, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska began loosening lockdown orders Friday on their pandemic-wounded businesses, despite warnings from health experts. Read more here.
- To eliminate the risk of coronavirus infection, first responders can end CPR earlier than they would typically if they believe their efforts are futile, said Dr. Stein Bronsky, co-chief medical director at El Paso County American Medical Response. Full story here.
- The 99th annual Greeley Stampede has been canceled. It was scheduled for June 24-July 5. For more info about canceled or postponed events, read more here.
A round up of previous days' coronavirus news:
FRIDAY
- The U.S. now has 51,017 coronavirus deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The U.S. now has 890,524 coronavirus cases according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado meat packers move ahead cautiously on coronavirus. Read more here.
- Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs now targeting late June reopening. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 24):
(*NOTE: This summary from the Colorado state health department only includes data through 4/23)
- 12,258 cases, including 853 cases in El Paso County
- 2,366 hospitalized
- 56 counties
- 56,789 tested
- 674 deaths, including 72 in El Paso County
- 138 inmates at Sterling Correctional Facility test positive for coronavirus: CDOC. Full story here.
- More than 8,000 Americans have died from coronavirus this week.
- There are now 2,789,315 coronavirus cases worldwide and 195,775 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- According to Colorado Public Radio, over 130 inmates at Sterling Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. That number may increase as there are over 200 tests results pending. This is now the largest outbreak in the state.
- Polis gives update on Colorado's coronavirus response; Colorado death toll at 669. Read more here.
- The U.S. now has 50,772 coronavirus deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The U.S. now has 888,623 coronavirus cases according to Johns Hopkins University.
- According to the CDC, The percentage of patients testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 at public health, clinical and commercial labs remained similar to, or dropped slightly from week 15 to week 16:
-Public health labs – increased from 17.8% during week 15 to 18.8% during week 16;
-Clinical labs – decreased from 11.3% during week 15 to 9.6% during week 16;
-Commercial labs – decreased from 22.8% during week 15 to 19.7% during week 16.
- The U.S. now has 50,549 coronavirus deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The U.S. now has 884,208 coronavirus cases according to Johns Hopkins University.
- In response to a question asked by an audience member in a press conference today regarding confusion about varying orders given by different counties, Gov. Jared Polis made clear that "no matter where you live in Colo., you should stay home."
- Boulder County has extended its stay-at-home order till May 8 as the statewide order expires this weekend.
- As the U.S. House of Representatives signed off on another COVID-19-related rescue bill on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner felt confident about the “Manhattan Project” of testing that will follow from the measure's $25 billion investment into coronavirus diagnosis. Read more here.
- U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter has introduced the Emergency Cannabis Small Business Health and Safety Act, designed to allow marijuana businesses to participate in U.S. Small Business Administration relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The COVID-19-related special enrollment period that allows people currently without health insurance to enroll in insurance, will end on Thursday, April 30, according to the Colorado Department of Insurance. Only people who are currently uninsured are eligible to enroll, as this is not a period for people with coverage to change plans.
- Three touchless water stations have been installed at the downtown Penrose Library. The stations will provide clean drinking water for the homeless.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended an executive order authorizing agencies to issue emergency rules extending the expiration date for certain licenses and other documents to limit in-person renewals. This includes state park passes and licenses for health care facilities, Medicaid and CHIP providers, commercial drivers, and more. Read the full executive order here.
- Outbreaks in nursing homes, which account for 64% of the state's coronavirus deaths, have hit facilities that received more citations from the state for deficiencies of care, according to an analysis of data provided by the Colorado health department. Read more here.
- As new surveys show layoffs and lost sales continue to hammer Colorado’s restaurant industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some local restaurant owners say they’re hanging on as they await the expected reopening of their dining rooms in mid-May. Read more here.
- A major meatpacking plant in Colorado that closed because of a coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of four workers is set to reopen Friday after a two-week disinfection. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
I want to reiterate, the Safer-at-Home phase is not going back to life as normal. Here’s a look at what May will look like. #DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/7ioVnopJv7— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 23, 2020
The Associated Press contributed to this report.