This blog for Saturday, May 2 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SATURDAY
- There are now 1,127,712 coronavirus cases in the U.S and 66,075 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Hospitalizations stay flat in Colo. while total reported deaths rise slightly. The latest COVID-19 data in Colo. provided little argument for or against a reduction of social distancing. For the second consecutive day, the number of Coloradans hospitalized with symptoms from the virus remained at 737, well within the ability of the state's hospitals to provide rooms and advanced equipment, like ventilators, according to Colorado Public Radio.
- FDA fast-tracks Remdesivir, a drug used to treat Ebola, to use for coronavirus, according to CNN. The drug helps patients recover more quickly. Patients who received Remdesivir spent less time in hospital than placebo group, from 14 to 11 days.
- There are now 1,126,519 coronavirus cases in the U.S and 66,051 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 2):
- 16,225 cases, including 964 in El Paso County
- 2,793 hospitalizations
- 56 counties
- 78,179 people tested
- 832 deaths, including 71 in El Paso County
- 163 outbreaks
- The county will the most COVID-19 deaths is Denver at 163 followed by Arapahoe with 152. El Paso County has 71 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- There are now 1,126,021 coronavirus cases in the U.S and 66,045 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The city-sponsored bike share program in Colorado Springs is offering unlimited free rides according to Colorado Public Radio. Rides are free for up to 30 minutes. Those interested need to download a smartphone app to try it out.
- COVID-19 slams into Colorado's prison system, with Sterling facility state's largest outbreak. Read the full story here.
- There are now 1,121,414 coronavirus cases in the U.S and 65,645 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county will the most COVID-19 cases is Denver at 3,092 followed by Arapahoe with 2,557. El Paso County has 964 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- Testing at the Veteran’s Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora found nine staff and 23 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, three dead, according to Colorado Public Radio.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | 'Learning curve' for fire captain. Full story here.
- Everyone has figured out by now that a pandemic causes stress. But people do not have to be diagnosed with a behavioral health condition to need help or receive it. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis ends April with flurry of executive orders on budget, evictions in Colorado. Read more here.
- Supporters of essential workers and "new normal" will rally at the Colorado state Capitol at 1 p.m. Saturday, “demonstrating from the safety of our cars.” Read more here.
- Face-mask wearing in Denver will be required, enforcement coming. Read more here.
- There are now 1,102,703 coronavirus cases and 64,789 deaths in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Gov. Polis outlined a plan to rapidly cut the state budget by $228.7 million dollars over the next two months.
FRIDAY
- There are now 1,103,461 coronavirus cases and 64,943 deaths in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins University.
- White House blocks Dr. Fauci from testifying before Congress, according to report. Full story here.
- Colorado puts focus on mental health awareness amid spiraling stress of pandemic. Full story here.
- They're back! Colorado Springs businesses plan their return. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 1):
- 15,768 cases, including 964 in El Paso County
- 2,747 hospitalizations
- 56 counties
- 75,259 people tested
- 820 deaths, including 71 in El Paso County
- 161 outbreaks
- There are now 1,091,038 coronavirus cases and 64,203 deaths in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Gov. Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic. Official release.
- Gov. Jared Polis plans to provide an update at 1 p.m. to detail the status of the state's response to COVID-19. The Gazette will cover the press conference here with live updates, along with the live video stream from Polis' Facebook page.
- Officials with Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources are reminding people to keep recreational activities within 10 miles of home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Digital message boards on Colorado roadways across the state will remind motorists about the restrictions and to stay close to home.
Coloradans are still urged to stay home but continue to avoid unnecessary travel and visiting our mountain communities. Coloradans along the Front Range should not travel to the mountains or foothills to hike, ski, snowmobile or engage in any other recreational activities. Residents are reminded to stay in their local neighborhoods or communities this weekend.
- Polis issued nine executive orders to end the month of April. The orders are in place for 30 days unless extended by the governor.
The state doesn't have the money to continue the functions of state government for the balance of the 2019-20 fiscal year, Polis wrote in D 2020-050. The executive order cancels out or suspends $228.7 million in expenditures. The vast majority of the cuts — $183 million — will come from the state's Medicaid services program within the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. Read more here.
- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released results from more than 1,100 people throughout the state who responded to the department's website survey that is designed to track indications of COVID-19. Other reported symptoms were sore throat, difficulty breathing, chills, fever, diarrhea and vomiting. Read more here.
- A retired medic with the Aurora Fire Department has died in New York of COVID-19.
Paul Cary, 66, a paramedic with Ambulnz who volunteered for assignment to New York, died in the line of duty, said Stan Vashovsky, CEO of the ambulance services provider, in a statement. Full story here.
- Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday night that he tested negative for the coronavirus two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Got my results back. Im ‘negative’ for Covid-19,” Miller tweeted. Read more here.
- Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will begin reopening at least 10 licensing offices starting Wednesday, May 6. The first offices to reopen are located in Boulder, Cañon City, Durango, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley, Lakewood, Lamar, Littleton and Salida. Appointments in these offices can be made starting Monday.
Offices in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Glenwood Springs, Golden, Lakewood Westgate, Loveland, Montrose, Northglenn and Pueblo will open on Monday on an appointment-only basis.
Starting Monday, Coloradans can schedule an appointment by calling 303-205-5613 opt. 4; or 303-205-2335 for CO-RCSA services.
- The special enrollment period for health insurance with Connect For Health Colorado ends today. Those who have recently experienced a job loss or loss of income, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, might qualify for a 60-day Special Enrollment period, which will allow individuals to sign up for a new health insurance plan or to change a current plan. More information here.
- The Colorado Music Festival announced it cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The six-week summer concert series was scheduled to take place June 25 through August 1 at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder.
- Flying W’s highly anticipated reopening, scheduled for May 21, has been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak to June 26 — the exact date the fire destroyed the ranch.
“If you could imagine waiting so long to open and being ready to open and then this happens, I can hardly describe it,” owner Leigh Ann Wolfe said. “It’s really tough on us.” Full story here.
- As the next phase of the safer-at-home order takes effect, Colorado Springs retailers, hair salons, pet groomers, tattoo parlors and other businesses reopen today after five weeks of mandated closures to comply with the state's effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Read more here.
- “We could open businesses tomorrow — open them all — it does not matter if people are too scared to go to those restaurants, too afraid to go to those shops," Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director of El Paso County Public Health told the Board of County Commissioner. "Our job is to prove that we are ready. El Paso is ready to go.” Read more here.
- A comprehensive Magellan Strategies poll found that at least half the Colorado population has had their life disrupted, even though a majority still favor staying home rather than reopening the economy. Sizable portions of the population say they feel trapped and alone in their homes, feeling stressed, afraid and anti-social. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis today signed an executive order restricting spending for the current fiscal year ending June 30. The plan is to reduce spending quickly by $228.7 million to attempt to maintain the statutory reserve requirements directed by statute. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
