This article is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado
THURSDAY
- Deputy Medical Director for El Paso County Public Health, Dr. Leon Kelly told county commissioners Thursday two additional residents have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to seven, he said. Kelly did not release any additional information.
- The Mexico vs. Colombia international soccer friendly, which was set for May 30 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, has been canceled.
This fight against the COVID-19 continues and for that reason we have to cancel our prep match 🆚 🇨🇴.Remember you are our biggest concern, stay safe! 💚🤍❤️#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/wi6I8aiTMZ— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) March 26, 2020
- The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival has been pushed back two months. The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said Thursday that the festival will now take place July 25. It was originally slated for June 6, but the Chamber opted for the two-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will still take place at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs, and all pre-sale or in-person ticket purchases will be valid for the new date.
- The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus surpassed 1,000 late Wednesday night. There are now nearly 70,000 infections in the country. New York State, struggling to deal with the outbreak, has had more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths.
- The Denver Broncos and general manager John Elway have donated to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund.
Following the Broncos’ $500,000 donation to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, GM John Elway personally contributed an additional $50,000 to the fund (https://t.co/HDDPBM2dxM).— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2020
- Associated Press: Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — nearly five times the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is inflicting on the economy. Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs. Read more here.
- A civilian employee of the 10th Air Base Wing at the Air Force Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is improving and being treated at a Colorado Springs hospital. More information here.
- The Colorado General Assembly will not resume what’s left of its 120-day session on Monday, but how that will happen is still very much up in the air. Read more here.
- Thursday is supposed the be Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, but of course that's not happening. Gazette columnist Paul Klee checks in with the Rockies to see how they're handling the delayed season. Read more here.
WEDNESDAY
- Construction is moving ahead on several high-profile commercial projects in Colorado Springs despite pandemic. Full story here.
- El Paso County case rate per 100,000=17.08, Denver County=29.81.
- Total number of cases in El Paso county is 122, second to Denver which has 214.
- Although it is certain that coronavirus spreads through mucus and droplets expelled by coughing or sneezing, the American Academy of Ophthalmology reports that a new study found no virus in tears of COVID-19 infected patients. Read more here.
- Mesa Verde National Park in Cortez closed as of Wednesday night.
- Gov. Jared Polis announces am emergency, temporary stay at home order for Colorado starting tomorrow, March 26, at 6 a.m through April 11. This executive order means Coloradans should not be leaving their homes except for critical activities including:
- Obtaining food and other household necessities including medicine
- Going to and from work if you are a critical employee
- Seeking medical care
- Caring for dependents or pets
- Caring for a vulnerable person in another location
- Cannabis and liquor stores will remain open
- Or participating in outdoor recreation at a legally-mandated safe distance of six feet or more from other parties
More information here.
- Colorado case summary (this summary only includes data through 3/24 and does not reflect cases since then):
- 1,086 cases
- 147 hospitalized
- 36 counties
- 8,064 people tested
- 20 deaths
- 9 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
More information here.
- Gov. Jared Polis provides guidance to local law enforcement and detention centers. Read more here.
- Larimer County Public Health Director Tom Gonzales has issued a stay-at-home order for Larimer County, effective at 5:00 p.m., March 26.
- Mountain lions in Boulder reclaim their territory as humans shelter.
- Douglas County state senators and representatives are demanding that the county commissioners sever ties with Tri-County Health Department after health officials issued a shelter in place order on Wednesday, which goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Read more.
- Ten El Paso County jail inmates are under quarantine, but only one has been tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus, limiting efforts to gauge the potential spread of the illness. Full story here.
- The Jefferson County Department of Public Health became the latest in metro Denver to issue a stay-at-home order, effective from 8 a.m. Thursday, March 26, through April 17. Read more.
- Jeremy Jojola, investigative reporter for 9NEWS (KUSA) Denver, reported via Twitter that 26 inmates in Denver jails are showing symptoms of COVID-19, and 31 inmates in Jefferson County are in isolation.
New: 26 inmates in Denver's jail system are showing symptoms of COVID-19. 23 are at the downtown facility while 3 are at the facility on Smith Road. #9NEWS— Jeremy Jojola (@jeremyjojola) March 25, 2020
Last week, the ACLU of Colorado and other inmate advocacy groups sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis warning about the risk of jails and prisons becoming an "epicenter" for COVID-19 infections in the state.
- The U.S. Air Force Academy announced Tuesday that the North Gate will be closed to all traffic, beginning Thursday. "Those on official business need to use the South Gate to enter the base and plan extra time to get through the gate," the Academy stated in a press release.
- USAToday has suspended their 10 Best Readers' Choice voting for Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit, due to the current coronavirus impact, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced. All votes already cast will carry over when voting re-launches down the road.
- Tri-County Health Department is drafting a stay-at-home directive for Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties that would be similar to ones that the cities of Denver and Boulder have instituted this week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said Wednesday. The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said. It says his wife Camilla, 72, has tested negative. Read more here.
- Three of America's best-known national parks — Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Great Smoky Mountains — closed their gates as parks struggle to keep popular recreation areas open while heeding warnings from officials urging them to prevent spreading the coronavirus at congested sites. Rocky Mountain National Park closed indefinitely on Friday. Read more here.
- Thousands of masks, surgical gowns, face shields and other supplies needed to keep doctors and nurses safe from the coronavirus came to Colorado from a federal stockpile in recent days, but the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and Colorado Springs hospitals say they need more, even as health care providers take steps to preserve supplies. Read more here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.