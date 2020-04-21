This blog for Tuesday, April 21 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- Reports suggest that racial discrimination against Colorado Asians is going up. Read the full story here.
- There currently 1,880 hospitalized coronavirus patients in the state. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- There are now 10,106 cases of coronavirus in the state. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for statistics updates.
- According to Colorado Public Radio, more than 10,000 people have signed up for health coverage via Connect for Health Colorado since the start of the special enrollment period, which began March 20. Coloradans can sign up through April 30 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Gov. Jared Polis is ending the stay-at-home order Sunday, here are things you should know.
- The popular Territory Days, which attracts tens of thousands of attendees, has been canceled due to COVID-19. The Wild West-themed celebration was slated for May 23-25. Read more here.
- Centura health sent 34 clinical team members to hard-hit communities in New Jersey. Members across their workforce who were presently called off due to low volumes and the postponement of elective surgeries and procedures, were asked if they would serve in this special request.
A combination of registered nurses with Medical Surgical and Emergency Department experience and an administrator, who will serve as an ambassador, have accepted assignments across these three New Jersey facilities.
- High school sports are done for the year due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter released by CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green on Tuesday morning. Read more here.
-Attorney General Phil Weiser today joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general and the City of New York demanding that the administration immediately suspend action on a federal rule that could cut food assistance for more than 30,000 Coloradans a month, 11,000 of whom are children and 7,300 of whom are seniors over the age of 60.
- McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals for healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics starting Wednesday and lasting until May 5.
Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:
Breakfast: A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
Lunch and Dinner; A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
- The U.N. General Assembly demanded global action to quickly scale up the development of and access to medicines, vaccines and equipment to battle the pandemic, while the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus lockdowns could lead to a resurgence of the outbreak.
The U.N. resolution asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with the WHO and make recommendations to ensure that all people have equitable and timely access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
- Manitou Springs School District 14, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind and Widefield School District 3 announced they will not return to school buildings for in-person instruction for the remainder of this semester. Gov. Polis made the same update for all schools. Read more here.
-The Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health (OBH) has received a $2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to shore up behavioral health crisis services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONDAY
- As Colorado exceeded 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, Gov. Jared Polis confirmed the statewide stay-at-home order will be lifted on schedule, but social distancing and other precautionary measures will remain in place. Read more here.
- Updated coronavirus case numbers in Colorado as of 12 p.m. from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
10,098 cases
1,859 hospitalized
56 counties
47,466 people tested
111 nonhospital healthcare facilities with outbreaks
444 deaths
- In Denver, current health data is showing that the spread of the virus is slowing, signs Mayor Michael Hancock called “very encouraging.”
Denver city leaders over the next seven to 10 days will be working closely with Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials to determine if and when the city can begin rolling out a “phased relaxation” of stay-at-home orders.
“Some of our biggest challenges are significantly increasing testing for COVID-19 and then testing for antibodies, as well as retraining and hiring staff for contact tracing,” Polis said. Full story here.
- Colorado's unified command center started testing for COVID-19 at long-term care facilities on Sunday, and this week will complete testing at two more in the coming days.
Assisted by the Colorado National Guard and the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment chose three of Colorado's largest nursing homes that have not yet reported COVID-19 outbreaks, one each in Adams, Broomfield and El Paso counties. The goal is for earlier identification of COVID-19 to limit the spread of the virus in those facilities.
- The T. Rowe Price Foundation is giving $40,000 to Colorado Springs-area nonprofits, which will be split evenly between Care and Share, Silver Key Senior Services, YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, and Exponential Impact.
The foundation also donated 30,000 N95 masks to Colorado Springs health care facilities, which was split evenly between UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Centura Health, and Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs.
- Water Works Car Wash & Detail Centers are offering free car washes to essential workers. The offer is available at three locations from April 24-26. Essential workers may pull up to the Xpress wash lane and let the attendant know they are an essential worker to get the free car wash.
“We’re thankful for the heroes that have risked their lives during these hard times and want to thank them for their service to our community.” said owner Jim Spinato.
Water Works has locations at:
525 S. Nevada Ave.
2253 La Montana Way
1108 N. Academy Blvd.
- Local, state and federal leaders squabble over division of coronavirus aid. Read more here.
- While the website portal for Americans to track their stimulus check appears to be fully functional now, people are still waiting on their payments. Read more here.
- The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging is offering “practical tips” for seniors on “things that you can do while staying safe.” Read more here.
- The head of the World Health Organization has warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, raising new alarm bells about the pandemic just as many countries are beginning to ease restrictive measures. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Education released the results of a statewide survey Monday conducted by the CDE and the Colorado Education Initiative, finding "Colorado schools say they need more help developing effective online instruction, providing students computer hardware and access to the internet, and supporting students who are suffering from stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic."
The four top education needs identified were:
- Support for students and families who are struggling to manage the stresses caused by the pandemic,
- technical supports for delivering remote learning,
- online instructional supports for teachers, and
- help with family engagement.
Additionally, "approximately 53,000 students need wifi-enabled devices" and "approximately 65,860 children need Internet access at home."
Read the full report here.
- Fatalities in El Paso County’s long-term care facilities continue to rise, according to the county’s health department.
Ten people have died at Laurel Manor Care Center, according to the latest data. Seven residents at Morning Star Assisted Living at Mountain Shadows and Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living, respectively, have died.
The county has identified five outbreaks, defined as when at least two residents test positive for COVID-19 in a two-week period, as of April 17.
At the other two facilities — Colorado Springs Senior Homes and Solange at Appletree Assisted Living — two residents have tested positive for the virus, but no deaths have been reported.
- Phil Long Dealerships is offering employees working in a critical industry a free oil change and safety inspection on registered vehicles now through April 30, according to a press release.
"Essential workers can go to PhilLong.com for full details and to schedule an appointment at their desired service location," the release states. "Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 719.387.8968 and walk-ins are accepted. Complimentary vehicle pick-up and delivery are provided within a 10-mile radius of a Phil Long service location or the Phil Long Collision Center."
- Manitou Springs School District 14 students and staff will not return to school buildings for in-person instruction for the remainder of this semester, Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue announced Monday. Read more here.
- A Denver nurse has a message for protesters.
- Some big restaurant chains have obtained loans under a small-business relief program, leading business groups to cry foul even though the loans are within the guidelines of the lending program. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on the state's response to coronavirus Monday at 3:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Facebook.
- From the Associated Press' "What you need to know about the virus outbreak" Monday:
Nations around the world are taking advantage of their flattening coronavirus infection curves to tentatively ease lockdowns, offering plenty of options for U.S. lawmakers and communities to consider. The plan is to open up while maintaining enough social social distancing to prevent new flareups of the virus.
The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement today on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
- A flood of new research suggests that far more people have had the coronavirus without any symptoms, fueling hope that it will turn out to be much less lethal than originally feared. Read more here.
- Across Colorado, thousands of health care workers have been furloughed, laid off or have had their paychecks slashed amid a precipitous drop in appointments for anything not related to the coronavirus. In a twist, the pink slips come at a time when healthy doctors and nurses have never been more needed, on the front-lines of a global pandemic. Read more here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.