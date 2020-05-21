This blog for Thursday, May 21 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- Bennet bill: small businesses will have flexibility, using coronavirus aid, to create new loan program under bipartisan legislation. More here.
- There are now 1,562,714 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 93,863 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Fremont County churches, restaurants and gyms are allowed to reopen immediately, with restrictions, after the state approved a variance to public health orders Thursday. Read more here.
- The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation announced a plan Thursday to bring 4th of July fireworks to residents throughout the community. The "4th of July Symphony on Your Porch" will entail fireworks displays at nine locations and residents tuning their radios to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 PEAK FM or AM 740 KVOR. Read more here.
- Colorado Department of Transportation is anticipating lower than normal traffic numbers this Memorial Day weekend due, in part, to Safer at Home directives in many areas of the state. The Interstate 70 Corridor west of Denver also is expected to see less traffic over the four-day weekend. In 2019, 159,201 vehicles traveled through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels for the holiday.
Although traffic is expected to be lighter than usual this weekend, all CDOT construction and maintenance projects will be suspended by noon Friday and not resume their regular schedule until Tuesday, May 26. The only exception is for emergency operations.
- First-time unemployment insurance filed in Colorado continued a gradual decline for a fifth consecutive week in the seven days ended May 16, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday. Read more here.
- After selling out its upcoming drive-in movie screening of "Back to the Future" in 3 minutes, the Rocky Mountain Vibes announced that they will likely have more such events. Read more here.
- A public opening of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs has been delayed as expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the venue's board of directors is targeting a summer debut — though even that date remains uncertain. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs Safeway is among 10 grocers statewide with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. Full story here.
- Health officials and scientists say herd immunity will not work on coronavirus. Read more here.
WEDNESDAY
- A rare and mysterious multi-inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 is suspected to have sickened three Colorado children. Full story here.
- There are now 1,550,959 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 93,416 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 20):
- 22,797 cases, including 1,386 in El Paso County
- 3, 990 hospitalized
- 249 outbreaks
- 1,299 deaths among COVID-19 cases, including 88 in El Paso County
- 1,001 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- The city of Colorado Springs is encouraging residents, businesses and community groups to turn on their lights for one hour Wednesday night to show support and celebrate the graduating class of 2020. Read more here.
- The Colorado State Unified Command Group received 1,720 doses of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Supplies are being distributed in proportion to the number of COVID-19 cases and persons under investigation in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. The recipients are: Banner Health, Centura Health, HealthONE, Boulder Community Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Denver Health, SCL and UCHealth.
- The Manitou Springs Wine Festival scheduled for July 25 has been canceled. All ticket holders will be issued a full refund. The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce also announced that the Silent Disco and Food Truck Rally scheduled for Aug. 22 has been canceled. Read more here.
- Steve Holt serves as founding minister for The Road @ Chapel Hills in Colorado Springs. He believes it is time to open his church for worship service, and that’s what he will do at 10:16 a.m. Sunday. He expects as many as 250 worshippers in the main sanctuary, writes Gazette columnist David Ramsey. Read more here.
- A man is accused of shooting and wounding a Waffle House employee in suburban Denver the night after being asked to wear a face covering inside the restaurant. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is seeking feedback from stakeholders concerning proposed guidelines for restaurants to reopen. Stakeholders can submit comments to this draft through Friday, May 22 using this online form. Once final, these guidelines will be used when it is safe to start easing COVID-19 related safety restrictions for restaurants.
- A fast-food restaurant, nursing home, and metal manufacturer are the latest businesses to report outbreaks of COVID-19 in El Paso County, public health officials said. Read more here.
- As of Tuesday, there were 1,538,607 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 92,566 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The Pike's Peak region's tourism industry remains uncertain and is preparing for a short and disappointing peak season. Fewer visitors, drawn mostly from the Colorado Springs and Front Range areas, will rely on some traveling from surrounding states. The industry is focused on business from locals this year. Read more here.
- The legislative Joint Budget Committee made its single largest cut in trying to find $2 billion in savings for the 2020-21 state budget by voting Tuesday to remove 58% of the general fund support for the public colleges and universities. Read more here.
