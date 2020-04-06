This roundup from Monday, April 6 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
MONDAY
-Gov. Polis announced that he was extending the state's stay-at-home order until April 26.
- King Soopers announced Monday that it will begin limiting the amount of customers in the store starting tomorrow to allow for proper social distancing.
- Monday at 6:30 p.m. Gov. Jared Polis will deliver a televised Oval Office-style address about the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to last for 15-20 minutes. Stay tuned to The Gazette for further information. Read more here.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to April 30, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday. The order was originally set to last until April 11, but Hancock said the extension is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Denver’s Office of Emergency Management classified the coronavirus situation as “worsening,” as there are more than 830 positive cases of the virus in the city. Read more here.
- The state of Colorado has updated its crisis standards of care for hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes guidelines for how to ration resources during a surge in capacity. Colorado’s standards date to 2018 and direct how medical professionals should allocate resources and equipment when hospitals are overcapacity. Read more here.
- Economic impact payments will be hitting American’s bank accounts soon. Most will get a direct deposit and the IRS warned that no one is required to give out information in order to receive the payment, said Andy Tsui of the IRS-CI Denver Field Office in a news release Monday.
- El Paso County residents are able to renew license plate registration at multiple self-service kiosks located throughout the county, including at five local King Soopers stores. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs parks director: Wear mask while on trails. Read more here.
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened and he has been moved to the intensive care unit. Read more here.
- The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. Read more here.
- An El Paso County jail inmate who died Saturday after falling and hitting his head at the jail has been identified as Steve Manuel Carrasco, 64, the Sheriff’s Office said.
"His death was in no way connected to the COVID-19 virus," sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in a news release Monday. His cause of death wasn’t available pending toxicology results, according to the statement. Read more here.
- The Colorado Supreme Court deliberated for less than a day before rejecting a call by the Colorado State Public Defender and other defense groups for “immediate” action to further depopulate jails and bolster safety protocols in the courts amid the spread of the new coronavirus. Read more here.
- AP FACT CHECK: President Donald Trump is pitching a medicine for COVID-19 sufferers that science has not concluded is effective or safe for their use. Trump's straight-ahead advocacy of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, is the latest and one of the most consequential examples of Trump and public-health authorities not being on the same page in the pandemic.
Follow-up story on the malaria drug and coronavirus treatment here.
- The state will provide an update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Monday. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment representatives will speak and field questions from the media. The public can watch the livestream on the Facebook page for CDPHE.
- After 2 delays, Colorado Springs isolation shelter opens for the homeless with coronavirus symptoms. Read more here.
- Associated Press: Three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report that finds hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as cases rocket toward their projected peak.
- A second U.S. company is poised to begin a small safety test of a vaccine against the new coronavirus. Inovio Pharmaceuticals said Monday that it has Food and Drug Administration permission for the study in 40 healthy volunteers in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Mo. Read more here.
- The Pentagon says the number of COVID-19 cases in the active duty force topped 1,000 over the weekend. There are a total of 1,132 confirmed cases as of Monday morning. Read more here.
- U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the surge of coronavirus deaths the nation is facing. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,’’ he told “Fox News Sunday.” More than 9,600 people have died of the virus in the United States, and it leads the world in confirmed infections at more than 337,000.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
WEEKEND, APRIL 4-5
- Colorado is approaching 5,000 cases of COVID-19.New numbers released Sunday afternoon by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show 4,950 cases in the state across 54 counties; 140 people now have died. On Saturday, the state had reported 4,565 cases and 126 deaths. Of the 140 deaths, 25 have occurred in El Paso County, which is the most for any county in Colorado.
There are now 924 people hospitalized in Colorado, an increase from 875 on Saturday; 25,773 people have been tested; and there have been 37 outbreaks residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Colorado Springs-based U.S. Northern Command said Sunday it's sending 1,000 Air Force and Navy medical providers to the New York City area over the next three days to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here. President Donald Trump had said Saturday that military medical personnel would be sent to New York; the state, which has been hit the hardest in the U.S., had recorded more than 122,000 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning and nearly 4,200 deaths, according to national news media accounts.
- Staff member of State Emergency Operations Center tests positive for COVID-19. Read the full story here.
- The age group with the most amount of cases in the state is 50-59 years at 18.42%, followed by 30-39 years at 16.14%. The group with the least amount of cases is 0-9 years at 0.99%.
- Lack of testing seals our fate. Read the full story here.
- Weld and El Paso Counties have the most deaths at 22 each.
- Emergency room doctor and former astronaut Bill Fisher told Fox News that catching coronavirus scares him more than launching into space did. Fisher also tweeted that there is a 1.5 percent mortality rate among shuttle launches and 9 percent to 12 percent among coronavirus patients.
- Global cases are at 1,192,028 and 64,316 deaths. The U.S. now has 308,533 cases and 8,376 deaths.
- President Donald Trump to deploy 1,000 military personnel to New York City to boost the coronavirus fight. Trump said that number is subject to increase.
- 875 Coloradans are hospitalized due to coronavirus, a number that grew by 52 since 4 p.m. Friday.
- President Donald Trump continues to tout the use of an unproven drug, Hydroxychloroquine, as a coronavirus treatment. At the White House briefing today Trump said to the American public regarding usage of the drug, "what can you lose?" The drug has major potential side effects and can be dangerous, especially for the heart.
- Colorado Springs testing site expanding to include those over 65 with COVID-19 symptoms. Read the full story here.
- According to the University of Pittsburgh via ScienceDaily, scientists have announced a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. When tested in mice, the vaccine - delivered through a fingertip-sized patch - produces antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 at quantities thought to be sufficient for neutralizing the virus. Testing in patients would typically require at least a year and probably longer.
- The county with the most cases is Denver at 769, followed by Arapahoe at 552, and Jefferson at 483. El Paso County has 406 cases of COVID-19.
- Another 15 people died from the coronavirus in Colorado as hospitalizations and positive test results kept climbing.
- Nothing prepared Air Force Academy's top general for coronavirus fight. Full story here.
- Global cases are at 1,192,028 and 64,316 deaths. The U.S. now has 305,820 cases and 8,291 deaths.
- Colorado Case Summary (Note: This summary only includes data through 4/3 and does not reflect cases since then):
- 4,565 cases
- 875 hospitalized
- 54 counties
- 23,900 people tested
- 126 deaths
- 30 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- U.S. tops 1,000 deaths for second day in a row.
- Global cases are at 1,187,798 and 64,084 deaths. The U.S. now has 301,902 cases and 8,175 deaths.
- President Donald Trump uses coronavirus press conference to attack democrats, media, and governors as he puts the health of U.S. citizens on the back burner.
- President Donald Trump reiterates his notion of "the cure must not be worse than the problem" in a coronavirus press conference.
- President Donald Trump puts his concerns for the health of the economy over the health of the people in a coronavirus press conference as 96% of Americans on stay-at-home orders.
- Six deaths in the age group of 50-59 for Colorado, the highest rate for any age group in the state.
- In a letter sent Friday to the state's two U.S. senators and entire House delegation, Polis asks Congress to provide at least $500 billion in the next package, with some of that earmarked for smaller cities and counties.
- State refuses to let public see local virus spread model. More here.
- President Donald Trump disjointedly and incoherently attacks reporters and governors during coronavirus press conference as he emphasized his concern with the economy.
- 823 total hospitalizations in Colorado. 62 more hospitalizations in state than previous day.
- Gov. Jared Polis took complaints about the federal government Friday night, complaining that federal officials cut in front of the state after Colorado had a deal for a batch of new ventilators.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | Matthew Fillmore: inkmaster, scavenger. Full story here.
- President Donald Trump uses coronavirus press conference to disjointedly blast media for negative coverage and to blame governors for problems with PPE equipment supply as he states "there's going to be a lot of death" in the coming weeks.
- CDPHE has so far refused to make public what an expert task force has been working on to try to predict how the novel coronavirus spreading across the world might progress locally. The agency has given conflicting explanations for why they won’t allow the public to see it. Full story here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a guest on CNN Friday night, told anchor Don Lemon that the state had "a lead" on a manufacturer of ventilators that would come in at a good price, and then the Federal Emergency Management Administration came in and swept them up "and we're not getting them." More here.
- President Donald Trump criticizes media coverage during coronavirus press conference, attacking them and calling them "fake news."
- Missouri and Alabama implement stay-at-home orders after long hold-out. Eight states still have no restrictions on interactions with others.
- Global cases are at 1,181,825 and 63,902 deaths. The U.S. now has 300,915 cases and 8,162 deaths.
- President Donald Trump refuses to lead by example and wear a mask despite recommendations from the CDC to protect fellow citizens.
- Coping with coronavirus around Colorado | An emotional and abrupt return home from a Peace Corps mission after suspension of global operations. Read the heartfelt story here.
- Global cases are at 1,170,159 and 63,832 deaths. The U.S. now has 297,575 cases and 8,098 deaths.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its list of non-hospital health care facilities with outbreaks, which is defined as a minimum of two positive tests for COVID-19. Find list here.
- Gov. Jared Polis and other government officials urged Colorado's federal delegation in a letter to ensure additional, robust financial assistance is delivered to Colorado in the next federal stimulus package amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As you look toward the Phase 4 stimulus package, we stand united as state and local partners on the front lines of this crisis, urging you to include at least $500 billion in direct, robust and immediate state and local aid," the letter reads. "Absent this assistance, the state of Colorado and local governments who are directly helping Colorado's communities respond and recover from the impacts of this public health crisis, will face an unmitigated economic crisis."
- Fort Carson priests offer "drive through confession." Read more here.
- Latest COVID-19 numbers on state data site:
- 4,173 cases
- 823 hospitalized
- 53 counties
- 22,071 people tested
- 111 deaths
- 27 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- 374 cases in El Paso County
- 18 deaths in El Paso County
- With a shortage of personal protective equipment — and with the White House expected to urge Americans to wear a cloth mask when out in public — people are getting creative and making their own masks. Link includes a Gazette video tutorial.
- Peyton Manning did his part to meet hospitals’ transfusion needs and spread a message. Read more here.
