The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- Business leaders agree that social distancing measures were necessary to avoid catastrophe. Full story here.
- On Thursday, to honor healthcare workers working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide respite for patients, local law enforcement, along with sports teams and community groups, and national team mascots are holding a vehicle parade. The parade will salute hospital workers and those in the hospital with lights (no sirens), encouraging signs, balloons and cheers from a procession of vehicles that will pass by the entrances of both UCHealth Memorial North (4050 Briargate Pkwy.) and Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs (4090 Briargate Pkwy.).
- Gov. Jared Polis announced the launch of a new new map of community-based, coronavirus testing sites. The map shows about 20 operational community testing sites that have received approval and testing supplies from the state of Colorado. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis today signed an executive order to continue the extension for filing and remitting state and state-administered local sales tax until May 20.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is doing a great job responding to the coronavirus. The state got an A rating from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, according to editorial Monday in the Wall Street Journal. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
-The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today introduced Safe Stay, an industry-wide, enhanced standard of health and safety protocols designed to prepare America’s hotels to safely welcome back guests and employees as the economy reopens. The "Stay Safe" Guidelines will involve employee & guest health, employee responsibilities, cleaning products and protocols and physical distancing.
- Today, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a major expansion of Meals to You, USDA’s innovative partnership with the Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, McLane Global, and PepsiCo, to feed low-income kids in rural areas. The initiative will now serve nearly 5 million meals per week to rural children impacted by COVID-19-related school closures – five times its original goal.
-T he Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) announced today the availability of up to $750,000 annually in grants to help workers displaced by COVID-19 enroll in certification and degree programs that align with Colorado Top Jobs, identified in the Talent Pipeline Report, so they can complete their credential within the next two years.
Public higher education institutions, community partners and workforce centers are encouraged to apply for the funds through a request for proposal grant process that will award $75,000 annually per grant. Awards will go to student supports which improve and enhance local community-based service networks and increase enrollment and retention in public postsecondary institutions through proactive advising, wraparound support, and other support services.
- The Pikes Peak Community Foundation (PPCF) Emergency Relief Fund today announced it has granted more than $1 million in funding to support local nonprofits in El Paso and Teller Counties. Thanks to a community of private foundations, including a $500,000 gift from the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, PPCF fund holders, and the public, 54 grants totaling more than $1 million has been awarded to nonprofit organizations since March 20.
MONDAY
- Colorado Springs superstores have started limiting purchases of meat products amid the closing of several large meat facilities around the country. Read more here.
- Two flyover events are scheduled to take place Wednesday from Colorado's military community. Members of the Colorado Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve are scheduled to flyover several Colorado communities Wednesday afternoon to salute healthcare workers fighting on the front lines against COVID-19. Read more here.
- Colorado is "moving in the right direction," with the daily growth rate of coronavirus cases in Colorado at 1.4% as of Sunday, and the daily growth rate of hospitalizations at .1%, Gov. Jared Polis said at a Monday press conference. Read more here.
Updated numbers of the coronavirus in Colorado:
Note: Data represents results as of Sunday, May 3.
-16,907 cases throughout the state, including 1,005 in El Paso County
-2,838 hospitalizations
-56 counties
-83,266 people tested
-851 deaths, including 76 deaths in El Paso County
-163 outbreaks
- Polis: Restaurants need to know about a week before they open, and we don't have a date yet because we need more data, Polis said, later hypothetically mentioning late May or June 1.
"There's going to be a day in the distant future when we can all be together again," he said. Read more from Polis' press conference here.
- With goggles strapped to her face, gloves covering her hands, a mask over her mouth and a long blue gown draped over her body, Juliet Draper looks more like a surgeon than a firefighter. The safety gear the 23-year Colorado Springs fire captain wears has become mandatory for all Colorado Springs Fire Department staff when responding to medical calls to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Full story here.
- Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic have caused business at Colorado Springs video email provider BombBomb to explode — and the company is giving back to the community as a result. Read more here.
- Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday it will start cruising again, from Florida and Texas, beginning in August. These Caribbean trips will be the company's first new itineraries since the coronavirus pandemic forced a near-total pause in the global cruise industry. Read more here.
- Colorado has received a second self-contained, mobile unit that will decontaminate N95 respirators during the pandemic. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis will update Coloradans today on the state's coronavirus response at a press conference at the state Capitol in Denver. The conference, slated to begin at 1:30 p.m., will be streamed live on the governor's Facebook page. The Gazette will cover it live here.
- Denver International Airport will require all visitors and passengers to wear face coverings while at the airport beginning Wednesday. Read more here.
- The NFL's 2020 schedule will not include international games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Monday. That means the Broncos-Falcons game will be played in Atlanta instead of London. Read more here.
- Bradley Bunn, a 53-year-old resident of Loveland, was arrested Friday when FBI and ATF agents served search warrants and found four pipe bombs and potential pipe bomb components in his house, ABC News reports. An official told ABC News that Bunn was "helping organize an armed protest demanding the state lift its coronavirus restrictions."
- As the coronavirus continues to infect people across Britain in what will likely turn out to be Europe’s worst outbreak, the government has come under criticism from scientists, who say it has neglected the fundamentals of epidemic control. Read more here.
- The owner of J.Crew is filing for bankruptcy protection, the first major retailer to do so since the pandemic forced most stores in the United States to close. More retail bankruptcies are expected in coming weeks with thousands of stores still shuttered, though states have begun a staggered restart of their economies. Read more here.
- New York Times: "As President Trump presses for states to reopen their economies, his administration is privately projecting a steady rise in the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus over the next several weeks, reaching about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times, nearly double from the current level of about 1,750."
- Dunkin' Donuts franchisee George Hart, owner of six Colorado Springs locations, is delivering more than 152 dozen doughnuts to local hospitals, clinics and other medical organizations over the next week, Dunkin' announced Monday.
- While millions of U.S. workers have already received a quick relief payment from the federal treasury through direct deposit, millions of others without traditional bank accounts must wait weeks for paper checks. When the checks finally arrive, this disproportionately black and Hispanic population often has little choice but to use expensive check-cashing services to access the money. Read more here.
- As governments race to develop mobile tracing apps to help contain infections, attention is turning to how officials will ensure users’ privacy. The debate is especially urgent in Europe, which has been one of the hardest-hit regions in the world, with nearly 140,000 people killed by COVID-19. Read more here.
- Millions of people were allowed to return to work in Italy Monday as Europe's longest lockdown started to ease, while countries from Iceland to India took a patchwork of steps to loosen coronavirus restrictions. Read more here.
- World leaders on Monday began pledging billions of euros for research into a vaccine against the new coronavirus, but warned that it is just the start of an effort that must be sustained over time to beat the disease. Read more here.
- The global economy is in shambles, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 237,000 worldwide and 30 million Americans have lost their jobs as collateral damage in the fight against COVID-19, with the tallies all rising by the day. Yet, the U.S stock market just rocketed to its best month in a generation. Read more here.
- A retired Colorado paramedic who died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City was being honored Sunday as his body was returned to Denver. Read more here.
- 'Stay-at-home' order helped Colorado avoid catastrophe, medical experts say. Read more here.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | COVID-19 adding new layer of concern for police. Read more here.
