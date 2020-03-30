This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
- Every student becomes a home-schooler Monday when classes resume in the Pikes Peak region after spring break. Creating a semblance of normalcy will be a primary objective, say educators and parents gearing up for remote learning after the coronavirus shut down all public and private schools statewide through April 17. Read more here.
- Spain surpasses China in its coronavirus infections tally.
- Japan's main medical association has suggested declaring a state of emergency.
- The Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled to start July 23, 2021.
SUNDAY
- The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado as of 4 p.m.:
- 2,307 cases across 46 counties
- 326 hospitalized
- 14,470 people tested
- 47 deaths, including at least 10 in El Paso County
- 10 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- Survey results from nearly 45,000 Coloradans released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) show that most of the state’s residents are concerned about the spread of coronavirus. The survey was done from Sunday through Tuesday. Survey highlights include: 59% of respondents ages 18 to 29 are “very concerned” about coronavirus; nearly 90% think it’s either somewhat or very likely that they will get sick from COVID-19. Read more here.
- Project C.U.R.E., along with local health systems in Colorado Springs and the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, will host a personal protective equipment (PPE) drive in Colorado Springs Sunday from noon - 4 p.m. at UCHealth Park (Vibes stadium) to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.
- Health care workers remain at the forefront of efforts to care for those infected with the novel coronavirus. Messages, photos or videos to show appreciation and encouragement for UCHealth employees can be sent through this form: uchealth.org/extraordinary/thankyouform.
- A longtime Colorado Springs brunch spot popular for its green chile announced that it will close its doors indefinitely after 2 p.m. Sunday. The coronavirus crisis has created an uncertain future for the Western Omelette restaurant on 16 S. Walnut Street, just west of downtown. Read more here.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Trump's foremost infection disease expert, says the country could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci offered his prognosis as the federal government weighs rolling back guidelines on social distancing in areas that have not been as hard-hit by the outbreak at the conclusion of the nationwide 15-day effort to slow the spread of the virus. Read more here.
- Several churches in the Pikes Peak region are offering online worship services. See the full list here.
- CDOT's Bustang and Outrider services are suspended starting Sunday. The suspension will last through April 11 and is meant to reduce intercity travel.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.