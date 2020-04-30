This blog for Thursday, April 30 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado.
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado.
- FULL COVERAGE: The latest from around the state.
The latest around Colorado and the world
THURSDAY
- Poll measures Coloradans' worries about coronavirus pandemic's toll. Full story here.
- Independence Pass may not reopen as planned this year. Read more here.
- There are 1,067,061 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 62,860 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 30):
- 15,284 cases, including 907 in El Paso County
- 2,697 hospitalizations
- 56 counties
- 72,390 people tested
- 777 deaths, including 69 in El Paso County
- 159 outbreaks
- They're back! Colorado Springs businesses plan their return. Read more here.
- Nearly 41,000 self-employed, contractors file for unemployment in Colorado. Read the full story here.
- There are 1,054,261 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 61,717 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The Pikes Peak Highway will resume accepting cash and credit cards at the gateway on Friday, though guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and bring a mask, according to a Thursday press release from the city of Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Four members of Colorado’s congressional delegation are requesting changes to the meat supply chain amid reassurances from the industry that processing plants will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office announced Thursday that in-person services (while maintaining social-distancing protocol) for motor vehicle and driver's licenses will be available by appointment beginning Monday at the main office, north office and southeast office locations. Vehicle registration, elections and recording/marriage license services will be available online only.
- A comprehensive Magellan Strategies poll found that at least half the Colorado population has had their life disrupted, even though a majority still favor staying home rather than reopening the economy. Sizable portions of the population say they feel trapped and alone in their homes, feeling stressed, afraid and anti-social. Read more here.
- CBSDenver is reporting that Denver will soon require people to wear face coverings in public.
- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate. Read more here.
- Wall Street pulled back on Thursday after more reports made clear the worldwide devastation the coronavirus outbreak is causing for the economy. In the United States, another 3.8 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs continue to hammer the country. In Europe, the region’s economy crumpled by the sharpest degree in at least 25 years. Read more here.
- About 41,000 self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers filed first-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado during the week ending April 25, the first week they could file for benefits. Read more here.
- Beginning May 8, Frontier Airlines will require passengers to wear protective face coverings aboard their aircrafts, at gate areas and ticket counters, the airline company announced Thursday. Earlier this month, Frontier also established a "health acknowledgment" for passengers to accept, which includes confirming they nor anyone in their household has shown symptoms for COVID-19, among other safe health practices. Read more here.
- The effort to reopen the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has set off a conflict at the state and federal level that is escalating by the day over how much legal protection companies should get if their returning workers get sick. Read more here.
- Flying W’s highly anticipated reopening, originally scheduled for May 21, has been pushed back to June 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
- Leaders at Colorado Springs’ two largest higher-education institutions, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Community College, are bracing for post-pandemic realities that include projected multimillion-dollar budget deficits. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced there were 38,384 initial regular unemployment claims filed the week ending April 25. This is compared to 67,334 the week prior (week ending April 18). In addition, there were 40,906 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance initial unemployment claims (gig worker, self-employed) filed April 20 - 25. Over the past five weeks a total of 317,583 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 358,489 claims including federal PUA benefits.
- Business closures and layoffs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic sent the Colorado Springs area unemployment rate soaring from a 30-year low in February to a 5½-year high in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Read more here.
- Nationally, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus has soared past 30 million, worsening a crisis unmatched since the 1930s and turning up the pressure on political leaders to lift restrictions that are choking the economy. Read more here.
- Don't expect the Manitou Incline to open anytime soon. That's the message from first-year Manitou Springs mayor John Graham, who alongside City Council on March 17 ordered the beloved trail to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The working conditions of news reporters around the globe have deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic amid job losses and attacks on media freedom, according to a survey published Thursday by the International Federation of Journalists. Read more here.
- Under Japan’s coronavirus state of emergency, people have been asked to stay home. Many are not. Some still have to commute to their jobs despite risks of infection, while others continue to dine out, picnic in parks and crowd into grocery stores with scant regard for social distancing. Read more here.
- As some businesses in a few states start to trickle back to work, hopes are beginning to arise that the economy, damaged as it is, might be poised to rebound by the second half of the year. Most economists agree that a quick rebound is unlikely. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area churches still can't open as state restrictions ease, consider changes moving forward. Read more here.
- Eight employees at Colorado grocery store test positive for COVID-19. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
WEDNESDAY
- There are 1,037,526 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 60,846 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. A month ago estimates were that the U.S. would reach approximately 60,000 deaths in August.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on April 29):
- 14,758 cases, including 907 in El Paso County
- 2,621 hospitalizations
- 56 counties
- 69,449 people tested
- 766 deaths, including 69 in El Paso County
- 157 outbreaks
- What's allowed, what's not at Colorado Springs parks during 'Safer at Home' phase of Colorado's COVID-19 response. Full story here.
- There are 1,028,217 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 59,446 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Aspen has joined a few other Colorado communities in mandating that people wear masks in public. Though the new ordinance in Aspen comes with a sliding scale of fees for each infraction, ranging from a $50 fine to a year in jail, the council stressed that they want enforcement to focus on education, not punishment. Read more here.
- Beginning next week, all Costco shoppers will have to wear face coverings in order to enter the store, the wholesale corporation announced Wednesday. Read more here.
- Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners' applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Read more here.
- Biotech company Gilead Sciences said Wednesday its experimental drug has proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Facebook. Stay with The Gazette here for more.
- Colorado business filings are declining, according to The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report, which was published Wednesday. The COVID-19 pandemic has ended a decade of job growth in the state.
According to the report, "the cumulative total of 301,177 jobless claims during the last five weeks is equivalent to the number of jobless claims over the previous three full years combined."
- The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country and began triggering a recession that will end the longest expansion on record. Read more here.
- The Colorado Renaissance Festival has been postponed from its original June 13 opening date. The medieval-themed, eight-week-long event at the fairgrounds in Larkspur will now open Aug. 1 and run Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 20. Read more here.
- Residents of long-term care homes in California make up nearly 40% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, new public health data shows, making skilled nursing and assisted living facilities by far the deadliest hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- A coronavirus vaccine is still months or years away, but groups that peddle misinformation about immunizations are already taking aim, potentially eroding confidence in what could be humanity’s best chance to defeat the virus. Read more here.
- Airbus says the aviation industry's unprecedented troubles are just beginning. The European manufacturing giant reported 481 million euros ($515 million) in losses in the first quarter, put thousands of workers on furlough and sought billions in loans to survive the coronavirus crisis. And its CEO said Wednesday it's still at an “early stage.” Read more here.
- In cities around the world, public transit systems are key to getting workers back on the job and restarting devastated economies, yet everything from trains and buses to ferries and bicycles will have to be re-imagined in the coronavirus era. Read more here.
- A group of Colorado Springs friends are giving away 10 meals or more meals a day between 2 and 3 p.m. at Hunan Springs, 24 E. Kiowa St. The meals will be given to those in need who request them. More information here.
- Two hundred thirty-eight inmates at Sterling Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus, the Colorado Department of Corrections announced Tuesday. An additional sixteen tests are inconclusive and two are pending. The prison has four coronavirus-positive inmates in the hospital, according to a press release from the department. It had eight inmates test positive prior to the recent batch testing completed by the state health department.
One inmate at Buena Vista Correctional Facility tested positive but recovered, the release added.
The corrections department is working with the state health department to determine what further testing would be appropriate. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
- Need a helping hand? Gazette Charities launches COS Connect
The Associated Press contributed to this report.