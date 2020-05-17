This blog for Sunday, May 17 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SUNDAY
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he expects to see many K-12 public schools in the state and elsewhere to open this fall despite the coronavirus threat, though “it’s not going to look like any other school year.” Read more here.
- Dogs might have all the feels as owners go back to work in Colorado Springs. How will your furry friend survive?
“Just like us, dogs are creatures of habit,” says Miguel Gonzalez, behavior programs manager at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. “Some will be more sensitive to changing habits and some won’t care.” Full story here.
- As of Saturday afternoon, 878 Coloradans have died directly of the coronavirus, and 314 others had the disease, but died of other causes, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 16):
-21,633 cases, including 1,291 in El Paso County
-3,866 total hospitalized
-123,422 people tested
-222 outbreaks
-1,192 deaths, including 83 in El Paso County
-364 adult critical care ventilators in use
SATURDAY
- There are now 1,467,283 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 88,745 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- For a glimpse into the future of routine health care, post-pandemic, get your teeth cleaned. Full story here.
- Polis signs three executive orders to allow petition-gathering by mail and email, a day after his office suggested otherwise. Read more here.
- FH Beerworks East Colorado Springs hosts drive-in movies to give customers social and safe option. Read more here.
- There are no confirmed coronavirus cases on the continent of Antarctica, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose population varies from 1,100 to 4,400 and consists largely of transient scientists.
- Collected cell phone data show Coloradans acted independently and in advance of the state’s orders during the past two months, distancing themselves prior to the statewide “stay-at-home” order and then partially easing back toward normal behavior prior to the state’s relaxation of the order. Read more here.
- A day after his office suggested otherwise, Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday that he's changing the rules to allow petition-gatherers to collect signatures remotely. Read more here.
- El Paso County commissioners voted Thursday to ask the state for a waiver that would allow local restaurants and coffee shops to resume serving patrons with safeguards to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Beginning Friday, Colorado will differentiate between coronavirus deaths caused directly by COVID-19 and those in which the person had the disease, but didn't die from it, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said at a briefing. Read more here.
- El Paso County high school seniors will be able to cheer, whoop and live it up with their classmates during in-person graduation ceremonies this year after all after a variance request the board of El Paso County Commissioners submitted last week was approved. Read more here.
Here's a tentative list of Colorado Springs-area graduation ceremonies.
FRIDAY
- There are now 1,442,824 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 87,530 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Suspect charged in slaying of a woman in Denver is paroled over coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
- Emergency child care comes to a close as others reopen under guidelines reducing capacity. Full story here.
- The county with the highest amount of coronavirus cases is Denver at 4,452 followed by Arapahoe at 3,583. El Paso County has 1,251 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 15):
-21,232 cases, including 1,251 in El Paso County
-3,842 total hospitalized
-119,759 people tested
-226 outbreaks
-1,150 deaths, including 83 in El Paso County
-364 adult critical care ventilators in use
- Islamic State looks to ride coronavirus to rebound. Read all about it.
- In-person graduations for El Paso County graduating seniors a go. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis said at a press conference today that it's likely that once there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, it will first be distributed to those who are considered high-risk.
- A reporter asked Gov. Polis at the press conference today if the state has been falsifying coronavirus death certificates, citing an accusation made by Colorado State Representative Mark Baisley against the state health department's executive director, according to Gazette reporter Liz Henderson.
"Nobody behind a desk should ever second-guess a coroner or an attending physician that lists the cause of death on a certificate," Polis said, saying Baisley's call for the director to face criminal charges are "inappropriate."
- Updates on Gov. Polis' coronavirus conference here.
- Communities throughout Colorado will observe a moment of remembrance Friday for the hundreds of Coloradans who have died of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.