This blog for Friday, April 24 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- The U.S. now has 50,549 coronavirus deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The U.S. now has 884,208 coronavirus cases according to Johns Hopkins University.
- In response to a question asked by an audience member in a press conference today regarding confusion about varying orders given by different counties, Gov. Jared Polis made clear that "no matter where you live in Colo., you should stay home."
- Boulder County has extended its stay-at-home order till May 8 as the statewide order expires this weekend.
- As the U.S. House of Representatives signed off on another COVID-19-related rescue bill on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner felt confident about the “Manhattan Project” of testing that will follow from the measure's $25 billion investment into coronavirus diagnosis. Read more here.
- U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter has introduced the Emergency Cannabis Small Business Health and Safety Act, designed to allow marijuana businesses to participate in U.S. Small Business Administration relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The COVID-19-related special enrollment period that allows people currently without health insurance to enroll in insurance, will end on Thursday, April 30, according to the Colorado Department of Insurance. Only people who are currently uninsured are eligible to enroll, as this is not a period for people with coverage to change plans.
- Three touchless water stations have been installed at the downtown Penrose Library. The stations will provide clean drinking water for the homeless.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended an executive order authorizing agencies to issue emergency rules extending the expiration date for certain licenses and other documents to limit in-person renewals. This includes state park passes and licenses for health care facilities, Medicaid and CHIP providers, commercial drivers, and more. Read the full executive order here.
- Outbreaks in nursing homes, which account for 64% of the state's coronavirus deaths, have hit facilities that received more citations from the state for deficiencies of care, according to an analysis of data provided by the Colorado health department. Read more here.
- As new surveys show layoffs and lost sales continue to hammer Colorado’s restaurant industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some local restaurant owners say they’re hanging on as they await the expected reopening of their dining rooms in mid-May. Read more here.
- A major meatpacking plant in Colorado that closed because of a coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of four workers is set to reopen Friday after a two-week disinfection. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
THURSDAY
- Seven more outbreaks at workplaces and long-term care facilities were reported, bringing Colorado's total to 130.
- The county with the most amount of coronavirus cases is Denver at 2,172 followed by Arapahoe at 1,824. El Paso County has 798 cases.
- The coronavirus has pushed Bike to Work Day from June 24 to Sept. 22.
- According to Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and ScienceDaily.com, two specific nose cell types have been identified as likely initial infection points for COVID-19. Scientists discovered that goblet and ciliated cells in the nose have high levels of the entry proteins that the COVID-19 virus uses as cell entry points, which may explain the elevated transmission. The study with Human Cell Atlas Lung Biological Network found eye cells and other organs also contain the viral-entry proteins.
Director of Wellcome Professor Sir Jeremy Farrar said "By pinpointing the exact characteristics of every single cell type, the Human Cell Atlas is helping scientists to diagnose, monitor and treat diseases including COVID-19 in a completely new way. Researchers around the world are working at an unprecedented pace to deepen our understanding of COVID-19, and this new research is testament to this. Collaborating across borders and openly sharing research is crucial to developing effective diagnostics, treatments and vaccines quickly, ensuring no country is left behind."
- There are now 11,262 cases of COVID-19 in Colo. according to the latest from state health officials, an increase of 384 cases from the yesterday's release of data. The statewide death total is now 552 after 44 more people were reported to die by the disease.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a public health order today officially requiring face coverings for workers at critical businesses.
- The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 23):
(*NOTE: This summary from the Colorado state health department only includes data through 4/22)
- 11,262 cases, including 798 cases in El Paso County
- 2,237 hospitalized
- 56 counties
- 52,324 tested
- 552 deaths, including 55 in El Paso County
- There are now 856,209 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 47,272 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- According to Colorado Public Radio, the Colorado Department of Human Services is extending child care benefits and assistance to families in need during the coronavirus crisis. Families who qualify for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program will now have six months of subsidized child care, up from three.
- The Department of Corrections administered "widespread targeted testing" for COVID-19 on Wednesday at the Sterling Correctional Facility. The DOC has been conducting detailed contract tracing investigations and implementing quarantine protocol since April 14. The facility previously had eight positive tests.
“This testing will allow us to better identify, isolate and treat any inmate who is positive for COVID-19 and help to prevent the spread of the virus as much as possible in an environment where social distancing is very difficult,” Department of Corrections executive director Dean Williams said in a press release.
- More evidence is emerging that far more New Yorkers have had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests, officials said Thursday. A state survey of around 3,000 people found that 13.9% had antibodies suggesting they had been exposed to the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily news briefing in Albany. Read more here.
- Colorado has secured expanded relief options for federal student loan borrowers, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. The financial relief is in agreement with a number of private student loan servicers.
“During the COVID-19 crisis, many student loan borrowers are struggling financially and need relief, regardless of who owns their loan," Weiser said. "I am pleased that several states and student loan servicers have come together to provide relief to more borrowers."
- Last autumn, when schools were in session, sports stadiums full and no one had even heard of the COVID-19 disease, the Missouri health department made an eerily foreshadowing request. It asked the state for $300,000 to buy supplies and services in case of a large-scale disease outbreak. The goal was to fill a gap between local and federal sources. Read more here.
- U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has cosponsored legislation to create a “Health Force” — an entity to train and deploy health workers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the style of Depression-era work relief programs. Read more here.
- Daily reports of giant meat-processing plants closing because workers tested positive for the coronavirus have called into question whether slaughterhouses can remain virus-free. According to experts, the answer may be no. Read more here.
- Unemployment in the U.S. has swelled to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus. More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an order Thursday mandating all employees of critical businesses (banks, child care facilities, pharmacies and grocery stores) and government wear non-medical masks and gloves at work.
- Water Works Car Wash & Detail Center is offering free car washes to essential workers Friday through Sunday at all three of its Colorado Springs locations.
- The State of Colorado announced Thursday that they received a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System for disinfecting and cleaning N95 respirators to be reused.
"Battelle Critical Care Decontamination Systems are self-contained, mobile decontamination units that use vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N95 filtering facepiece respirators from biological contaminants, including SARS-CoV-2," according to the press release. "The system can decontaminate up to 80,000 used N95 respirators per system per day, with a single respirator able to be reused up to 20 times without degradation."
- The European Union's medicines regulator on Thursday warned countries that malaria drugs being used experimentally to treat the new coronavirus have potentially serious side effects, including seizures and heart problems. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis tweeted a graphic Thursday to illustrate what "safer at home" protocol will look like:
I want to reiterate, the Safer-at-Home phase is not going back to life as normal. Here’s a look at what May will look like. #DoingMyPartCO pic.twitter.com/7ioVnopJv7— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) April 23, 2020
- Connect for Health Colorado announced Thursday that more than 10,000 Colorado residents have enrolled in the health insurance plan through the emergency special enrollment period. The period ends April 30 for uninsured residents to enter.
- Although first-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado fell by more than a third for the week ended April 18, the total for the past four weeks surged to nearly 280,000, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday. If all are counted as unemployed, that would push the state's unemployment rate to more than 13%. Read more here.
- Every year come Memorial Day weekend, Colorado's mountain highways are a parade of RVs and tent-toting trucks — a scene marking the kickoff to camping season. But this year federal land managers are asking those planning their pilgrimages to be aware of changes due to COVID-19. And they aren't exactly extending an invitation. Read more here.
- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Vail Resorts following the early end of the 2019-2020 ski season. The Plaintiff, Brian Hunt, claims that Vail is in the wrong for keeping passholder fees after closing all of their resorts amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- The massive nationwide decline in travel amid the coronavirus pandemic last month cut passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport to its lowest monthly total in at least 25 years. Read more here.
- More than 500 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Colorado, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows. Read more here.
- Despite Colorado's stay-at-home order being lifted Sunday, the state will not "in any way be going back to normal" during the second phase of battling the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said. Read more here.
- Europe's economies are heading for unprecedented recessions as a result of the lockdown measures put in place by governments to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic, closely watched surveys indicated Thursday. Read more here.
- Africa has registered a 43% jump in reported COVID-19 cases in the last week, highlighting a warning from the World Health Organization that the continent of 1.3 billion could become the next epicenter of the global outbreak. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic is cutting off the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims from their cherished Ramadan traditions as health officials battle to ward off new infections during Islam’s holiest month, haunted by multiple outbreaks traced to previous religious gatherings. Read more here.
