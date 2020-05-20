This blog for Wednesday, May 20 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- Colorado Springs Safeway among 10 grocers statewide with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. Full story here.
- A rare and mysterious multi-inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 is suspected to have sickened three Colorado children. Full story here.
- There are now 1,550,959 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 93,416 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Health officials and scientists say herd immunity will not work on coronavirus. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 20):
- 22,797 cases, including 1,386 in El Paso County
- 3, 990 hospitalized
- 249 outbreaks
- 1,299 deaths among COVID-19 cases, including 88 in El Paso County
- 1,001 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- The city of Colorado Springs is encouraging residents, businesses and community groups to turn on their lights for one hour Wednesday night to show support and celebrate the graduating class of 2020. Read more here.
- The Colorado State Unified Command Group received 1,720 doses of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Supplies are being distributed in proportion to the number of COVID-19 cases and persons under investigation in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. The recipients are: Banner Health, Centura Health, HealthONE, Boulder Community Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Denver Health, SCL and UCHealth.
- The Manitou Springs Wine Festival scheduled for July 25 has been canceled. All ticket holders will be issued a full refund. The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce also announced that the Silent Disco and Food Truck Rally scheduled for Aug. 22 has been canceled. Read more here.
- Steve Holt serves as founding minister for The Road @ Chapel Hills in Colorado Springs. He believes it is time to open his church for worship service, and that’s what he will do at 10:16 a.m. Sunday. He expects as many as 250 worshippers in the main sanctuary, writes Gazette columnist David Ramsey. Read more here.
- A man is accused of shooting and wounding a Waffle House employee in suburban Denver the night after being asked to wear a face covering inside the restaurant. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is seeking feedback from stakeholders concerning proposed guidelines for restaurants to reopen. Stakeholders can submit comments to this draft through Friday, May 22 using this online form. Once final, these guidelines will be used when it is safe to start easing COVID-19 related safety restrictions for restaurants.
- A fast-food restaurant, nursing home, and metal manufacturer are the latest businesses to report outbreaks of COVID-19 in El Paso County, public health officials said. Read more here.
- The Pike's Peak region's tourism industry remains uncertain and is preparing for a short and disappointing peak season. Fewer visitors, drawn mostly from the Colorado Springs and Front Range areas, will rely on some traveling from surrounding states. The industry is focused on business from locals this year. Read more here.
- The legislative Joint Budget Committee made its single largest cut in trying to find $2 billion in savings for the 2020-21 state budget by voting Tuesday to remove 58% of the general fund support for the public colleges and universities. Read more here.
TUESDAY
- The goal of protecting K-12 education funding was forced to fall by the wayside Tuesday as the Joint Budget Committee continued to search for massive cuts to the 2020-21 general fund budget. Read more here.
- The age group with the most coronavirus cases in Colo. is 40-49 years at 17.32% followed by 30-39 years at 17.17%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 2.03%.
- Water World, the water park in the Denver suburb of Federal Heights, announced today that it will be closed for all of 2020. More here.
- El Paso County allocates $14 million of federal coronavirus aid to help businesses recover from the effect of COVID-19, much of it through direct grants to businesses. Full story here.
- Levels of two major air pollutants have been drastically reduced since lockdowns began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a secondary pollutant - ground-level ozone - has increased in China, according to new research and ScienceDaily.com.
In highly polluted areas, particularly in winter, surface ozone can be destroyed by nitrogen oxides, so ozone levels can increase when nitrogen dioxide pollution goes down. As a result, although air quality has largely improved in many regions, surface ozone can still be a problem, according to Guy Brasseur, an atmospheric scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany.
- There are a number of ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as some social distancing measures and public health orders ease in Colorado. Here are five steps to reduce the spread of germs when out and about, according to a news release by Centura Health.
- Governor's executive order on petitions raises questions on his authority. Full story here.
- A fourth employee at a Colorado Springs Goodwill has tested positive for COVID-19, public health officials said Tuesday. The employee works at the store at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway, which has temporarily closed for cleaning. As of Tuesday, no positive cases among customers have been reported.
- Gov. Jared Polis reiterated his goal to reopen Colorado restaurants and bars for dine-in services by the end of May in an early Monday press conference. However, dine-in services are expected to look much different than before. Read more here.
- Employees at a Walmart and a Goodwill store in Colorado Springs have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting alerts to customers about the potential exposure. Read more here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.