This blog for Monday, May 18 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- Gov. Jared Polis reiterated his goal to reopen Colorado restaurants and bars for dine-in services by the end of May in an early Monday press conference. However, dine-in services are expected to look much different than before. Read more here.
- Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides. Read more here.
- More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S. for the first time in nearly two months Monday in one of the biggest steps yet to restart American industry. Read more here.
- Harrison School District 2 will hold drive-thru graduation ceremonies for seniors Thursday and Friday, the district announced. Sierra High School's will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Career Readiness Academy's will be Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Harrison High School's will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Western New York, including the city of Buffalo, has met coronavirus containment goals and can begin to reopen its economy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. Full story here.
- A Kroger employee who worked at a King Soopers in Denver has died from coronavirus. The union says Randy Narvaez worked at the grocery store at 9th Avenue and Downing Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Read more here.
- Coloradans with symptoms of coronavirus can now get tested -- for free -- and are encouraged to do so, Gov. Jared Polis said Monday, marking the first time those with symptoms have been asked to get tested, versus self-isolate at home unless they needed emergency medical attention.
The state now has enough testing supplies that if residents have symptoms, they can get tested at one of 32 community testing centers for free, regardless of whether or not they have insurance, Polis said. Private hospitals and doctors offices are also options, he said.
Read more from the governor's Monday update here.
- The United States Department of Agriculture approved the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program for Colorado, Missouri and Wyoming on Monday, according to a press release. The program "provides assistance to families of children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures," the release states.
- The leaders of Germany and France proposed Monday a 500 billion-euro ($543 billion) recovery fund for European economies hit by pandemic. Read more here.
- European airlines are planning for a return to the skies this summer after being grounded almost completely for weeks over the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- UnitedHealth Group, in partnership with Microsoft, has launched a smartphone app that screens people for COVID-19 symptoms, according to a press release. The free app, which is being rolled out for UHG's 325,000 workers, is designed to determine whether it is safe for an employee to return to work.
- Aurora-based hospital giant UCHealth is requiring its full-time salaried employees to use eight days of paid time off during July and August to stem financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- An experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers, its maker announced Monday. Read more here.
- Europe reopened more widely on Monday, allowing people into the Acropolis in Athens, high-fashion boutiques in Italy, museums in Belgium, golf courses in Ireland and beer gardens in Bavaria. China announced it will give $2 billion to the fight against the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, extending a global rally as the U.S. market bounces back from its worst week in two months. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% in the first few minutes of trading Monday. Read more here.
- The global coronavirus pandemic has created a huge need for health care in the U.S., but it also is delivering a devastating financial blow to that sector. Read more here.
- Three workers at a Colorado Springs Goodwill store have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
SUNDAY
- A mysterious inflammatory syndrome thought to be related to COVID-19 that has been reported in children elsewhere has yet to be seen in Colorado.
"But we're actively monitoring patients if there is any concern," said Dr. Sara Saporta-Keating, an epidemiologist with Children's Hospital Colorado. Read more here.
- Colorado added 23 deaths Sunday of people who had COVID-19 when they died, as the statewide number of people sickened by the virus rose by 355. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he expects to see many K-12 public schools in the state and elsewhere to open this fall despite the coronavirus threat, though “it’s not going to look like any other school year.” Read more here.
- Dogs might have all the feels as owners go back to work in Colorado Springs. How will your furry friend survive?
“Just like us, dogs are creatures of habit,” says Miguel Gonzalez, behavior programs manager at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. “Some will be more sensitive to changing habits and some won’t care.” Full story here.
- As of Saturday afternoon, 878 Coloradans have died directly of the coronavirus, and 314 others had the disease, but died of other causes, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 16):
-21,633 cases, including 1,291 in El Paso County
-3,866 total hospitalized
-123,422 people tested
-222 outbreaks
-1,192 deaths, including 83 in El Paso County
-364 adult critical care ventilators in use
