This roundup from Thursday, April 9 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
The latest numbers:
- The age group with the most amount of cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.43% followed by 30-39 years at 16.29%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.10%.
- Nearly 90 women are barred from leaving a ComCor, Inc. halfway house in Colorado Springs after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Story by Lance Benzel.
- According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the state recorded 46,065 initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 4th. Combined with the 81,328 total initial claims filed the two weeks prior, it adds up to over 127,000 claims filed in a three-week period.
For comparison, the total number of annual initial claims filed in 2017, 2018, and 2019 failed to exceed 120,000 for each year (which is 52 weeks).
- The county with the most amount of cases is Denver at 1,031 followed by Arapahoe at 877 and Jefferson at 660. El Paso County has 534 cases.
- Gunnison county now has one of the highest rates of infection in the country, with 99 positive cases in a population of about 17,000.
- At least 30 in Colorado Springs area have died from coronavirus. Read more here.
- UCCS to create National Resilience Institute focused on helping military, emergency responders handle trauma. Full story here.
- Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green talks about the state association's response to COVID-19, and of the need to step back from her emotions and make tough decisions that are best for everyone. Here is the conversation.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/8 and does not reflect cases since then):
-6,202 cases
-1,221 hospitalized
-56 counties
-31,180 people tested
-226 deaths
-54 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
More updates from Thursday:
-Gazette news partner KKTV reports that a Colorado Springs Costco employee has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. According to KKTV, El Paso County Public Health has yet to independently confirm an employee tested positive.
UCHealth expects to continue operating a coronavirus testing site near Memorial Park with or without federal support. Full story here.
- Stay open or close for now? Colorado Springs restaurants decide how to respond during pandemic. Full story here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends the state's disaster emergency order for another 30 days due to coronavirus.
- Around 48 percent of the U.S. adult population lives where coronavirus patients could overwhelm the supply of ventilators. If 2 in 10 adults in Colorado Springs are infected there will not be enough ventilators.
- Colorado has spent over $50 million so far to combat coronavirus. A lack of supplies still limits testing, so far more will be spent, according to the state health department, emphasizing the importance of social distancing.
- Forest Service officials say developed recreation sites like campgrounds, picnic areas, and any other constructed amenities are closed until the end of May.
- Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday to extend the emergency disaster declaration one month, from April 15 to May 15, according to a release.
"The disaster declaration allows Colorado to access additional resources, temporarily waives procurement statutes for purchases related to COVID-19, and authorizes the implementation of the State’s Crisis Standards of Care plan (CSC Plan)," the release states.
- Starting Monday, King Soopers will be extending its store hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the company. Senior hours will also be expanded to 6-8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Additionally, the King Soopers pharmacy is temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via courier or mail.
The longer hours are being implemented to offset the social-distancing measures introduced last week, including limiting the number of customers to 50% of the store's capacity. King Soopers had previously reduced store hours in March.
- Social distancing and the governor's stay-at-home order have pushed the expected peak of coronavirus cases in Colorado to May or later, state officials said at a Thursday press conference. Read more here.
- The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the new coronavirus. Read more here.
- Wall Street analysts — notably Eric Handler of MKM Partners — "are seeing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from cinema giant AMC Theatres as increasingly likely," according to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.
- Senate Democrats on Thursday stalled President Donald Trump’s request for $250 billion to supplement a “paycheck protection” program for businesses crippled by the coronavirus outbreak, demanding protections for minority-owned businesses and money for health care providers and state and local governments. Read more here.
- The Federal Reserve is taking additional steps to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy. The money will target American households and businesses, as well as local governments besieged by the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- This Associated Press' Q&A explores the nationwide shortage of toilet paper.
- More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak. The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. By contrast, during the Great Recession it took 44 weeks — roughly 10 months — for unemployment claims to go as high as they now have in less than a month. Read more here.
- Stay open on a limited basis and hope that carryout and delivery sales will pay the bills? Or temporarily shutter in anticipation that customers will return once the doors reopen? It’s a gut-wrenching decision for many Colorado Springs-area restaurants, but one they’ve been forced to make as they wrestle with how to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The Colorado Education Association delivered a petition, signed by 3,200 members, to Gov. Jared Polis calling for more support for educators and students during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the CEA. The petition asks Polis "to prioritize educators, workers and students by taking additional actions for Colorado communities."
- A federal coronavirus testing site run by UCHealth and focused on first responders, health care workers and the elderly in Colorado Springs may close on Friday when its contract ends. Read more here.
- Despite recent news stories about a zoo tiger contracting the disease caused by the coronavirus, experts say we shouldn’t be concerned our pets will make us sick, or vice versa. Read more here.
- Business is down 75% at fly fishing outfitter Angler's Covey — joining stark numbers that are seen at all corners of the outdoor recreation industry reportedly worth $62 billion to the state's economy. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis' hopes that the 500 additional ventilators recently received will be enough as he encourages Coloradans to stay home. Read full story here.
- Colorado Springs halfway house reports first case of COVID-19, operators say. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
WEDNESDAY
- 5,655 total confirmed cases in the state.
- There are 238 cases with county listed as "unknown or pending."
- Colorado's outdoor recreation industry braces for deeper cuts while beaten and bruised by COVID-19. Full story here.
- 232 new cases of COVID-19 in the state reported April 7.
- COVID-19 deaths by sex: female-36.79%, male-63.21%.
- COVID-19 cases by sex: female-51.56%, male-47.83%, unknown-0.60%.
- Number of people tested in the state: 29,199.
- Griswold advises states to 'lean on' Colorado in transition to mail voting. Full story here.
- Penrose-St. Francis Neighborhood Health Center started offering COVID-19 tests Wednesday to first responders experiencing symptoms of the virus and was one of seven that opened across the state at Centura Health facilities to serve firefighters, law enforcement officers and those in emergency medical services, according to a news release. The site will be open by need and availability. Full story here.
- The county with the most cases in the state is Denver at 927, followed by Arapahoe at 764 and Jefferson at 610. El Paso County has 472 cases.
- The U.S. suffers the deadliest day of pandemic so far with a total of 425,723 confirmed cases and 14,596 deaths.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/7 and does not reflect cases since then)
- 5,655 cases
- 1,162 hospitalized
- 54 counties
- 29,199 people tested
- 193 deaths
- 44 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- The age group with the most amount of coronavirus cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.46% followed by 30-39 years at 16.19%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.07%. Check back here after 4 p.m. for updated official state data.
- Ninety-nine towns and cities across Colorado held improvised elections yesterday. Foxfield, a Denver suburb, created a drive-through vote center in a resident's driveway.
- There are now 418,165 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 14,213 deaths.
- COVID-19 peak in Colorado could be months away. Read the full story here.
- After seeing the Federal Emergency Management Agency snatch up 500 ventilators Colorado officials wanted to order, 100 of the life-saving devices are on the way in a deal President Donald Trump and Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner announced on Twitter.
Will be immediately sending 100 Ventilators to Colorado at the request of Senator Gardner! https://t.co/Nj4EPxfZl6— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020
The announcement comes amid a flap over ventilators requested by Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who has contended the state could need 10,000 of the machines. Read more here.
- The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park's annual Easter service will be held virtually on Facebook at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Read more here.
- Preliminary data indicates that black people account for 28% of New York City's COVID-19 death toll, even though they are just 22% of the city's population, while Hispanic people are 34% of the city's virus death toll and 29% of its population. Read more here.
- Read here for developments Wednesday related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus.
- Following Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement on Friday that all Coloradans should wear cloth, non-medical masks when leaving the house, Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day informed her employees that masks would be provided to those in “essential” roles. Read more here.
- After 76 days in lockdown, the Chinese city at the heart of the global pandemic, Wuhan, reopened Wednesday, and tens of thousands immediately hopped on trains and planes to leave. Read more here.
- More than 125 Domino’s stores throughout the Greater Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction areas will each donate 200 pizzas to hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others, according to a release by the company.
- All personnel at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and Peterson Air Force Base will wear protective face coverings, effective Wednesday, when they cannot keep six feet of physical distance in public areas and workplaces, according to a release from Peterson.
- Safeway and Albertson's will implement social-distancing measures by limiting the number of people in stores by the end of the week, a move King Soopers began Tuesday. Read more here.
- Charlotte Figi, the namesake of a medical marijuana oil that has drawn parents of epileptic children and those with other chronic conditions to Colorado from around the country, has died of complications of coronavirus. Charlotte, who died Tuesday, was 13. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Tuesday he supports Gov. Jared Polis's extension of the statewide stay-at-home order, and that the step will help "flatten the curve" for coronavirus cases locally. Read more here.
- El Paso County has seen fewer confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent days, but it continues to have one of the highest death tolls in Colorado. Read more here.
- Recovered coronavirus patients can donate plasma to aid others battling the disease, UCHealth says. Full story here.
- 29 more people have died due to COVID-19. Colorado's total is now 179.
- The U.S. now has more than 393,000 cases and at least 12,687 deaths.
- Colorado restaurants lost roughly $465 million in sales and more than 150,000 jobs during the first three weeks of March according to the Colorado Restaurant Association.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.