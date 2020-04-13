This roundup from Monday, April 13 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
MONDAY
- A local Walmart employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the Fountain location off Highway 85/87, Gazette news partner KKTV confirmed with El Paso County Public Health. Read more here.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency's boss for Colorado said Monday he's confident quarantine measures are slowing the spread of coronavirus, but remains unsure about when those measures could be safely lifted.
"That's a very complicated question," said Lee dePalo, who described himself as "still in response mode." Read more here.
- Outbreaks at non-hospital health care facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted and senior living residences and rehabilitation centers show no signs of slowing. Read more here.
- A Teller County-designed clear acrylic cube that costs less than $500 to produce should significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 from infected residents to emergency and medical workers in Colorado, health officials said.
The first 50 will be in use from Teller and Park counties to El Paso and counties that stretch east to the Kansas border officials said. Read more here.
- Updated numbers for Colorado: 7,691 cases statewide, including 641 in El Paso County. See the full updated list here.
- Three Colorado Springs Utilities employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and are recovering at home.
CSU has tested 16 employees among its workforce of 1,199, CEO Aram Benyamin told the Colorado Springs City Council Monday. Nine employees tested negative and four tests are pending, he said. Read more here.
- The owner of two Colorado smoke shops was arrested on Friday for violating public health orders requiring all non-essential businesses in the county and state to shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more here.
- Site-specific outbreaks will likely continue. Instead of the entire state quarantining, the site would be quarantined for as short of a time as possible, Gov. Jared Polis said, avoiding mass economic devastation. Read more here.
- Denver City Council on Monday night will vote on a proclamation calling on Gov. Jared Polis to cancel rent and mortgage payments for all city residents. Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued temporary orders to suspend evictions, but some council members argue it’s not enough. Read more here.
- Harrison School District 2 canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The district will continue with remote learning through May 21 and continue to offer food service for children through age 18. The district believes that once the stay at home order is lifted, social distancing and limited group gatherings will continue for several weeks, if not months, officials said in a Monday news release.
- Polis: "A few days before the 26th" details will be released about life after the end of a the stay-at-home order. Social distancing will need to continue, he said.
- Polis: An outbreak at a plant in Weld County (JBS) potentially threatens food security. The company is closing the plant for a period of time and will be communicating details about a plant-wide quarantine. The plant will be sanitized. Mass testing and containment are the paths forward to bringing the plant back online. Read more here.
The Colorado National Guard will provide logistical support for testing so JBS can resume business as soon as possible.
- There are now more than 7,600 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Colorado, and deaths are now at 304, Polis said in his Monday coronavirus update. Stay with The Gazette here to follow along.
- Gov. Polis sent a letter to owners and operators of hotels and motels Monday, urging them to temporarily house Colorado's homeless and other vulnerable populations.
"You have empty rooms and many of our cities have potential guests," Polis wrote in the letter. "A match made in heaven. We have been working tirelessly with social service providers across the state to help, but additional capacity to the shelter system is needed in order to lessen the spread of the contagious virus."
- Gov. Jared Polis is providing a COVID-19 update and respond to questions from the media. A livestream will run on Polis' Facebook page. Follow live with The Gazette here.
- All you need to know about the emergency relief money package, which the IRS began depositing Saturday.
- The Garden of the Gods 10 Mile and 10K run have been canceled for 2020 and will not be rescheduled for later in the year. Read more here.
- New York’s death toll from coronavirus topped 10,000, with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700. Read more here.
- The coronavirus is so contagious that health care facilities aren’t letting spouses, sons and daughters gather around the dying for fear of spreading the infection. So family and friends are bidding tortuous goodbyes as best they can, often with the help of hospital workers. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area doctors, nurses try to conquer coronavirus and their own fears: Stories from the front lines
- Born and raised in Colorado, Laura Richardson aspired to be an Army pilot. Now she is running the Pentagon's ground war against the coronavirus. Read more here.
- New York City is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and is urging medical providers to continue testing only patients who are gravely ill, the city health department said in a memo to health care providers. Read more here.
- School districts 11 and 49 will not offer food and technology distribution today due to weather.
- An employee of the Fort Carson Fire Department has tested positive for coronavirus, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. A letter sent from the department's chief, obtained by the TV station and emailed to the department's staff on Saturday, stated that anyone in close contact with him last week would be placed under quarantine.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
THIS WEEKEND
- The number of reported deaths in Colorado rose from 274 on Saturday to 290 on Sunday. The number of reported Cases rose to 7,303. See more of the latest numbers here.
- Italy had its lowest number of new deaths in three weeks and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the coronavirus, as the U.K. becomes the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths. More here.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., says the economy in parts of the country could be allowed to reopen as early as next month. Read more here.
- Do the animals miss people at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo? The zoo’s longest closure ever has offered insights into what many keepers have long suspected. Read more here.
- Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in El Paso County on Sunday, bringing the total here to 37, the 4th highest in the state. Read more here.
- More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press. Read more here.
- Heartbreak is part of the job for Monument traveling nurse. Full story here.
- Eight people have died and more than 70 percent of the residents of an Aurora nursing home have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 after tests by a private lab, according to a Saturday release from the Colorado Department of Health and the Environment.
- New guides released by the American Medical Association: Protecting Public Health and Vulnerable Populations, Resources for Medical Educators.
- Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday granted state human services officials the ability to release juvenile offenders who do not pose a threat to public safety. It is Polis's 32nd executive order related to COVID-19.
- Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is warning Coloradans about coronavirus scams. There are websites selling bogus products and using fake emails, texts, and social media posts to lure consumers into giving money and personal information, to include donating to victims, marketing fake treatments, or sending malicious email attachments. More info here.
- Garden of the Gods races have been cancelled for 2020. Read more here.
- Another eight elder care facilities across Colorado were added to the list of places serving the elderly with COVID-19 outbreaks, bringing the total to 67.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak Region. Look here.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/10 and does not reflect cases since then):
-6,893 cases
-1,376 hospitalized
-56 counties
-34,873 people tested
-274 deaths
-67 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- As of yesterday there have been 250 deaths in the state, 3 more deaths than the previous day. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistical updates.
- Denver County has the most deaths in the state at 42 followed by Weld at 40 and El Paso at 33. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistical updates.
- A total of two hundred fifty people have died from COVID-19 in the state and 1,312 hospitalized, though we don't know how many of those have since recovered. 59 total outbreaks at residential and healthcare facilities have occurred.
- Colorado Springs garden centers remain open, see increased seed buying. Full story here.
- Have help to give? Need help? Find each other on COS Connect. More information here.
- Stories from the front lines: Pikes Peak docs, nurses try to conquer virus and their own fears. Full story here.
- Denver County has the most cases at 1,113 followed by Arapahoe at 931. El Paso County has the 5th most cases in the state at 550. Check back here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- Eight people have died and more than 70% of the residents of an Aurora nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 by a private lab,according to the Colorado Department of Health and the Environment.
- Guard boss: Residents doing what troops can't to combat coronavirus. Full story here.
- Eight people have died amid a coronavirus outbreak at Juniper Village nursing home in Aurora, the Colorado Department of Public Heath and Environment reported Saturday. Five are connected to the virus, while the other three remains probable cases of COVID-19.
A private lab confirmed 33 of 46 residents and 16 of 25 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. An investigation at the nursing home started March 27, when the health department was notified of several employees testing positive.
"We know that the populations in these facilities are among the most vulnerable and are at highest risk of severe illness from this virus,” Rachel Herlihy, a state health department epidemiologist, said in a statement. “The department is doing everything we can to be as transparent as possible regarding reported outbreaks to keep people safe while protecting patient privacy. We continue to be aggressive in our recommendations to ensure the appropriate infection prevention measures are in place to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities."
For more information, visit here.
- The Pikes Peak region’s need for more gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers and others on the coronavirus front lines will have to come from the state’s purchase of supplies and local donations. Read more here.
- Could the coronavirus pandemic close Front Range parks and trails? Read more here.
- The spread of coronavirus in Colorado has slowed for the past several days, trending away from the accelerating growth that drove case counts up in the state in early and mid-March, encouraging researchers who have been waiting for signs of social distancing impacts. Read more here.
- First-time claims for unemployment benefits in both El Paso and Teller counties more than tripled in the last week of March from the previous week, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday. Read more here.
- A 31-year-old Colorado Springs halfway house resident who contracted COVID-19 while in custody was granted a monthlong furlough on Friday to recuperate. Read more here.
- Most major auto insurers in Colorado are cutting premiums because customers are driving less as a result of stay-at-home orders and other measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- The Colorado Unified Command Group said Friday the state is purchasing $46.2 million of medical supplies including hundreds of ventilators and respirators, thousands of face shields and disposable gowns, and millions of masks and gloves. Read more here.
