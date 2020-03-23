This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado — and along with other COVID-19-related stories is free as a public service to non-subscribers of The Gazette. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. If you're not already a full Gazette subscriber, click here for options.
- LlST: What's open, what's closed
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado
- Coronavirus glossary: What all those terms really mean
The latest around Colorado
MONDAY
- Latest numbers:
- 720 cases
- 72 hospitalized
- 31 counties
- 6,224 people tested
- 7 deaths
- 5 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- The first Schriever member tested positive for COVID-19. A 50th Space Wing government civilian has been in isolation at home since March 17 and is receiving care.
- An active duty service member and a dependent of Peterson Air Force Base have tested positive for COVID-19. The two confirmed cases are unrelated. Both individuals are quarantined and receiving support and medical care.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday issued a new “stay-at-home” order as the city’s confirmed coronavirus cases top the highest in the state. Read more here.
- Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a “drive through” basis for $20.00 per car load, beginning Monday.
- Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is adding call center staff, implementing a new “last name” online filing system and revising web site content with answers to customer inquiries on filing errors. On Monday, the department added 90 internal staff to the customer call center to provide immediate assistance.
- Supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile are being shipped across Colorado by the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and CDPHE starting Monday.
The Strategic National Stockpile is the nation’s largest supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use during a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado received the following materials:
- 49,200 N95 masks
- 115,000 surgical masks
- 21,420 surgical gowns
- 21,800 face shields
- 84 coveralls
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced multiple community initiatives to assist members of the Colorado Springs community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, likely to 2021. Read more here.
- Teller County confirmed Monday its first positive case of COVID-19, the county health department announced. "The case investigation is ongoing and we are working with out public health partners to prevent further spread," the department said in a statement. Read more here.
- More than a third of incoming and outgoing flights at the Colorado Springs airport were canceled Monday morning. At least some of those flights were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- King Soopers in Colorado Springs is hosting hiring events Monday and Tuesday. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
- Harrison School District 2 continues to provide for children up to age 18 from 10 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday at Sierra High, Turman Elementary, Centennial Elementary, Stratton Meadows Elementary, Stratmoor Hills Elementary and Fox Meadow Middle schools. Those locations will also have a food distribution event from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
Starting March 30, meals will be available at every D-2 schools from 10 a.m.-noon.
- In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Fort Carson raised its Health Protection Condition to substantial. It started at 9 a.m. Monday. The post moved from Readiness Essential to Readiness Critical operations, meaning units will only execute missions that support emergency operations and maintenance, medical operations and deployment operations. The latest Fort Carson information can be found here.
- On Monday, the state health department is sending testing resources to Montrose to serve about 100 high-risk, pre-selected patients by area health care providers as priority for being tested. The testing is in partnership with Montrose County and the Colorado National Guard. Walk-up or drive-up patients will not be accepted.
Since March 11, the Colorado National Guard Mobile Testing Unit and the state health department have completed more than 800 tests in Denver, Telluride, Pueblo and Salida.
- The Association for Colorado Chambers of Commerce sent Monday a reminder to Colorado residents to "think globally and act locally." It supports "swift action in securing Small Business Development financing, grant resources and immediate tax and fee relief" to help local businesses stay afloat. The message also included this: "We need to get our local businesses back on their feet. We need to get employees back to work. We need to build back the heart our communities. That only happens through resources and support that is directed toward our local businesses and employees and that is what your local chambers will be fighting to secure."
SUNDAY
-Gov. Jared Polis ordered non-critical workplaces in Colorado to reduce in-person workforce by 50 percent. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers provided by the state:
-116 new cases
-591 total cases
-58 hospitalized
-29 counties
-5,436 people tested
-6 deaths
-5 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- A deputy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release. Read more here.
- Fort Carson Sunday said its has a second case of COVID-19 case: An Army civilian who works at Evans Army Community Hospital and is now in isolation at home. The post said the female healthcare worker is in her 60s and had limited contact with select patients and staff, who have been notified and are being monitored by Fort Carson Public Health.
The post said the civilian worker will remain in isolation in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Fort Carson Public Health guidelines. Fort Carson also said she is in good spirits and does not require hospitalization at this time.
- Gov. Jared Polis announced Sunday an extension to the suspended operations in Colorado ski towns and is further limiting the number of people within gatherings, including at schools, as the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new release. Read more here.
- Attorney General Phil Weiser is calling on state courts to halt eviction proceedings during the COVID-19 crisis. “So far, courts in Denver, Mesa County, Weld County, and Boulder County, among others, have taken this important step. I urge all Colorado courts to join in recognizing the urgent need to pause all eviction orders during this emergency. Nobody should be without their home as we all grapple with this crisis.”
- Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive. Read more here.
