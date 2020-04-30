This blog for Thursday, April 30 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- As some businesses in a few states start to trickle back to work, hopes are beginning to arise that the economy, damaged as it is, might be poised to rebound by the second half of the year. Most economists agree that a quick rebound is unlikely. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area churches still can't open as state restrictions ease, consider changes moving forward. Read more here.
- Eight employees at Colorado grocery store test positive for COVID-19. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
WEDNESDAY
- There are 1,037,526 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 60,846 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. A month ago estimates were that the U.S. would reach approximately 60,000 deaths in August.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 29):
- 14,758 cases, including 907 in El Paso County
- 2,621 hospitalizations
- 56 counties
- 69,449 people tested
- 766 deaths, including 69 in El Paso County
- 157 outbreaks
- What's allowed, what's not at Colorado Springs parks during 'Safer at Home' phase of Colorado's COVID-19 response. Full story here.
- There are 1,028,217 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 59,446 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Aspen has joined a few other Colorado communities in mandating that people wear masks in public. Though the new ordinance in Aspen comes with a sliding scale of fees for each infraction, ranging from a $50 fine to a year in jail, the council stressed that they want enforcement to focus on education, not punishment. Read more here.
- Beginning next week, all Costco shoppers will have to wear face coverings in order to enter the store, the wholesale corporation announced Wednesday. Read more here.
- Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners' applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Read more here.
- Biotech company Gilead Sciences said Wednesday its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Facebook. Stay with The Gazette here for more.
- Colorado business filings are declining, according to The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report, which was published Wednesday. The COVID-19 pandemic has ended a decade of job growth in the state.
According to the report, "the cumulative total of 301,177 jobless claims during the last five weeks is equivalent to the number of jobless claims over the previous three full years combined."
- The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record. Read more here.
- The Colorado Renaissance Festival has been postponed from its original June 13 opening date. The medieval-themed, eight-week-long event at the fairgrounds in Larkspur will now open Aug. 1 and run Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 20. Read more here.
- Residents of long-term care homes in California make up nearly 40% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, new public health data shows, making skilled nursing and assisted living facilities by far the deadliest hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- A coronavirus vaccine is still months or years away, but groups that peddle misinformation about immunizations are already taking aim, potentially eroding confidence in what could be humanity’s best chance to defeat the virus. Read more here.
- Airbus says the aviation industry's unprecedented troubles are just beginning. The European manufacturing giant reported 481 million euros ($515 million) in losses in the first quarter, put thousands of workers on furlough and sought billions in loans to survive the coronavirus crisis. And its CEO said Wednesday it's still at an “early stage.” Read more here.
- In cities around the world, public transit systems are key to getting workers back on the job and restarting devastated economies, yet everything from trains and buses to ferries and bicycles will have to be re-imagined in the coronavirus era. Read more here.
- A group of Colorado Springs friends are giving away 10 meals or more meals a day between 2 and 3 p.m. at Hunan Springs, 24 E. Kiowa St. The meals will be given to those in need who request them. More information here.
- Two hundred thirty-eight inmates at Sterling Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus, the Colorado Department of Corrections announced Tuesday. An additional sixteen tests are inconclusive and two are pending. The prison has four coronavirus-positive inmates in the hospital, according to a press release from the department. It had eight inmates test positive prior to the recent batch testing completed by the state health department.
One inmate at Buena Vista Correctional Facility tested positive but recovered, the release added.
The corrections department is working with the state health department to determine what further testing would be appropriate. Read more here.
