Coronavirus in Colorado: Live updates - Over 32,000 tested in the state; Denver has over 1,000 cases

This roundup from Friday, April 10 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- The state has tested at least 32,653 people.
- The Colorado Unified Command Group ordered over $46 million in medical equipment for coronavirus efforts.
Distribution across local health departments and hospitals will be based on county population, the portion of people over the age of 65, the number of medical care facilities, and if the county or tribe has already gotten materials.
That includes hundreds of ventilators and respirators, thousands of face shields and disposable gowns and millions of masks and gloves.
Donations or to volunteer to help those affected by COVID-19 can get more information by going to www.helpcoloradonow.com.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 1,113 followed by Arapahoe at 931 and Jefferson at 683. El Paso County has 550 cases.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/9 and does not reflect cases since then):
-6,510 cases
-1,312 hospitalized
-56 counties
-32,653 people tested
-250 deaths
-59 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- Could COVID-19 close Front Range parks and trails? Full story here.
- Pickup, delivery, or in-store shopping around Colorado Springs? Where to shop and what to expect. Read the full story here.
- Gov. Jared Polis expects the makeshift hospital at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver to be neither empty nor full, serving anywhere from dozens to hundreds patients as soon as April 18. More here.
- Colorado Springs companies fighting coronavirus by manufacturing needed equipment. Full story here.
- Denver County has the most deaths in the state at 38, followed by Weld at 36 and El Paso at 32. Check back here after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- Polis updated Coloradans on state's coronavirus response today. Get all the info here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update Friday on the state's coronavirus response, from the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The update begins at 12:30 p.m. and will be carried live on the governor's Facebook page. The Gazette will also cover it live here.
- A coronavirus testing site in Colorado Springs, near Memorial Park, was set to lose its federal sponsorship Friday, but received word overnight that it would retain that government support. Read more here.
- The Gazette compiled a list of some Holy Week and Easter worship services to watch online. View the list here.
- Teddy bear hunting brings much-needed joy and comfort in Colorado Springs neighborhoods...Read more here.
- Pikes Peak region high school seniors can still focus on the next step in their education. Although campuses are closed for now due to coronavirus constraints, Colorado colleges and universities are continuing acceptance processes and visits — virtually. They’ve also relaxed rules, waiving standardized entrance exams for admission. Read more here.
- Since the end of March, Denverites have begun opening their windows to howl together at 8 p.m. as a way to remain connected while forced to stay home. Read more here.
- The Disaster Distress Helpline - 1-800-985-5990 - is a federal resource that provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The free, 24/7 helpline provides immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects. Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
- Sen. Cory Gardner announced that Lowe's is donating 100,000 N95 masks to Colorado. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis said in a telephone town hall held with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner that he believes he'll be able to lift Colorado's stay-at-home order on April 26, but cautioned that his decision will hinge on the state of the coronavirus pandemic as the date approaches. Read more here.
- At least 32 in El Paso County have died from the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends the state's disaster emergency order for another 30 days due to the coronavirus.
- Nearly 90 women are barred from leaving a ComCor, Inc. halfway house in Colorado Springs after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Full story here.
- UCCS to create National Resilience Institute focused on helping military, emergency responders handle trauma. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
THURSDAY
The latest numbers:
- Colorado Springs Costco employee reportedly tests positive for coronavirus. Full story here.
- There are now 6,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colo. as of April 8, according to the latest information from state health officials. That an increase of 547 cases over the day before.
- Cases in Colorado by sex: female- 51.56%, male-47.87%, unknown-0.56%.
- Deaths in Colorado by sex: female- 39.38%, male- 60.62%.
- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Golden Police Department are temporarily banning all water activities on Clear Creek starting Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Social hour around Colorado Springs goes virtual for beer lovers | Pikes Pub. Full story here.
- The age group with the most amount of cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.43% followed by 30-39 years at 16.29%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.10%.
- According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the state recorded 46,065 initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 4th. Combined with the 81,328 total initial claims filed the two weeks prior, it adds up to over 127,000 claims filed in a three-week period.
For comparison, the total number of annual initial claims filed in 2017, 2018, and 2019 failed to exceed 120,000 for each year (which is 52 weeks).
- The county with the most amount of cases is Denver at 1,031 followed by Arapahoe at 877 and Jefferson at 660. El Paso County has 534 cases.
- Gunnison county now has one of the highest rates of infection in the country, with 99 positive cases in a population of about 17,000.
- Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green talks about the state association's response to COVID-19, and of the need to step back from her emotions and make tough decisions that are best for everyone. Here is the conversation.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/8 and does not reflect cases since then):
-6,202 cases
-1,221 hospitalized
-56 counties
-31,180 people tested
-226 deaths
-54 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
More updates from Thursday:
-Gazette news partner KKTV reports that a Colorado Springs Costco employee has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to KKTV, El Paso County Public Health has yet to independently confirm an employee tested positive.
UCHealth expects to continue operating a coronavirus testing site near Memorial Park with or without federal support. Full story here.
- Stay open or close for now? Colorado Springs restaurants decide how to respond during pandemic. Full story here.
- Around 48 percent of the U.S. adult population lives where coronavirus patients could overwhelm the supply of ventilators. If 2 in 10 adults in Colorado Springs are infected there will not be enough ventilators.
- Colorado has spent over $50 million so far to combat coronavirus. A lack of supplies still limits testing, so far more will be spent, according to the state health department, emphasizing the importance of social distancing.
- Forest Service officials say developed recreation sites like campgrounds, picnic areas, and any other constructed amenities are closed until the end of May.
- Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday to extend the emergency disaster declaration one month, from April 15 to May 15, according to a release.
"The disaster declaration allows Colorado to access additional resources, temporarily waives procurement statutes for purchases related to COVID-19, and authorizes the implementation of the State’s Crisis Standards of Care plan (CSC Plan)," the release states.
- Starting Monday, King Soopers will be extending its store hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the company. Senior hours will also be expanded to 6-8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Additionally, the King Soopers pharmacy is temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via courier or mail.
The longer hours are being implemented to offset the social-distancing measures introduced last week, including limiting the number of customers to 50% of the store's capacity. King Soopers had previously reduced store hours in March.
- Social distancing and the governor's stay-at-home order have pushed the expected peak of coronavirus cases in Colorado to May or later, state officials said at a Thursday press conference. Read more here.
- The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the new coronavirus. Read more here.
- Wall Street analysts — notably Eric Handler of MKM Partners — "are seeing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from cinema giant AMC Theatres as increasingly likely," according to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.
- Senate Democrats on Thursday stalled President Donald Trump’s request for $250 billion to supplement a “paycheck protection” program for businesses crippled by the coronavirus outbreak, demanding protections for minority-owned businesses and money for health care providers and state and local governments. Read more here.
- The Federal Reserve is taking additional steps to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy. The money will target American households and businesses, as well as local governments besieged by the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- This Associated Press' Q&A explores the nationwide shortage of toilet paper.
- More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak. The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. By contrast, during the Great Recession it took 44 weeks — roughly 10 months — for unemployment claims to go as high as they now have in less than a month. Read more here.
- Stay open on a limited basis and hope that carryout and delivery sales will pay the bills? Or temporarily shutter in anticipation that customers will return once the doors reopen? It’s a gut-wrenching decision for many Colorado Springs-area restaurants, but one they’ve been forced to make as they wrestle with how to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The Colorado Education Association delivered a petition, signed by 3,200 members, to Gov. Jared Polis calling for more support for educators and students during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the CEA. The petition asks Polis "to prioritize educators, workers and students by taking additional actions for Colorado communities."
- A federal coronavirus testing site run by UCHealth and focused on first responders, health care workers and the elderly in Colorado Springs may close on Friday when its contract ends. Read more here.
- Despite recent news stories about a zoo tiger contracting the disease caused by the coronavirus, experts say we shouldn’t be concerned our pets will make us sick, or vice versa. Read more here.
- Business is down 75% at fly fishing outfitter Angler's Covey — joining stark numbers that are seen at all corners of the outdoor recreation industry reportedly worth $62 billion to the state's economy. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis' hopes that the 500 additional ventilators recently received will be enough as he encourages Coloradans to stay home. Read full story here.
- Colorado Springs halfway house reports first case of COVID-19, operators say. Full story here.
