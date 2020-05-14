This blog for Thursday, May 14 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- El Paso County requests state waiver to allow restaurants and coffee shops to reopen with virus safeguards. Full story here.
- The U.S. now has 1,413,012 coronavirus cases and 85,581 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Colorado GOP candidate Lauren Boebert's restaurant was served a restraining order Wednesday for defying repeated law enforcement requests to stop offering sit-down dining and to comply with state rules. More here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 14):
-20,838 cases, including 1,204 in El Paso County
-3,789 total hospitalized
-115,996 people tested
-208 outbreaks
-1,091 deaths, including 81 in El Paso County
-364 adult critical care ventilators in use
- Gov. Jared Polis called out over pandemic positions on 'CNN Tonight.' Full story here.
- Polis meets with Trump to tout state's progress and seek federal assistance. Read all about it.
- Friday will be a Day of Remembrance to honor and remember the more than 1,000 Coloradans who have died due to COVID-19. Gov. Jared Polis and dozens of Colorado cities and towns will participate.
According to a press release from the governor's office, "Coloradans can participate by wearing a protective face covering or masks for a minute of silence to display their effort to do their part to save lives at 7:00 p.m. They can also post on social media to raise awareness about the remembrance event.
To recognize the Day of Remembrance, the State Capitol, along with cities, counties and other organizations, will be turning their lights red at 7:00 p.m. to honor those who have passed. The state is encouraging buildings and businesses across the state to turn their lights red at 7:00 p.m. and for police and fire departments to turn their lights on at 7:00 p.m. for one minute. Additionally, cities may consider creating a Proclamation to commemorate this event."
- From a hospital on the edge of the Navajo Nation to the suburbs of the nation’s capital, front-line medical workers in coronavirus hot spots are struggling to keep up with a crushing load of patients while lockdown restrictions are lifting in many other parts of the U.S. Read more here.
- Cats can spread the new coronavirus to other cats without any of them ever having symptoms, a lab experiment suggests. Scientists who led the work, reported on Wednesday, say it shows the need for more research into whether the virus can spread from people to cats to people again. Read more here.
- More than 14,000 Colorado residents enrolled in health insurance during the COVID special enrollment period, Connect for Health Colorado said in a press release Thursday. The total of 14,263 Coloradans in this period is part of the 166,850 who enrolled for health coverage statewide for 2020.
"I never thought we would be announcing a number that high," CEO Kevin Patterson said in the release.
- The University of Colorado Boulder will hold its virtual commencement ceremony Saturday at 12 p.m. According to a release from the university, "the ceremony will include remarks from alumnus and commencement speaker Dan Carlin, host of the podcast 'Hardcore History,' Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Senior Class President Chad Brokaw." The virtual commencement can be viewed online here.
- First-time unemployment insurance claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor of Employment continue their downward trend, falling for a fourth consecutive week in the period ending May 9. But they still remained more than 10 times last year's weekly average as the pandemic and resulting restrictions ravage the job market. Read more here.
- Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions. Read more here.
- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments, civil society and health authorities on Wednesday to urgently address mental health needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that psychological suffering is increasing. Read more here.
- Many school districts around the U.S. that have pulled the plug on distance learning, all citing familiar reasons. It's too stressful, the lack of devices and internet access is too much to overcome, and what students get from it just isn't worth the struggle. Read more here.
- Stocks are continuing to fall on Wall Street Thursday, part of another worldwide downdraft, as investors rethink earlier hopes for a relatively quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- At least one community in the Chinese city of Wuhan was to begin testing residents for the new coronavirus Thursday after officials were given 10 days to test everyone in the city where the pandemic began, Chinese media reports said. Read more here.
- Colorado has received $121 million from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act to distribute to school districts dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- All campgrounds in El Paso County are permitted to open effective Wednesday, the county's public health office said. Residents are permitted to use private and public campgrounds, but groups must be limited to no more than 10 people and social-distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Playgrounds, picnic areas and pools remain closed.
- Don Lemon called out Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on his show "CNN Tonight" Wednesday, during a stopover during the former congressman's trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with the president. Read more here.
- A court ruling tossing Wisconsin's stay-at-home order threw communities into chaos Thursday as local leaders were forced to decide whether to issue their own restrictions or allow bars and restaurants to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Reopening has a different definition depending on where you are in the state. Clearing up the patchwork of COVID-19 rules here.
- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles has reopened all of its offices — except one — to customers who make appointments. Read more here.
- Deep and painful cuts are likely to roil El Paso County schools in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, including possible layoffs, furloughs, salary reductions and the elimination of grants and programs. Read more here.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended the stunning $3 trillion price tag on Democrats' pandemic relief package as what is needed to confront the “villainous virus” and economic collapse. “The American people are worth it,” Pelosi told The Associated Press. Read more here.
- America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic. Read more here.
- The pandemic will cost the insurance industry over $200 billion, according to Lloyds of London, who estimated that its own payouts are now on a par with the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks or the combined impact of hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma in 2017. Read more here.
- The European Commission said Thursday it has suspended the delivery of 10 million Chinese masks to member states and Britain after two countries complained about the poor quality of the batches they received. Read more here.
- Catholic churches in the Diocese of Colorado Springs will resume public Mass on Saturday, Bishop Michael Sheridan said Wednesday. Attendance will be limited through a reservation system, with social distancing guidelines in place, he said. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
WEDNESDAY
- House Democrats are pushing a new $3 trillion stimulus package, which would include another round of $1,200 checks for Americans and extending federal unemployment benefits. Trump called the legislative bill "DOA. Dead on arrival," according to MSNBC.
- According to ScienceDaily.com, a step forward in the path to a vaccine may have been achieved by analyzing genomes from over 7,500 people infected with coronavirus.
Scientists at University College London Genetics Institute have characterized patterns of diversity of SARS-CoV-2 virus genome.
The study identified close to 200 recurrent genetic virus mutations, showing how it may be adapting and evolving in humans.
- Colorado Springs Bridge Center director wins two-month-long battle with coronavirus. Full story here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 13):
-20,475 cases, including 1,175 in El Paso County
-3,735 total hospitalized
-112,505 people tested
-206 outbreaks
-1,062 deaths, including 81 in El Paso County
-392 adult critical care ventilators in use
- Colorado Springs Bridge Center director Thomas Goings survives two-month battle with coronavirus.
- As the U.S lifts coronavirus restrictions Lebanon and South Korea had to reimpose restrictions after experiencing flare-ups, according to The Washington Post. Germany is seeing an increase in cases as they ease up on restrictions as well.
- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged Wednesday to begin reopening Mexico's economy next week — under pressure at home and from U.S. officials — even as the country saw its largest one-day jump in coronavirus cases, hospitals are reeling, and testing remains inadequate. Read more here.
- The Teller County commissioners unanimously approved a request for a variance to the Safer at Home order announced by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis April 27. After the vote during a special meeting held May 8, the commissioners sent the online request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Read more here.
- U.S. meat exports are surging even as the industry is struggling to meet domestic demand because of coronavirus outbreaks at processing plants that have sickened hundreds of workers and caused companies to scramble to improve conditions. Read more here.
- The owners of Iron Bird Brewing Co. have announced the permanent closure of the 6-year-old downtown Colorado Springs brewery. Read more here.
- The United Nations is forecasting that the coronavirus pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2 percent this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s. Read more here.
- More than 1,500 students at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs will earn their degrees Friday during the school's spring virtual commencement ceremony. The main ceremony will start at 1 p.m. and videos for the school's six colleges will start at 2 p.m. Video links and more information can be found here.
- Workers who feel unsafe to return to their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic appear to have few protections under the law. Read more here.
- Angry and concerned residents called on El Paso County commissioners Tuesday to allow church congregations to gather and more businesses to reopen, as state-ordered restrictions to slow spread of the coronavirus stretched into the eighth week.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. told the crowd the board would be voting on a waiver Thursday to allow restaurants to open dine-in services. Gov. Jared Polis has not set a date for fulling opening restaurants. Read more here.
- Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's onetime presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation, has been released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement due to concerns about the coronavirus, his lawyer said Wednesday. Read more here.
- Authorities in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic first broke out, are planning to test all 11 million residents in the next 10 days, Chinese media reported. The short order came after the discovery last weekend of a cluster of six infected people at a residential compound in the city, the first new cases in more than a month. Read more here.
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that New York is now investigating about 100 cases of the syndrome, which affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock. Three children in the state have died and Cuomo advised all hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children presenting with symptoms. Read more here.
- New coronavirus clusters have appeared as nations struggle to balance reopening economies with preventing a second wave of infections and deaths, while in Europe, a debate erupted over the summer travel season. Read more here.
- Advice from the top U.S. disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions during the coronavirus pandemic was more detailed and restrictive than the plan released by the White House last month. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis will meet with President Donald J. Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., this afternoon to continue advocating for Colorado to receive more federal support during the COVID-19 pandemic, including critical testing supplies and personal protective equipment. The meeting will occur at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and Polis will hold a media availability afterward. Stay with The Gazette for more.
- EDITORIAL: Trump and Polis have the chance to make progress. Read more here.
- Rocky Mountain National Park plans to increase access to the park on May 27, which currently has its gates closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Teller County asks for casinos, restaurants, bars to reopen, citing increases in violent assaults, suicides. Read more here.
- A new national survey of 1,500 registered U.S. voters found that "a vast majority of voters believe long term care facilities need more support from the government and the lack of support thus far has negatively impacted their ability to protect seniors," the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living announced Wednesday.
The results showed that: 63.6% say nursing homes and assisted-living communities need more money for PPE, staff and testing; 72% say a lack of government funding has had a negative impact on the quality of care at these facilities; 85% say government funding should provide long-term care facilities with the same resources are hospitals.
- Sterling Correctional Facility in northeastern Colorado remains in the grip of a growing coronavirus outbreak, according to new data showing a jump of more than 100 confirmed cases for the second day in a row, rising to 432 sickened inmates. Read more here.
- The largest revenue shortfall in state history will translate into a $3.3 billion cut to the state budget for 2020-21, according to an updated revenue forecast presented to the Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday. Read more here.
- Colorado has surpassed 1,000 coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Read more here.
