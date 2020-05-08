This blog for Friday, May 8 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
FRIDAY
- Will Colorado Springs customers come back to reopened shops? Read more here.
- El Paso County has capacity to meet coronavirus testing guidelines, but still falling short. Read the full story here.
- Governor's office responds to El Paso County restaurants' defiance of state order. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs students among 100 student leaders wanting Fed's help on pandemic relief. Full story here.
- Wearing a mask in public in Colorado Springs is your duty. Read more here.
- Polis: Colorado schools expected to return to in-person classes this fall; restaurants could re-open as soon as Memorial Day weekend. Read more here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 8):
-18,827 cases throughout Colorado, including 1,097 in El Paso County
-3,600 hospitalized
-96,772 tested
-960 deaths, including 78 in El Paso County
-184 outbreaks
- Colorado Springs shops reopen, but are customers coming back? Full story.
- Where to get tested for coronavirus in Colorado Springs area.
- The number of new vehicles registered in the county plunged to a 53-year low in March, due to a backlog accumulating while the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office was closed to the public because of the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended the disaster declaration for COVID-19 for an additional 30 days. The executive order will provide additional funds for response activities. It also extends the use of the National Guard. Read more here.
- More than 18,370 Coloradans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 944 have died of it, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The department is investigating 178 outbreaks at long-term care facilities where some of the most vulnerable are, the data show. Read more here.
- Despite Denver reducing its jail population by nearly half over the last two months, the latest state health data revealed the coronavirus outbreak is hitting the city hardest within its downtown detention center. Read more here.
- Customer traffic and sales are a mixed bag for Colorado Springs area retailers that reopened a week ago, with some reporting "nearly normal" traffic and others saying most customers are staying away. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
THURSDAY
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 199 followed by Arapahoe at 172. El Paso County has 77 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest coronavirus statistics.
- Colorado Springs' oldest Mexican restaurant thrives in defiance of coronavirus. Read more here.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 3,799 followed by Arapahoe at 3,089. El Paso County has 1,079 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest coronavirus statistics.
- Colorado man, an Army veteran, planned to use pipe bombs against police, feds say. Full story here.
- Most Colorado restaurant owners decline to violate dine-in ban, despite those who endanger the public. More here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 7):
-18,371 cases throughout Colorado, including 1,079 in El Paso County
-3,557 hospitalized
-92,267 tested
-944 deaths, including 77 in El Paso County
-178 outbreaks
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths is Denver at 195 followed by Arapahoe at 167. El Paso County has 77 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest coronavirus statistics.
- Coloradans overwhelmingly support coronavirus public safety measures. Full story here.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases is Denver at 3,674 followed by Arapahoe at 2,977. El Paso County has 1,055 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for the latest coronavirus statistics.
- El Paso County Public Health issued a cease and desist order to Calhan restaurants, Karen's Kafe and Stephanie's Bar & Grill, after ignoring state coronavirus health orders, according to KRDO. KRDO reports that employees were not even wearing gloves or masks. Read more here.
- A COVID-19 positive White House Valet served President Trump meals, according to MSNBC.
- More than 82,000 nonmedical masks have been donated to vulnerable populations and essential workers who have limited access to protective equipment through the Colorado Mask Project, state officials said Thursday during a briefing on the state's coronavirus response. Read more here.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday approved a request from Colorado and a dozen other states to allow online purchases using federal food assistance. Read more here.
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended protections for New Yorkers unable to pay their rent, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set an ambitious goal to test 140,000 people for coronavirus antibodies by early next month. The state's daily death toll was 231. Read more here.
- The Division of Motor Vehicles’ reopening has resulted in long wait times and difficulty connecting to representatives through the phone to book appointments for in-person services. Read more here.
- New trail to the top of Pikes Peak could be delayed by coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- First-time unemployment insurance claims filed in Colorado fell for a third consecutive week, but the total number of filings since the coronavirus pandemic triggered mandatory business closures has reached nearly 420,000. Read more here.
- Officials from Colorado's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Office of Economic Development and International Trade will provide updates on the state's coronavirus response Thursday morning. The media-only briefing will begin at 11 a.m. Follow live with The Gazette here.
- Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.
Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%. Read more here.
- Dozens of U.S. children have been hospitalized with a serious inflammatory condition possibly linked with the coronavirus and first seen in Europe. Read more here.
- Neiman Marcus, the 112-year-old storied luxury department store chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first department store chain to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Boulder County will join the city of Boulder, Denver, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Fort Collins and the rest of Larimer County along with a handful of other Colorado jurisdictions in requiring masks. Read more here.
- A Colorado man arrested after the FBI found four pipe bombs at his house told investigators he planned to use them against any law enforcement officers who tried to seize his weapons, U.S. prosecutors said.
Bradley Bunn, a 53-year-old Army veteran, was arrested Friday after FBI agents searched his home in Loveland. Agents intercepted him as he walked to his vehicle to go to an armed protest at the state Capitol against restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus. Read more here.
- A new survey finds Coloradans in favor of the "safer-at-home" restrictions imposed last week by Gov. Jared Polis by a wide margin, with an even larger share of metro-area residents approving their local officials' decisions to extend stricter "stay-at-home" orders through this week. Read more here.
- Faced with cutting $2 billion to $3 billion from the state budget, lawmakers Wednesday struggled with tough spending decisions that would curtail services for the elderly and raise health care costs for many Coloradans. Read more here.
- A National Education Association survey found 88% of parents approve of how their children's teachers have handled education and distance-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release Thursday from the Colorado Education Association. Additional results show 81% approve of school support staff, 71% approve of their governor and 73% approve of their mayor and local government.
- China’s exports rebounded in April to rise 3.5% over a year earlier, but forecasters warned that strength is unlikely to last as the coronavirus pandemic depresses global consumer demand. Read more here.
- The Bank of England warned Thursday that the British economy could suffer its deepest annual contraction in more than three centuries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, before roaring back next year. Read more here.
- Hawaii authorities are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, riding personal watercraft, shopping and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving. Read more here.
- Stocks climbed in early trading on Wall Street Thursday as reports suggested that even though the economy is still suffering severely, the pace of pain may be decelerating. Read more here.
- Frontier Airlines is dropping plans to charge passengers extra to sit next to an empty middle seat after congressional Democrats accused the airline of trying to profit from fear over the new coronavirus. Read more here.
- Following the end of stay-at-home orders, 77% of potential sellers are preparing to sell their homes, according to a survey from the National Association of Realtors.
More results from the survey: 5% of realtors said clients are shifting their neighborhood preferences from urban areas to suburban due to COVID-19, 13% of realtors found buyers changing at least one important home feature due to COVID-19, 73% of realtors said clients have not reduced prices to attract buyers
- Adams, Arapahoe counties will end stay-at-home order on Friday. Read more here.
- Watch as the 302nd Airlift Wing salute to Colo. healthcare workers here.
- Two Calhan eateries reopened Wednesday — despite Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' order for restaurants to remain closed to dine-in service until further notice — in a move their owner says is to defend constitutional rights and the businesses' solvency. Read more here.
- Gov. Polis says first Colorado COVID-19 case was long before the first was diagnosed. Read more here.
