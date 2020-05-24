This blog for Sunday, May 24 is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest around Colorado and the world
SUNDAY
- Restaurant dining rooms in El Paso County can reopen immediately, as long as they follow specific guidelines, El Paso County officials announced in a release Saturday. Read more here.
- COVID-19 cases in Colorado’s corrections system have shot up in recent weeks, putting the rate of infections inside prisons, jails and halfway houses far above the rate for all other Coloradans while a previously unreleased state report predicts the virus will cause hundreds of deaths in Colorado prisons. Full story here.
- Trials of drugs that could reduce the severity of coronavirus, as well as the time a patient spends in a hospital bed — freeing up space for another, perhaps sicker patient — are underway in Colorado and throughout the nation. Read more here.
- El Paso County could be on its way to successfully, and sustainably, suppressing the spread of the novel coronavirus into early summer, modeling from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's PolicyLab suggests.
As of Friday, El Paso County was running 29 new cases per day, according to data from the El Paso County Public Health Department. Read more here.
SATURDAY
- There are now 1,622,605 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 97,087 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths in Colo. is Denver at 299 followed by Arapahoe at 278. El Paso County has 88 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- Denver orders U.S. Postal Service center, which provides mail to Colorado and Wyoming, to stop operations over alleged COVID-19 outbreak. The center is not abiding by local orders. Full story here.
- According to ScienceDaily.com, researchers, led by Northwestern University, analyzed patient data from 10 countries. The team found a correlation between low vitamin D levels and hyperactive immune systems. Vitamin D strengthens innate immunity and prevents overactive immune responses. The finding could explain several mysteries, including why children are unlikely to die from COVID-19.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases in Colo. is Denver at 5,151 followed by Arapahoe at 4,027. El Paso County has 1,493 COVID-19 cases.
- Restaurants given OK to reopen in Douglas, Teller, Fremont counties under strict rules. Read more here.
- A church in Colorado Springs plans to break public safety rules Sunday, expecting 250 worshippers. Full story here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 23):
- 23,964 cases, including 1,493 in El Paso County
- 4,105 hospitalized
- 263 outbreaks
- 1,327 deaths among COVID-19 cases, including 88 in El Paso County
- 1,088 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- The county with the most coronavirus deaths in Colo. is Denver at 299 followed by Arapahoe at 276. El Paso County has 88 COVID-19 deaths. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- There are now 1,617,838 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 96,802 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- The county with the most coronavirus cases in Colo. is Denver at 5,056 followed by Arapahoe at 3,974. El Paso County has 1,460 COVID-19 cases. Check here daily after 4 p.m. for updated statistics.
- There are now 1,613,476 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 96,662 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Health officials 'cautiously optimistic' that coronavirus spread could reduce over summer in El Paso County. Full story here.
- Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order allowing certain state agencies to promulgate and issue emergency rules extending the expiration date of licenses and other documents due to the presence of COVID-19. This includes family child care homes, foster care homes, child care centers, preschools, children resident camps, family child care homes, neighborhood youth organizations and school-age child care centers.
- Restaurants, gyms, churches and Park Meadows mall could all reopen soon, after the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted a variance request for the county Friday night. Read more here.
- Thanks to innovation, determination and 150 hours on the computer, the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony delivered a superb virtual concert. Read more here.
- Considered by many to be the greatest beer festival in the world, Denver’s annual Great American Beer Festival made an announcement this week likely to disappoint many Coloradans – there’s not going to be an in-person beer tasting event come September. Read more here.
- Steve Holt serves as founding minister for The Road @ Chapel Hills. He believes it is time to open his church for worship service, and that’s what he will do at 10:16 a.m. Sunday. He expects as many as 250 worshippers in the main sanctuary. Read more here.
- Denver public health officials have ordered a United States Postal Service Processing and Distribution Center, which provides mail to all of Colorado and Wyoming, to stop operations — but the center isn’t abiding by local orders. Read more here.
- There are now 1,600,782 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 95,979 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
FRIDAY
- The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs announced Friday it will lay off 28 employees and furlough 43 others June 5 from its non-academic departments in the wake of state funding cuts and reduced enrollment. Read more here.
- Lawyers argue constitutionality of Polis executive order on elections. Full story here.
The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado (Updated on May 22):
- 23,487 cases, including 1,460 in El Paso County
- 4,082 hospitalized
- 260 outbreaks
- 1,324 deaths among COVID-19 cases, including 88 in El Paso County
- 1,088 deaths directly attributed to COVID-19
- Decision to cut millions from Colorado K-12 roils education community. More here.
- The local trail running schedule took another hit Friday morning. Ron Ilgen, president of Pikes Peak Marathon Inc., confirmed to The Gazette the 2020 Barr Trail Mountain Race is canceled. Read more here.
- Business closures ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic sent Colorado's unemployment rate to a record 11.3% in April, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Friday. Read more here.
- Colorado's COVID-19 deaths rose to 1,062 Thursday afternoon, up 61 from a day earlier, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expects restaurants can reopen across Colorado next week under COVID-19 guidelines. Read more here.
- An employee of a Walmart located at 707 S. 8th St. tested positive for COVID-19, El Paso County Public Health officials said Thursday. Read more here,
- There are now 1,573,742 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 94,566 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.