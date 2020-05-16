Thomas Goings, 76, in the wheelchair, and his daughters, Marie Brandon, left in green, and Deana Pinckert, cheer for the medical team at St. Francis Medical Center as Goings is released Wednesday after entering the Colorado Springs hospital March 15 with the COVID-19 virus. Goings spent 16 days on a ventilator machine and was one of 24 bridge players who became ill after attending a tournament at the Colorado Springs Bridge Club on the first weekend in March. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)