This blog for Friday, May 15 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- There are now 1,442,824 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 87,530 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Suspect charged in slaying of a woman in Denver is paroled over coronavirus concerns. Read more here.
- Emergency child care comes to a close as others reopen under guidelines reducing capacity. Full story here.
- The county with the highest amount of coronavirus cases is Denver at 4,452 followed by Arapahoe at 3,583. El Paso County has 1,251 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- There are now 1,441,172 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 87,427 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 15):
-21,232 cases, including 1,251 in El Paso County
-3,842 total hospitalized
-119,759 people tested
-226 outbreaks
-1,150 deaths, including 83 in El Paso County
-364 adult critical care ventilators in use
- There are now 1,439,231 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 87,184 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the highest amount of coronavirus cases is Denver at 4,359 followed by Arapahoe at 3,526. El Paso County has 1,204 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest statistics.
- Islamic State looks to ride coronavirus to rebound. Read all about it.
- In-person graduations for El Paso County graduating seniors a go. Read more here.
- There are now 1,432,045 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 86,851 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Gov. Polis said at a press conference today that it's likely that once there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, it will first be distributed to those who are considered high-risk.
- A reporter asked Gov. Polis at the press conference today if the state has been falsifying coronavirus death certificates, citing an accusation made by Colorado State Representative Mark Baisley against the state health department's executive director, according to Gazette reporter Liz Henderson.
"Nobody behind a desk should ever second-guess a coroner or an attending physician that lists the cause of death on a certificate," Polis said, saying Baisley's call for the director to face criminal charges are "inappropriate."
- Get updates on Gov. Polis' coronavirus conference here.
- El Paso County high school seniors will be able to cheer, whoop and live it up with their classmates during in-person graduation ceremonies this year after all after a variance request the board of El Paso County Commissioners submitted last week was approved. Read more here.
- Here's a tentative list of Colorado Springs-area graduation ceremonies.
- El Paso County commissioners voted to ask the state for a waiver that would allow local restaurants and coffee shops to resume serving patrons with safeguards to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Communities throughout Colorado will observe a moment of remembrance Friday for the hundreds of Coloradans who have died of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
THURSDAY
- Hundreds protest at benefit for Divide restaurant defying state shutdown. Read all about it.
- The U.S. now has 1,425,733 confirmed coronavirus cases and 86,676 confirmed deaths according to NBC News.
- UCCS and PPCC graduations will be virtual on Friday and Saturday as virus keeps graduates from walking across the stage. Full story here.
- The U.S. now has 1,413,012 coronavirus cases and 85,581 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado GOP candidate Lauren Boebert's restaurant was served a restraining order Wednesday for defying repeated law enforcement requests to stop offering sit-down dining and to comply with state rules. More here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 14):
-20,838 cases, including 1,204 in El Paso County
-3,789 total hospitalized
-115,996 people tested
-208 outbreaks
-1,091 deaths, including 81 in El Paso County
-364 adult critical care ventilators in use
- Gov. Jared Polis called out over pandemic positions on 'CNN Tonight.' Full story here.
- The U.S. now has 1,401,948 coronavirus cases and 85,066 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Polis meets with Trump to tout state's progress and seek federal assistance. Read all about it.
- From a hospital on the edge of the Navajo Nation to the suburbs of the nation’s capital, front-line medical workers in coronavirus hot spots are struggling to keep up with a crushing load of patients while lockdown restrictions are lifting in many other parts of the U.S. Read more here.
- Cats can spread the new coronavirus to other cats without any of them ever having symptoms, a lab experiment suggests. Scientists who led the work, reported on Wednesday, say it shows the need for more research into whether the virus can spread from people to cats to people again. Read more here.
- More than 14,000 Colorado residents enrolled in health insurance during the COVID special enrollment period, Connect for Health Colorado said in a press release Thursday. The total of 14,263 Coloradans in this period is part of the 166,850 who enrolled for health coverage statewide for 2020.
"I never thought we would be announcing a number that high," CEO Kevin Patterson said in the release.
- The University of Colorado Boulder will hold its virtual commencement ceremony Saturday at 12 p.m. According to a release from the university, "the ceremony will include remarks from alumnus and commencement speaker Dan Carlin, host of the podcast 'Hardcore History,' Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Senior Class President Chad Brokaw." The virtual commencement can be viewed online here.
- First-time unemployment insurance claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor of Employment continue their downward trend, falling for a fourth consecutive week in the period ending May 9. But they still remained more than 10 times last year's weekly average as the pandemic and resulting restrictions ravage the job market. Read more here.
- Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions. Read more here.
- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments, civil society and health authorities on Wednesday to urgently address mental health needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that psychological suffering is increasing. Read more here.
- Many school districts around the U.S. that have pulled the plug on distance learning, all citing familiar reasons. It's too stressful, the lack of devices and internet access is too much to overcome, and what students get from it just isn't worth the struggle. Read more here.
- Stocks are continuing to fall on Wall Street Thursday, part of another worldwide downdraft, as investors rethink earlier hopes for a relatively quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- At least one community in the Chinese city of Wuhan was to begin testing residents for the new coronavirus Thursday after officials were given 10 days to test everyone in the city where the pandemic began, Chinese media reports said. Read more here.
- Colorado has received $121 million from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act to distribute to school districts dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- All campgrounds in El Paso County are permitted to open effective Wednesday, the county's public health office said. Residents are permitted to use private and public campgrounds, but groups must be limited to no more than 10 people and social-distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Playgrounds, picnic areas and pools remain closed.
- Don Lemon called out Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on his show "CNN Tonight" Wednesday, during a stopover during the former congressman's trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with the president. Read more here.
- A court ruling tossing Wisconsin's stay-at-home order threw communities into chaos Thursday as local leaders were forced to decide whether to issue their own restrictions or allow bars and restaurants to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Reopening has a different definition depending on where you are in the state. Clearing up the patchwork of COVID-19 rules here.
- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles has reopened all of its offices — except one — to customers who make appointments. Read more here.
- Deep and painful cuts are likely to roil El Paso County schools in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, including possible layoffs, furloughs, salary reductions and the elimination of grants and programs. Read more here.
- Polis meets with Trump to tout state's progress and seek federal assistance. Read all about it.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended the stunning $3 trillion price tag on Democrats' pandemic relief package as what is needed to confront the “villainous virus” and economic collapse. “The American people are worth it,” Pelosi told The Associated Press. Read more here.
- America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic. Read more here.
- The pandemic will cost the insurance industry over $200 billion, according to Lloyds of London, who estimated that its own payouts are now on a par with the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks or the combined impact of hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma in 2017. Read more here.
- The European Commission said Thursday it has suspended the delivery of 10 million Chinese masks to member states and Britain after two countries complained about the poor quality of the batches they received. Read more here.
- Catholic churches in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will resume public Mass on Saturday, Bishop Michael Sheridan said Wednesday. Attendance will be limited through a reservation system, with social distancing guidelines in place, he said. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect
The Associated Press contributed to this report.