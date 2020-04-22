This blog for Wednesday, April 27 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- Gov. Jared Polis will provide a coronavirus update from the state Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Facebook.
- A team-up of local companies is hoping to push personal protective gear (PPE) out to Colorado Springs crews at a breakneck pace. They are selling enough to keep production up, and donating everything else. Read more here.
- For the first time ever, Denver's annual PrideFest will likely be virtual this year to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has increased monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by 40%, with emergency benefits increases now at $2 billion, the USDA announced in a press release Wednesday.
“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger," Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. "USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency."
- The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it had authorized an at-home test for COVID-19 that patients can administer themselves. Read more here.
- Schools should “prepare for the possibility” of not returning to in-person instruction until January 2021, Gov. Jared Polis told Colorado’s 178 public school district superintendents on a statewide conference call Tuesday. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic has parks and open spaces bustling. Apparently, hunters and anglers are ready to get out too. According to data provided to The Gazette, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received 624,104 applications for its annual big game draw. That's up from last year's 609,366. Read more here.
- Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease. Santa Clara County officials said Tuesday the people died at home Feb. 6 and Feb. 17. Before this, the first U.S. death from the virus had been reported on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis is ending the stay-at-home order Sunday, here are things you should know.
- Colorado will shift from a virtual honor-system lockdown, which Gov. Jared Polis said was necessary but psychologically and economically harmful, to a "safer at home" mode, which will look much the same but allow freer movement for all. Read more here.
- The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for U.S.-Mexico relations — two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration. Instead, presidents Donald Trump and Andrés Manuel López Obrador are carrying on like old pals. Read more here.
- An unplanned grand experiment is changing Earth. As people across the globe stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the air has cleaned up, albeit temporarily. Read more here.
- There are over 70 million people worldwide who have been driven from their homes by war and unrest, up to 10 million are packed into refugee camps and informal settlements, and almost none have been tested for the coronavirus. Read more here.
- One of the grimmest symbols of the coronavirus outbreak — a morgue set up in a Madrid skating rink — closed on Wednesday as stores and other businesses reopened in places across Europe, while the U.S. was beset with increasingly partisan disagreements over how and when to restart its economy. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
TUESDAY
- There are now 824,438 coronavirus cases and 45,039 deaths in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins University. Only 4,155,178 tests have been conducted. There are over 328.2 million people in the U.S.
- In need for N95 masks, Children's Hospital buys time for medical providers. Read the full story here.
- The age group with the most amount of COVID-19 deaths is 80-plus years at 51.44% followed by 70-79 years at 25.10%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-19 years at 0%.
- Colorado will require all nursing homes and assisted living facilities to submit resident safety plans by May 1, according to Colorado Public Radio. Over 100 Colo. assisted living centers have reported outbreaks. Guideline information available at covid19.colorado.gov/ltcf.
- Future of Rocky Mountain Vibes imperiled by COVID-19. Full story here.
- Schools should prepare for the possibility of online-only learning until January, Polis tells superintendents. Read more here.
- Old Colorado City's Territory Days, slated for late May, has been canceled due to coronavirus. Full story here.
- The Senate passed a $484 billion interim relief package by a voice vote today, according to Colorado Public Radio. The bill replenishes the Paycheck Protection program with $320 billion. The program, which aims to keep workers on the payroll, ran out of money last week, going through $349 billion in 13 days.
- Colorado environmental groups prepare for stay-at-home Earth Day. Read more here.
- The age group with the most amount of cases is 50-59 years at 17.94% followed by 40-49 years at 16.40%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.12%.
- Six new outbreaks in factories, long-term care facilities and other places have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 119.
- Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers backs Gov. Jared Polis' plan for incremental reopening of businesses and activities. Full story here.
- The county with the most amount of cases is Denver at 2,003 followed by Arapahoe at 1,648. El Paso County has 744 cases.
- The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado:
(*NOTE: This summary from the Colorado state health department only includes data through 4/20)
- 10,447 cases
- 2,003 hospitalized
- 56 counties
- 48,704 tested
- 119 nonhospital healthcare facilities with outbreaks
- 486 deaths
- There are now 800,518 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 44,387 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado and six other state associations cancel spring sports Tuesday, 40 total done for the year. Read more here.
- The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is expecting cuts of 10 to 20 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic. A letter was sent out from committee CEO Sarah Hirshland to leaders across the U.S. Olympic world, according to Colorado Public Radio.
- There have been 47,466 people tested for coronavirus in the state. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- There are now 791,672 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 43,481 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Reports suggest that racial discrimination against Colorado Asians is going up. Read the full story here.
- There currently 1,880 hospitalized coronavirus patients in the state. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- There are now 10,106 cases of coronavirus in the state. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- According to Colorado Public Radio, more than 10,000 people have signed up for health coverage via Connect for Health Colorado since the start of the special enrollment period, which began March 20. Coloradans can sign up through April 30 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Centura health sent 34 clinical team members to hard-hit communities in New Jersey. Members across their workforce who were presently called off due to low volumes and the postponement of elective surgeries and procedures, were asked if they would serve in this special request.
A combination of registered nurses with Medical Surgical and Emergency Department experience and an administrator, who will serve as an ambassador, have accepted assignments across these three New Jersey facilities.
- High school sports are done for the year due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter released by CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green on Tuesday morning. Read more here.
- Attorney General Phil Weiser today joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general and the City of New York demanding that the administration immediately suspend action on a federal rule that could cut food assistance for more than 30,000 Coloradans a month, 11,000 of whom are children and 7,300 of whom are seniors over the age of 60.
- McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals for healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics starting Wednesday and lasting until May 5.
Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:
Breakfast: A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
Lunch and Dinner; A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
- The U.N. General Assembly demanded global action to quickly scale up the development of and access to medicines, vaccines and equipment to battle the pandemic, while the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus lockdowns could lead to a resurgence of the outbreak.
The U.N. resolution asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with the WHO and make recommendations to ensure that all people have equitable and timely access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries.
- Manitou Springs School District 14, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind and Widefield School District 3 announced they will not return to school buildings for in-person instruction for the remainder of this semester. Gov. Polis made the same update for all schools. Read more here.
-The Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health (OBH) has received a $2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to shore up behavioral health crisis services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
