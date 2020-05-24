Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.