This blog for Monday, April 20 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
- Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on the state's response to coronavirus Monday at 3:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Facebook.
- From the Associated Press' "What you need to know about the virus outbreak" Monday:
Nations around the world are taking advantage of their flattening coronavirus infection curves to tentatively ease lockdowns, offering plenty of options for U.S. lawmakers and communities to consider. The plan is to open up while maintaining enough social social distancing to prevent new flareups of the virus.
The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement today on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
- A flood of new research suggests that far more people have had the coronavirus without any symptoms, fueling hope that it will turn out to be much less lethal than originally feared. Read more here.
- Across Colorado, thousands of health care workers have been furloughed, laid off or have had their paychecks slashed amid a precipitous drop in appointments for anything not related to the coronavirus. In a twist, the pink slips come at a time when healthy doctors and nurses have never been more needed, on the front-lines of a global pandemic. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
SUNDAY
- The number of reported cases in the state rose to 9,730 on Sunday. Deaths increased by 11 for a total of 422. See more of the latest number here.
- In the wake of the coronavirus being detected in Wuhan, China, in December and since spreading worldwide, racial profiling of Asian nationals and Asian-Americans has been reported nationwide and in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Over the past several years, about 135 Coloradans died from heart disease in an average week, while even more—roughly 150—died from cancer. But deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Colorado hit similar numbers during the past two weeks, making it one of the leading causes of death for all Coloradans for two weeks in a row. Read more here.
- Now that many more seniors are homebound because of the virus, several organizations are making extra efforts to deliver food, gifts and words of encouragement to the elderly. Read more about those efforts here.
- A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 descended on Denver's state Capitol Sunday, protesting stay-at-home advisories and shutdowns of non-essential businesses, orders issued by Gov. Jared Polis within the last month. Read the story here.
- El Paso and Teller counties added no new coronavirus deaths for the second consecutive day on Sunday, reinforcing optimism the region could be “flattening the curve” on new infections. Read more of the latest here.
- Coronavirus is dealing a gut punch to the illegal drug trade, paralyzing economies, closing borders and severing supply chains in China that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such profitable drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl. Read more.
- Multiple groups are organizing protests in Denver against Colorado's stay-at-home order, which Democratic Gov. Jared Polis issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
SATURDAY ROUNDUP
- UCHealth and El Paso County Public Health have expanded testing guidelines at its drive-through tent located at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Testing will be provided to anyone experiencing fever, cough, or shortness of breath within the last 3-5 days. More information here.
- The age group with the most cases in Colo. are 50-59 years at 18.11% followed by 40-49 years at 16.45%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- Eagle County has requested an exemption from parts of Colorado's statewide stay-at-home order. It's the first time the state has received such a request during the coronavirus pandemic according to Colorado Public Radio.
- Air Force Academy graduates 967 in tempered ceremony. Read more here.
- Coronavirus: What's next according to lawmakers, industry leaders and officials? Read more here.
- The county with the most amount of COVID-19 cases in the state is Denver at 1,723 followed by Arapahoe at 1,498. El Paso County has 721 cases.
- For the first time since at least 1975, Colorado had more than 900 deaths in a single week, according to Colorado Public Radio.
- Coronavirus in Colorado: No new deaths reported in El Paso County Saturday. Full story here.
- The number of Coloradans hospitalized from COVID-19 fell today for the fourth consecutive day, although there was an increase of 20 deaths from Friday to Saturday.
- Colo. has 9,433 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. That puts the state in the top third on the list of states with the most U.S. coronavirus cases.
- According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now 732,197 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 38,664 deaths.
- What is the state of the state with the coronavirus? Full story here.
- The age group with the most cases in Colo. are 50-59 years at 18.16% followed by 40-49 years at 16.51%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 0.99%. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- The restrictions in Denver's stay-at-home order are expected to be slowly modified and won't be lifted all at once on April 26, when Gov. Polis is expected to end it, according to Colorado Public Radio. City officials met this week and indicated social distancing measures will stay in place longer than the overarching order.
- What's next? Lawmakers, industry leaders and officials give their best guess. Full story here.
- The county with the most COVID-19 cases is Denver at 1,636 followed by Arapahoe at 1,419. El Paso County has 708 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- Gov. Jared Polis posted on Twitter Saturday that his stay-at-home order is not likely to be extended beyond April 26.
- What are people doing to cope with the shutdown? Read A 'gnarly' trip.
- Air Force Academy graduation: Celebration for cadets tempered by coronavirus, tragedy. Full story here.
- A group of Coloradans are planning to attend a "ReOpen Colorado" rally on Sunday in downtown Denver to protest the restrictive ‘stay-at-home’ order. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he expects an announcement from Polis next week on when retail stores across Colorado may be allowed to reopen, adding it could be as soon as April 27. Suthers does not expect bars and restaurants to be allowed to open at the same time as retail stores, he told the Colorado Springs City Council in a Friday afternoon briefing.
When the governor announces the phased approach to reopening everyday activities, the city is likely to start allowing some employees who had been working from home to return to city facilities, he said. All returning city employees will be required to wear masks on the job, he said.
"We are going to begin a very slow gradual phase-in process of our own," Suthers said.
- Gov. Polis: New executive order requires workers to wear masks, National Guard deployed for testing. Full story here.
- Friday, the governor refuted a statement made by the state's incident commander Thursday saying that the state wouldn't open until it had the capacity to make everyone safe.
"That's not true ..." Polis said. "If any state, if any country, were to wait until we could keep everybody safe we would have to be closed forever."
He added that the social distancing measures over the next few months will help Coloradans live with the virus around "in a sustainable way."
- Colorado receives 100 ventilators from national stockpile. Read more here.
