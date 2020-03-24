This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado — and along with other COVID-19-related stories is free as a public service to non-subscribers of The Gazette. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. If you're not already a full Gazette subscriber, click here for options.
The latest around Colorado
TUESDAY
- Denver issues stay-at-home order effective 5 p.m. Tuesday through April 10, requiring non-essential businesses to shut down. Denver is the first Colorado city to issue such an ordinance.
- Director of Colorado’s Office of Emergency Management Mike Willis said there are many more cases of coronavirus in rural and southern Colorado than what test results show. The spread of the virus in places like La Veta, Trinidad and Walsenburg far exceeds the number of tests those communities actually have, he said Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s very safe to assume that there are substantially more cases in rural Colorado than are currently being reported,” Willis said. “That’s why it’s so important, even in rural colorado, that if you have symptoms, you must self-quarantine to prevent the spread. If you’re sick, stay home. That applies everywhere in the state.”
Heath officials and people living in those communities will better understand the spread of coronavirus when mass testing ramps up, Willis said. That’s something Polis said the state is working on implementing soon.
- Gov. Jared Polis backs up N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criticisms of the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus health crisis on MSNBC. Polis also stated that we need the Trump administration to "step up" regarding economic recovery.
- Colorado case summary (this summary only includes data through 3/23 and does not reflect cases since then):
- 912 cases
- 84 hospitalized
- 35 counties
- 7,701 people tested
- 11 deaths
- 7 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
Colorado nears 1,000 cases. Here is today's COVID-19 case summary for the state:912 cases (+192)84 hospitalized (+12)35 counties (+4)7,701 people tested (+1,477)11 deaths (+4)7 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities (+2)https://t.co/bnCHdYAtHA pic.twitter.com/kkc1qILYZK— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) March 24, 2020
- Gunnison County recorded its first death according to crestedbuttenews.com. The patient died March 13 and was tested for COVID-19 posthumously. The results came back 10 days later.
- One of Denver's first COVID-19 cases has recovered. The 46-year-old man was ordered into isolation on March 6. He spent two weeks in his basement, separated from his wife and kids. He has since shed the virus and tested negative.
- State health officials are handing out supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile to counties across Colorado to distribute to medical facilities.
The packages include:
According to state health officials, these supplies should only last one full day of operations statewide.
- Teller County Public Health and Environment reported Tuesday that one county resident has died from COVID-19. The death is one of three lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Teller County to date. No details about the person who died were available as of Tuesday afternoon. read more here.
- Gov. Polis encouraged to the Presidents of Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway, and The Kroger Co., which owns King Soopers and City Market to adhere to new safety protocols including:
- Providing appropriate gloves, masks, face screens, and other personal protective equipment to grocery store workers to the extent possible.
- Consider expanding into grocery delivery services, prioritizing service to those at the highest risk.
- Provide daily designated time periods for higher-risk individuals to shop.
- Establish entrance/access controls to ensure crowds are in compliance with safe social distancing practices.
- To the extent possible, assign those employees with higher health-risks to tasks with lowest exposure risks such as backroom work.
- Doctors, nurses and medics from Fort Carson were thrown into the fight against coronavirus Tuesday with the post's largest medical unit ordered to deploy its troops to help civilians combat the disease. Read more here.
- Colorado could lose half its jobs in retail, recreation and entertainment, according to a new analysis of the coronavirus fallout from the Common Sense Policy Roundtable. Read more here.
- Effective immediately, the City of Colorado Springs will suspend enforcement of parking meters, time limited and non-metered parking areas along with booting until Thursday, April 30. All parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will be free and without time limits. Structured parking will also be free. The purpose of the free parking is to allow residents easy access to restaurants offering curbside food services in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Optum and Mountain View Medical Group closed seven primary and pediatric clinics Tuesday while Optum opened three clinics dedicated to coronavirus care. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment urged Coloradans not to engage in open burning activities during the current COVID-19 response. "The COVID-19 virus poses a particular threat to individuals with a history of heart or respiratory illness," the press release from the CDPHE said. "Smoke from open burns could put a strain on already vulnerable populations."
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he does not expect the city will see a stay-at-home order unless the state issues one or he receives new direction from the El Paso County Health Department. Read more here.
- Boulder city manager Jane Brautigam has issued an order for residents to shelter in place beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday and extending until April 10. Read more here.
- The town of Monument declared a local disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The declaration will allow the town to "seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure that the Town’s public health professionals have all necessary tools at their disposal to keep the community safe," according to the official release. Read more here.
- Fort Carson declared a public health emergency on Tuesday, a move the post's commander says will free up resources to proactively fight the pandemic. Read more here.
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is proposing a one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Read more here.
- With the International Olympic Committee’s announcement that it will postpone this summer’s Tokyo Games, United States Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland penned a letter Tuesday morning to American athletes. “With this decision, the work of planning a new version of the Tokyo Games is now officially underway,” Hirshland wrote. Read more here.
- As of Monday, Eagle County has 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a population of just under 55,000. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
MONDAY
-El Paso County announced a fourth death linked to COVID-19 Monday night but confirmed Tuesday that the case was not a county resident. El Paso County Public Health reports it was a man in his 80s. Investigators are still looking into how he contracted COVID-19, as well as any possible contacts he may have had.
-The City of Boulder has joined Denver in issuing an emergency "stay-at-home" order. It goes into effect on Tuesday.
- Latest numbers:
-720 cases
-72 hospitalized
-31 counties
-6,224 people tested
-8 deaths
-5 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- The United States Air Force Academy, Peterson and Schriever air force bases announced public health emergency protocols as positive COVID-19 cases were announced Monday, officials said. Read more here.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday issued a new “stay-at-home” order as the city’s confirmed coronavirus cases top the highest in the state. Read more here.
- Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a “drive through” basis for $20.00 per car load, beginning Monday.
- Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is adding call center staff, implementing a new “last name” online filing system and revising web site content with answers to customer inquiries on filing errors. On Monday, the department added 90 internal staff to the customer call center to provide immediate assistance.
- Supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile are being shipped across Colorado by the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and CDPHE starting Monday.
The Strategic National Stockpile is the nation’s largest supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use during a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado received the following materials:
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced multiple community initiatives to assist members of the Colorado Springs community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, likely to 2021. Read more here.
- Teller County confirmed Monday its first positive case of COVID-19, the county health department announced. "The case investigation is ongoing and we are working with out public health partners to prevent further spread," the department said in a statement. Read more here.
- More than a third of incoming and outgoing flights at the Colorado Springs airport were canceled Monday morning. At least some of those flights were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- King Soopers in Colorado Springs is hosting hiring events Monday and Tuesday. Read more here.
- Harrison School District 2 continues to provide for children up to age 18 from 10 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday at Sierra High, Turman Elementary, Centennial Elementary, Stratton Meadows Elementary, Stratmoor Hills Elementary and Fox Meadow Middle schools. Those locations will also have a food distribution event from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
Starting March 30, meals will be available at every D-2 schools from 10 a.m.-noon.
- In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Fort Carson raised its Health Protection Condition to substantial. It started at 9 a.m. Monday. The post moved from Readiness Essential to Readiness Critical operations, meaning units will only execute missions that support emergency operations and maintenance, medical operations and deployment operations. The latest Fort Carson information can be found here.
- On Monday, the state health department is sending testing resources to Montrose to serve about 100 high-risk, pre-selected patients by area health care providers as priority for being tested. The testing is in partnership with Montrose County and the Colorado National Guard. Walk-up or drive-up patients will not be accepted.
Since March 11, the Colorado National Guard Mobile Testing Unit and the state health department have completed more than 800 tests in Denver, Telluride, Pueblo and Salida.
- The Association for Colorado Chambers of Commerce sent Monday a reminder to Colorado residents to "think globally and act locally." It supports "swift action in securing Small Business Development financing, grant resources and immediate tax and fee relief" to help local businesses stay afloat. The message also included this: "We need to get our local businesses back on their feet. We need to get employees back to work. We need to build back the heart our communities. That only happens through resources and support that is directed toward our local businesses and employees and that is what your local chambers will be fighting to secure."
