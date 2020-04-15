This roundup from Wednesday, April 15 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- The age group with the most amount of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 80-plus years at 50.98% followed by 70-79 years at 26.89%. The group with the least amount of deaths is 0-19 years at 0%.
- The age group with the most amount of cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.22% followed by 30-39 years at 16.26%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1%.
- Gov. Polis responds to comparison of stay-at-home order to Nazism in Colorado. Full story here.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | Your personal stories. Read here.
- Gold's Gym closes all three Colorado Springs locations. Full story here.
- Gov Polis: Social distancing measures will still be needed after state reopens. Full story here.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are now 636,350 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 28,326 deaths.
- The county with the most amount of cases is Denver at 1,468 followed by Arapahoe at 1,243. El Paso County has 668 cases.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/14 and does not reflect cases since then):
-8,280 cases
-1,636 hospitalized
-56 counties
-40,533 people tested
-357 deaths
-83 outbreaks
- Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun prepares contingencies, leads team from afar during epidemic. Full story here.
- 50 US states, D.C., & 4 US territories have reported cases of COVID-19. 34 report widespread cases according to the Centers for Disease Control.
- Scientists have announced a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. When tested in mice, the vaccine -- delivered through a fingertip-sized patch -- produces antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 at quantities thought to be sufficient for neutralizing the virus according to the University of Pittsburgh and ScienceDaily.com.
- Colorado's Michael Bennet taking on Trump over pandemic power. Full story here.
- Colorado Hospital Association releases data on COVID-19 hospitalizations. More information here.
- Want to help struggling small businesses in Colorado Springs? Here's how.
- Denver will get 60 ventilators this week from a national stockpile to help hospitals care for COVID-19 patients. It's unclear if they are from the 100 ventilators President Trump promised the state.
- The race with the most COVID-19 cases in the state is white/non-Hispanic at 57.88% followed by Hispanic/all races at 29.07%. The race with the least amount of cases is American Indian or Alaska Native/non-Hispanic at 0.48%. See updated statistics here every day after 4 p.m.
- Colorado U.S. Rep. Jason Crow will host a virtual town hall today aimed at answering questions from kids. You can submit questions to the Congressman through a Google Form and register to attend via Zoom.
- Colorado congressman's relief bill offers hazard pay to health care workers, funds to local governments. Full story here.
- New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Wednesday, which mandates that everyone in the state must wear a face covering while in public. The order will go into effect following a three-day grace period.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Wednesday, which mandates that everyone in the state must wear a face covering while in public. The order will go into effect following a three-day grace period.
- The launch of the IRS website for coronavirus relief payments hit some hiccups Wednesday due to the high volume of traffic on the site. Upon clicking "Get My Payment," the site has sent some users to a waiting room with the message, "Due to high demand, you may have to wait longer than usual to access this site. We appreciate your patience."
Down Detector, a website that tracks website issues and outages, has shown a heavy increase in traffic since 6:30 a.m., with many users reporting that they were unable to access their payments.
- Gov. Jared Polis will give a brief COVID-19 update Wednesday at 2 p.m. Stay with The Gazette for more coverage. The update will be livestreamed on the governor's Facebook page.
- China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days. Read more here.
- Those curious where their economic stimulus check from the federal government is can track their payment here, at the IRS website.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last month allocates $1,200 to every adult earning up to $75,000 and $500 for each of their children under age 17. The payments phase out for individuals earning up to $99,000. They're meant to counteract the effects of the coronavirus on the economy. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs Airport has been awarded a $24.3 million grant to fund operations, retain staff and remain open as part of coronavirus relief legislation enacted late last month, officials said Tuesday. Read more here.
- Barr Camp, Pikes Peak’s famous way station, announced closing Tuesday until further notice. Read more here.
- These are some ways to help local, small businesses that are suffering under shutdown and shelter-at-home orders issued to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Nations around the world reacted with alarm Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a halt to the sizable funding the United States sends to the World Health Organization. Health experts warned the move could jeopardize global efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged a cautious and deliberative approach to reviving the economy, pushing that moving too quickly could create an opportunity for the coronavirus to come roaring back. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs group has approved nearly $500,000 in loans to 25 local small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with plans to lend another $750,000 this week to up 35 more firms. Read more here.
- The death of an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy who died of the coronavirus two weeks ago was classified as a line-of-duty death. Read more here.
- Colorado U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse would like to see all essential workers receive hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has introduced a bill to start with front-line health care professionals by funding an additional 25% of their salary through the federal government. Read more here.
- In labs at the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins, researchers are busily working on solutions to public health issues such as vaccines and testing personal protective equipment. The lab has taken the lead on testing face masks coming into Colorado from all over the state, country and world. Read more here.
- Colorado's Michael Bennet is one of five U.S. senators proposing a national commission of independent experts, and not the president, to decide when to reopen the country when the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
TUESDAY
- Using district-issued laptops instead of smartphones helps about 700 families of high school students with distance learning for Colorado Springs D-11. Full story here.
- Six more outbreaks in residential and non-hospital health care facilities, bringing the total across Colorado to 78. The state has tested more than 39,500 people.
- The age group with the most cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.25% followed by 40-49 at 16.23%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.03%.
- There are no vaccines for coronaviruses infections, including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, or the ones that cause SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Many labs around the world have focused on understanding the virus and finding the best strategy for stopping it. According to the American Society for Microbiology, researchers now suggest that the approach they took for a MERS virus vaccine may also work against SARS-CoV-2.
Lab tests showed that a single dose of the vaccine, given intranasally, effectively caused infected cells to produce the S protein, which in turn triggered immune responses against the protein in mice.
- Coronavirus in El Paso County Data | Men dying from COVID-19 far more than women. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs youth leaders part of teen-related coronavirus ad campaign to promote mental health crisis hotline. Full story here.
- The Colorado state Unified Command Group (UCG) has completed leases on three more sites to serve as alternative care facilities. Those sites are: St. Anthony North in Westminster, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo, Western Slope Memory Care in Grand Junction. This brings the total number of alternative care facilities secured across Colorado to five.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 1,402 followed by Arapahoe at 1,183. El Paso County has 652 cases. Statistics for the state are updated daily here after 4 p.m.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/13 and does not reflect cases since then).
-7,941 cases
-1,556 hospitalized
-56 counties
-39,580 people tested
-329 deaths
-78 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- Tax deadline pushed back, July 15 for most. Here is the info.
- El Paso County coronavirus hospitalizations are leveling off. Read the full story here.
- State officials will answer questions from residents and others about the novel coronavirus outbreak in Senate District 5, including the counties of Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake and Pitkin.
Questions will be accepted online before the meeting. Dial in at 720-707-2699 with access code 811329283#, or join via the Zoom app.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 1,346 followed by Arapahoe at 1,142. El Paso County has 641 cases. Statistics for the state are updated daily here after 4 p.m.
- New data shows that student hotline safe2tell.org have significantly decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The line is for reporting violence or threatening behavior. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is encouraging students to continue using the tip line to report safety concerns from home.
- COVID-19 still surging at Colorado nursing homes, care facilities. Full story here.
- Find unemployment insurance information here (note: as of April 12 systems are still being programmed to begin accepting claims for workers who are eligible for benefits related to the CARES Act): Colorado Department of Labor.
- Personal data collection may be used to assist the state in contact-tracing after the stay-at-home order lifts, officials said at a Tuesday press conference, at which they announced that Colorado's coronavirus curve might be flattening. Read more here.
- Park rangers are now noting the volume of visitors at nine of the most popular Colorado Springs parks. These twice-daily visual inspections share if the area is experiencing low, moderate, or high traffic. If the park is experiencing high traffic, it’s recommended that visitors seek a different place to recreate. See parks guidelines here.
- AAA Colorado announced that its customers with automotive insurance policies will receive premium refunds as Coloradans log fewer miles in response to the governor's "Stay-at-Home" order. State Farm made a similar announcement a week ago.
- The University of Colorado at Boulder has donated more than 130,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) which will be used by health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Colorado, Dunkin’ franchisees have donated a combined 528 pounds of Dunkin’ ground coffee and 360 boxes of Dunkin’ Keurig® K-Cup pods amongst the following hospitals and food banks: Care and Share Food Bank, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Food Bank of the Rockies, Porter Adventist Hospital, SCL Health Saint Joseph Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital; UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
- Supporters of Colorado's National Popular Vote law are launching their campaign Tuesday by unveiling a statewide coalition of progressive and civic organizations who want voters to reject a ballot measure that would prevent the law from taking effect. Read more here.
- A local Walmart employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fountain location off Highway 85/87, Gazette news partner KKTV confirmed with El Paso County Public Health. Read more here.
- The owner of two Colorado smoke shops was arrested on Friday for violating public health orders requiring all non-essential businesses in the county and state to shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more here.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency's boss for Colorado said Monday he's confident quarantine measures are slowing the spread of coronavirus, but remains unsure about when those measures could be safely lifted. "That's a very complicated question," said Lee dePalo, who described himself as "still in response mode." Read more here.
- The Denver City Council on Monday night unanimously passed a proclamation calling on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and national leaders to suspend rent and mortgage payments for residents blindsided by financial hardship from the coronavirus fallout. Read more here.
-Walmart is launching a Pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19. Each day the hour from 7 to 8 a.m. at select pickup store locations will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the CDC.
MONDAY
- Pueblo School District 70 is suspending its emergency school lunch program effective Monday due to a worker who reported showing symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend, the district said Monday. Read more here.
- Outbreaks at non-hospital health care facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted and senior living residences and rehabilitation centers show no signs of slowing. Read more here.
- A Teller County-designed clear acrylic cube that costs less than $500 to produce should significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 from infected residents to emergency and medical workers in Colorado, health officials said.
The first 50 will be in use from Teller and Park counties to El Paso and counties that stretch east to the Kansas border officials said. Read more here.
- Updated numbers for Colorado: 7,691 cases statewide, including 641 in El Paso County. See the full updated list here.
- Three Colorado Springs Utilities employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and are recovering at home.
CSU has tested 16 employees among its workforce of 1,199, CEO Aram Benyamin told the Colorado Springs City Council Monday. Nine employees tested negative and four tests are pending, he said. Read more here.
- Site-specific outbreaks will likely continue. Instead of the entire state quarantining, the site would be quarantined for as short of a time as possible, Gov. Jared Polis said, avoiding mass economic devastation. Read more here.
- Denver City Council on Monday night will vote on a proclamation calling on Gov. Jared Polis to cancel rent and mortgage payments for all city residents. Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued temporary orders to suspend evictions, but some council members argue it’s not enough. Read more here.
- Harrison School District 2 canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The district will continue with remote learning through May 21 and continue to offer food service for children through age 18. The district believes that once the stay at home order is lifted, social distancing and limited group gatherings will continue for several weeks, if not months, officials said in a Monday news release.
- Polis: "A few days before the 26th" details will be released about life after the end of a the stay-at-home order. Social distancing will need to continue, he said.
- Polis: An outbreak at a plant in Weld County (JBS) potentially threatens food security. The company is closing the plant for a period of time and will be communicating details about a plant-wide quarantine. The plant will be sanitized. Mass testing and containment are the paths forward to bringing the plant back online. Read more here.
The Colorado National Guard will provide logistical support for testing so JBS can resume business as soon as possible.
- There are now more than 7,600 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Colorado, and deaths are now at 304, Polis said in his Monday coronavirus update. Stay with The Gazette here to follow along.
- Gov. Polis sent a letter to owners and operators of hotels and motels Monday, urging them to temporarily house Colorado's homeless and other vulnerable populations.
"You have empty rooms and many of our cities have potential guests," Polis wrote in the letter. "A match made in heaven. We have been working tirelessly with social service providers across the state to help, but additional capacity to the shelter system is needed in order to lessen the spread of the contagious virus."
- Gov. Jared Polis is providing a COVID-19 update and respond to questions from the media. A livestream will run on Polis' Facebook page. Follow live with The Gazette here.
- All you need to know about the emergency relief money package, which the IRS began depositing Saturday.
- The Garden of the Gods 10 Mile and 10K run have been canceled for 2020 and will not be rescheduled for later in the year. Read more here.
- New York’s death toll from coronavirus topped 10,000, with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700. Read more here.
- The coronavirus is so contagious that health care facilities aren’t letting spouses, sons and daughters gather around the dying for fear of spreading the infection. So family and friends are bidding tortuous goodbyes as best they can, often with the help of hospital workers. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area doctors, nurses try to conquer coronavirus and their own fears: Stories from the front lines
- Born and raised in Colorado, Laura Richardson aspired to be an Army pilot. Now she is running the Pentagon's ground war against the coronavirus. Read more here.
- New York City is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and is urging medical providers to continue testing only patients who are gravely ill, the city health department said in a memo to health care providers. Read more here.
- School districts 11 and 49 will not offer food and technology distribution today due to weather.
- An employee of the Fort Carson Fire Department has tested positive for coronavirus, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. A letter sent from the department's chief, obtained by the TV station and emailed to the department's staff on Saturday, stated that anyone in close contact with him last week would be placed under quarantine.
