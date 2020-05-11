This blog for Monday, May 11 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- Gov. Jared Polis said the daily growth rate in COVID-19 cases continues to decrease. 0.9% is the latest daily growth rate, and it's the first time Colorado has been below a 1% growth. A 0.1% growth is the daily hospitalization growth rate, he said, adding that Coloradans should keep in mind that the virus continues to grow.
- Polis said there are 19,899 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, adding that the actual number of cases is several times that; likely two to four times that, he said. Deaths are at 981.
- In a Monday press conferences, Gov. Jared Polis said he's about to share dates when he should be able to make the call about re-opening; re-opening might be further delayed on these dates. On May 25 we can talk about restaurants can "continue to exist in these challenging times," Polis said. Read more here.
- Twitter announced Monday it will warn users when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus. The new rule is the latest in a wave of stricter policies that tech companies are rolling out to confront an outbreak of virus-related misinformation on their sites. Read more here.
- A top world health official Monday warned that countries are essentially driving blind in reopening their economies without setting up strong contact tracing to beat back flare-ups of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than the official tally kept by the city and state, according to an analysis released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more here.
- Several regions of upstate New York that have shown progress in taming the coronavirus outbreak are ready to gradually restart economic activity by the end of the week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. Read more here.
- President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared an end to a partial economic shutdown across Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he said that many restrictions will remain in place. Read more here.
- "Colorado Classroom - Read With Me at Home," a new remote-learning program for K-3 children and their families, will launch May 18, the governor's office announced Monday.
The program is a partnership between Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Department of Education, the Colorado Education Initiative and Rocky Mountain Public Media. It will be broadcast statewide in English with Spanish subtitles for free on RMPBS stations, including KTSC for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. More information is available here.
"I am thrilled to announce this partnership with Rocky Mountain Public Media to provide high-quality, standards-aligned literacy instruction for K-3 learners across Colorado," Polis said in the press release. "This programming will be available to families across Colorado to help close the digital divide and prevent learning loss during this critical time for children."
- Denver International Airport has shut down two major shuttle lots at the airport until further notice amid coronavirus restrictions in Colorado. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday at 1:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed on the governor's Facebook page. Follow along here with The Gazette for live updates.
- Visitors in face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as the theme park reopened Monday in a high-profile step toward reviving tourism that was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Global stocks turned lower on Monday as investors sought clarity on how quickly government plans to ease lockdowns on public life might help economic activity pick back up. Read more here.
- Plastic spacing barriers and millions of masks appeared Monday on the streets of Europe's newly reopened cities, as France and Belgium emerged from lockdowns, the Netherlands sent children back to school and Spain let people eat outdoors. All faced the delicate balance of trying to restart their battered economies without causing a second wave of coronavirus infections. Read more here.
- A Castle Rock restaurant reopened Sunday, on Mother's Day, in defiance of the state's safer-at-home order — and a big crowd came out in support. Read more here.
- Seeking a safe way to salvage what’s left of their plummeting revenues, physicians, specialists and even physical therapists have turned to telemedicine in unprecedented fashion in the past couple months to treat patients during the opening throes of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Trump administration officials spoke optimistically about a relatively quick rebound from the coronavirus Sunday as life within the White House reflected the stark challenges still posed by the pandemic, with Vice President Mike Pence “self-isolating” after one of his aides tested positive. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
SUNDAY
- Many Americans are bracing for a meat shortage. Experts say coronavirus is expected to make the trip to the grocery store more expensive. Meat prices could jump by up to 20 percent, according to CBS News. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis is headed to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Donald Trump and lobby for federal help in bailing out Colorado's coronavirus-battered economy, the governor’s office said Sunday. Read more here.
SATURDAY
- The U.S. now has 1,309,168 coronavirus cases and 78,795 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Gov. Polis has been the face of the fight against coronavirus in Colorado. Full story here.
- Coronavirus death toll in Colorado creeps upward. Read more here.
- The U.S. now has 1,305,544 coronavirus cases and 78,618 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 9):
-19,375 cases throughout Colorado, including 1,109 in El Paso County
-3,623 hospitalized
-100,610 tested
-967 deaths, including 78 in El Paso County
-188 outbreaks
- The county with the most amount of COVID-19 cases is Denver at 3,799 followed by Arapahoe at 3,089. El Paso County has 1,079 cases. Check back here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Colorado Springs brothers always there for each other, even at the end for one from coronavirus. Full story here.
- The U.S. now has 1,300,079 coronavirus cases and 78,469 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Governor's office sends cease-and-desist letters to Calhan restaurants who are breaking the law, endangering lives. Read more here.
- The U.S. now has 1,300,079 coronavirus cases and 78,320 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- COVID-19 deaths undercounted amid virus' cascading mortality effect in Colorado, CDC data show. Full story here.
- The extension for filing and remitting state severance tax has been pushed back to May 15, according to an executive order signed Friday by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Read the full order here.
- The annual art show and silent auction at Sunny Vista Living Center has been canceled. "All of our efforts have gone toward keeping our campus COVID-free and we have been successful to date, but we need to continue with our diligence," the center said in a release.
- Two highly anticipated developments signaling a return to normal life were raised Friday by Gov. Jared Polis for the first time since Colorado shut down in mid-March to fight the spread of the coronavirus: schools resuming in-person classes in the fall and restaurants possibly reopening for dine-in service by Memorial Day weekend.
- Gov. Polis said he applauded El Paso County for submitting a plan to the state to allow in-person graduation ceremonies "very similar" to the Air Force Academy in April.
- Based on metadata gathered from Coloradans' cellphones and highway data, "we think we're hitting (social distancing) benchmarks," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said. "So far there are no red flags."
- Polis is encouraging those in public to wear a mask as a "common courtesy." "If wearing a mask is the price we have to pay" to return to near normal, "I think that's a price most of us are willing to pay." Doing so "will have a profound impact," he said. "If we can increase mask-wearing, we'll be in a much better position" to return to churches, bars and mass gatherings "sooner rather than later."
- The Gazette's David Ramsey says wearing a mask while shopping is "the right thing to do." Read more here.
FRIDAY
- The U.S. now has 1,283,929 coronavirus cases and 77,180 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Will Colorado Springs customers come back to reopened shops? Read more here.
- The U.S. now has 1,283,908 coronavirus cases and 77,179 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- El Paso County has capacity to meet coronavirus testing guidelines, but still falling short. Read the full story here.
- The U.S. now has 1,282,060 coronavirus cases and 77,126 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Governor's office responds to El Paso County restaurants' defiance of state order. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs students among 100 student leaders wanting Fed's help on pandemic relief. Full story here.
- The U.S. now has 1,282,060 coronavirus cases and 76,901 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Wearing a mask in public in Colorado Springs is your duty. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 8):
-18,827 cases throughout Colorado, including 1,097 in El Paso County
-3,600 hospitalized
-96,772 tested
-960 deaths, including 78 in El Paso County
-184 outbreaks
- Where to get tested for coronavirus in Colorado Springs area.
- The U.S. now has 1,271,775 coronavirus cases and 76,368 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The number of new vehicles registered in the county plunged to a 53-year low in March, due to a backlog accumulating while the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office was closed to the public because of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended the disaster declaration for COVID-19 for an additional 30 days. The executive order will provide additional funds for response activities. It also extends the use of the National Guard. Read more here.
- Despite Denver reducing its jail population by nearly half over the last two months, the latest state health data revealed the coronavirus outbreak is hitting the city hardest within its downtown detention center. Read more here.
- Customer traffic and sales are a mixed bag for Colorado Springs area retailers that reopened a week ago, with some reporting "nearly normal" traffic and others saying most customers are staying away. Read more here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.