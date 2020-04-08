This roundup from Wednesday, April 8 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
WEDNESDAY
- COVID-19 deaths by sex: female-36.79%, male-63.21%.
- COVID-19 cases by sex: female-51.56%, male-47.83%, unknown-0.60%.
- Number of people tested in the state: 29,199.
- Griswold advises states to 'lean on' Colorado in transition to mail voting. Full story here.
- Penrose-St. Francis Neighborhood Health Center started offering COVID-19 tests Wednesday to first responders experiencing symptoms of the virus and was one of seven that opened across the state at Centura Health facilities to serve firefighters, law enforcement officers and those in emergency medical services, according to a news release. The site will be open by need and availability. Full story here.
- The county with the most cases in the state is Denver at 927, followed by Arapahoe at 764 and Jefferson at 610. El Paso County has 472 cases.
- Colorado Springs halfway house reports first case of COVID-19, operators say. Full story here.
- The U.S. suffers the deadliest day of pandemic so far with a total of 425,723 confirmed cases and 14,596 deaths.
- President Donald Trump ignores expert opinions and again promotes the use of unproven drug, hydroxychloroquine, to treat coronavirus, which can cause serious health problems to include death.
- Gov. Polis' hopes that the 500 additional ventilators recently received will be enough as he encourages Coloradans to stay home. Read full story here.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/7 and does not reflect cases since then)
- 5,655 cases
- 1,162 hospitalized
- 54 counties
- 29,199 people tested
- 193 deaths
- 44 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- The age group with the most amount of coronavirus cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.46% followed by 30-39 years at 16.19%. The age group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 1.07%. Check back here after 4 p.m. for updated official state data.
- Ninety-nine towns and cities across Colorado held improvised elections yesterday. Foxfield, a Denver suburb, created a drive-through vote center in a resident's driveway.
- There are now 418,165 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 14,213 deaths.
- Denver International Airport distributes masks to essential employees but requests they be reused unless contaminated or damaged as there is a shortage in supply. More here.
- COVID-19 peak in Colorado could be months away. Read the full story here.
- After seeing the Federal Emergency Management Agency snatch up 500 ventilators Colorado officials wanted to order, 100 of the life-saving devices are on the way in a deal President Donald Trump and Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner announced on Twitter.
Will be immediately sending 100 Ventilators to Colorado at the request of Senator Gardner! https://t.co/Nj4EPxfZl6— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020
The announcement comes amid a flap over ventilators requested by Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who has contended the state could need 10,000 of the machines. Read more here.
- The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park's annual Easter service will be held virtually on Facebook at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Read more here.
- Preliminary data indicates that black people account for 28% of New York City's COVID-19 death toll, even though they are just 22% of the city's population, while Hispanic people are 34% of the city's virus death toll and 29% of its population. Read more here.
- Read here for developments Wednesday related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus.
- Following Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement on Friday that all Coloradans should wear cloth, non-medical masks when leaving the house, Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day informed her employees that masks would be provided to those in “essential” roles. Read more here.
- After 76 days in lockdown, the Chinese city at the heart of the global pandemic, Wuhan, reopened Wednesday, and tens of thousands immediately hopped on trains and planes to leave. Read more here.
- More than 125 Domino’s stores throughout the Greater Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction areas will each donate 200 pizzas to hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others, according to a release by the company.
- All personnel at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and Peterson Air Force Base will wear protective face coverings, effective Wednesday, when they cannot keep six feet of physical distance in public areas and workplaces, according to a release from Peterson.
- Safeway and Albertson's will implement social-distancing measures by limiting the number of people in stores by the end of the week, a move King Soopers began Tuesday. Read more here.
- Charlotte Figi, the namesake of a medical marijuana oil that has drawn parents of epileptic children and those with other chronic conditions to Colorado from around the country, has died of complications of coronavirus. Charlotte, who died Tuesday, was 13. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Tuesday he supports Gov. Jared Polis's extension of the statewide stay-at-home order, and that the step will help "flatten the curve" for coronavirus cases locally. Read more here.
- El Paso County has seen fewer confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent days, but it continues to have one of the highest death tolls in Colorado. Read more here.
- Recovered coronavirus patients can donate plasma to aid others battling the disease, UCHealth says. Full story here.
- 29 more people have died due to COVID-19. Colorado's total is now 179.
- The U.S. now has more than 393,000 cases and at least 12,687 deaths.
- Colorado restaurants lost roughly $465 million in sales and more than 150,000 jobs during the first three weeks of March according to the Colorado Restaurant Association.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
TUESDAY
- Wear mask on trails around Colorado Springs? Advice differs. Full story here.
- The county with the most deaths in Colo. is Denver at 31, followed by El Paso at 28 and Weld at 27.
- 398,785 coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- State officials and UC researchers add new details to coronavirus projections as expected peak is weeks away. Full story here.
- A possible treatment for COVID-19 is a plasma transfusion from a recovered patient. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital announced Wednesday it had done just that, making it the first hospital in the state to do so.
It works because their body developed an immune response to the disease, and their plasma now contains antibodies. Those antibodies help fight off the virus. Although it has potential, it is not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
- One American is now dying from coronavirus every 45 seconds on average.
- Today, the U.S. reported more than 1,800 coronavirus-related fatalities, a new one-day high, with some states still to release their totals.
- There are now 5.429 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, an increase of 257 from yesterday, according to the latest numbers from state health officials.
- The New York Times reports that one of President Donald Trump's economic advisers warned the White House in January that the coronavirus could cause 500,000 deaths and cost $6 trillion.
- There are now 44 outbreaks in residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- By order of Gov. Jared Polis, more than 250 Colorado National Guard soldiers have been mobilized to help the State Emergency Operations Center and the City and County of Denver to shelter people in Denver experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Globally there have been 1,282,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 72,776 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization.
- Denver has the most cases of any county in the state at 884, followed by Arapahoe at 718 and Jefferson at 579. El Paso has 457.
- More cases have been hospitalized across the state, growing from 994 to 1,079 since the day before.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/6 and does not reflect cases since then)
- 5,429 cases
- 1,079 hospitalized
- 54 counties
- 28,094 people tested
- 179 deaths
- 44 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- The U.S. now has 386,077 cases of coronavirus and 12,234 deaths.
- El Paso and Teller County residents can get information for COVID-19 by calling (719) 575-8888. The call center is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on weekends.
- The New York Times reports that a trade adviser warned the White House in January of pandemic risks, only to be ignored.
- New survey released Monday by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC shows nearly four out of five Colorado Springs businesses have lost sales because of pandemic. Full story here.
- 847 confirmed cases in Denver County according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
- 5,183 cases of coronavirus in Colorado according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
- As Denver’s homeless shelters struggle with overcrowding and staffing shortages during the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Michael Hancock on Tuesday announced that the city will open a large shelter for men at the National Western Center. Read more here.
- According to Johns Hopkins University there are now 1,407,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world and 383,256 in the U.S.
- The model cited by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington-Seattle has misled Coloradans into thinking the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak is over, according to the Colorado Hospital Association. Full story here.
- El Paso County has seen fewer confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent days, but it continues to lead Colorado in deaths. Read more here.
- El Paso County Public Health issued its own Public Health Order on Monday for residents to comply with the Colorado order on staying home and physical distancing. Read more here.
- First responders and healthcare workers traveling to and from their jobs will receive free emergency roadside assistance, AAA Colorado announced on Monday. The free service applies to motorists whether they are members of AAA or not, and will last through the duration of Colorado’s stay-at-home order. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic is having a predictably damaging effect on Colorado Springs-area professional service firms, retailers, restaurants and the like, with nearly four out of five saying they’ve lost business as a result. Read more here.
- The state’s unemployment insurance database did not generate the personal identification numbers needed for claimants to request benefit payments, a glitch that affected an unknown number of the 81,000 claims filed since mid-March. Read more here.
- This year's MeadowGrass Music Festival, scheduled for May 22-24, has been postponed until May 28-31, 2021. Tickets for this year's event will be honored next year, and 17 of the 22 bands on this year's docket will perform at the rescheduled festival. Read more here.
- New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day jump in the outbreak, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Read more here.
- Those looking for a diversion amid coronavirus-induced isolation can find it in the night sky Tuesday and Wednesday. According to NASA's ISS tracker app, the International Space Station will be visible the next two nights. Read more here.
- Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued emergency rules extending certain filing deadlines for charities to August 15. These rules will address the filing deadlines for charity registration renewals and solicitation campaign financial reports. They will not affect the filing deadline for new solicitation notices, which must be filed at least 15 days prior to the commencement of a solicitation campaign.
- With students learning at home because of coronavirus-related school closures, online educational projects and learning opportunities are popping up as fast as spring flowers. Read more here.
-Gov. Polis announced that he was extending the state's stay-at-home order until April 26. Read more here.
- King Soopers announced Monday that it will begin limiting the amount of customers in the store starting tomorrow to allow for proper social distancing. Read more here.
KEY LINKS
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
- LIST: Stores offering special shopping hours for seniors during the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.