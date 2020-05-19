This blog for Tuesday, May 19 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- The age group with the most coronavirus cases in Colo. is 40-49 years at 17.32% followed by 30-39 years at 17.17%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 2.03%.
- There are now 1,527,895 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 91,921 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 285 followed by Arapahoe at 258. El Paso County has 84 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Water World, the water park in the Denver suburb of Federal Heights, announced today that it will be closed for all of 2020. More here.
- El Paso County allocates $14 million of federal coronavirus aid to help businesses recover from the effect of COVID-19, much of it through direct grants to businesses. Full story here.
- The Pike's Peak region's tourism industry remains uncertain and is preparing for a short and disappointing peak season. Fewer visitors, drawn mostly from the Colorado Springs and Front Range areas, will rely on some traveling from surrounding states. The industry is focused on business from locals this year. More here.
- Levels of two major air pollutants have been drastically reduced since lockdowns began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a secondary pollutant - ground-level ozone - has increased in China, according to new research and ScienceDaily.com.
In highly polluted areas, particularly in winter, surface ozone can be destroyed by nitrogen oxides, so ozone levels can increase when nitrogen dioxide pollution goes down. As a result, although air quality has largely improved in many regions, surface ozone can still be a problem, according to Guy Brasseur, an atmospheric scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 4,790 followed by Arapahoe at 3,827. El Paso County has 1,357 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 19):
- 22,482 cases, including 1,357 in El Paso County
- 3, 955 hospitalized
- 240 outbreaks
- 1,257 deaths among COVID-19 cases, including 84 in El Paso County
- 968 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- There are a number of ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as some social distancing measures and public health orders ease in Colorado. Here are five steps to reduce the spread of germs when out and about, according to a news release by Centura Health.
- An El Paso County fast food restaurant, nursing home and a metal manufacturer are the latest to report outbreaks. Read all about it.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 4,720 followed by Arapahoe at 3,767. El Paso County has 1,348 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Governor's executive order on petitions raises questions on his authority. Full story here.
- A fourth employee at a Colorado Springs Goodwill has tested positive for COVID-19, public health officials said Tuesday. The employee works at the store at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway, which has temporarily closed for cleaning. As of Tuesday, no positive cases among customers have been reported.
- Gov. Jared Polis reiterated his goal to reopen Colorado restaurants and bars for dine-in services by the end of May in an early Monday press conference. However, dine-in services are expected to look much different than before. Read more here.
- Employees at a Walmart and a Goodwill store in Colorado Springs have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting alerts to customers about the potential exposure. Read more here.
MONDAY
- The Air Force Academy plans to welcome the incoming freshman class for basic training in June, while also holding some academic and airmanship programs. Read more here.
- Under stay-at-home orders for about a month and a half, Denver's sudden shift to stiller life led to some unexpected consequences: cleaner air from falling car emissions, streets turned over to walkers and cyclists, more time to consider the connection between public health and the environment. Full story here.
- An academic study released Monday suggests the federal government is using a flawed formula to distribute stimulus money to American Indian tribes. Money is supposed to be based on each tribe's population, but the Department of Treasury is using "arbitrary and capricious" data that results in over- and under-representation of tribes' actual members. More here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado:
- 22,202 cases, including 1,348 in El Paso County
- 3, 899 hospitalized
- 228 outbreaks
- 1,224 deaths among COVID-19 cases, including 83 in El Paso County
- 921 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides. Read more here.
- More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S. for the first time in nearly two months Monday in one of the biggest steps yet to restart American industry. Read more here.
- Harrison School District 2 will hold drive-thru graduation ceremonies for seniors Thursday and Friday, the district announced. Sierra High School's will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Career Readiness Academy's will be Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Harrison High School's will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Western New York, including the city of Buffalo, has met coronavirus containment goals and can begin to reopen its economy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. Full story here.
- A Kroger employee who worked at a King Soopers in Denver has died from coronavirus. The union says Randy Narvaez worked at the grocery store at 9th Avenue and Downing Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Read more here.
- Coloradans with symptoms of coronavirus can now get tested -- for free -- and are encouraged to do so, Gov. Jared Polis said Monday, marking the first time those with symptoms have been asked to get tested, versus self-isolate at home unless they needed emergency medical attention.
The state now has enough testing supplies that if residents have symptoms, they can get tested at one of 32 community testing centers for free, regardless of whether or not they have insurance, Polis said. Private hospitals and doctors offices are also options, he said.
Read more from the governor's Monday update here.
- The United States Department of Agriculture approved the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program for Colorado, Missouri and Wyoming on Monday, according to a press release. The program "provides assistance to families of children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures," the release states.
- The leaders of Germany and France proposed Monday a 500 billion-euro ($543 billion) recovery fund for European economies hit by pandemic. Read more here.
- European airlines are planning for a return to the skies this summer after being grounded almost completely for weeks over the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- UnitedHealth Group, in partnership with Microsoft, has launched a smartphone app that screens people for COVID-19 symptoms, according to a press release. The free app, which is being rolled out for UHG's 325,000 workers, is designed to determine whether it is safe for an employee to return to work.
- Aurora-based hospital giant UCHealth is requiring its full-time salaried employees to use eight days of paid time off during July and August to stem financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- An experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers, its maker announced Monday. Read more here.
- Europe reopened more widely on Monday, allowing people into the Acropolis in Athens, high-fashion boutiques in Italy, museums in Belgium, golf courses in Ireland and beer gardens in Bavaria. China announced it will give $2 billion to the fight against the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, extending a global rally as the U.S. market bounces back from its worst week in two months. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% in the first few minutes of trading Monday. Read more here.
- The global coronavirus pandemic has created a huge need for health care in the U.S., but it also is delivering a devastating financial blow to that sector. Read more here.
- Three workers at a Colorado Springs Goodwill store have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect
The Associated Press contributed to this report.