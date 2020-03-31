This roundup from Tuesday, March 31, is updated multiple times a day with coronavirus news from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and elsewhere in Colorado.
The latest around Colorado and the world
TUESDAY
- Gov. Jared Polis asked the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday for automatic extensions of work authorizations to be given to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.
“Coloradans face unprecedented challenges to their economic and social lives, and this extension would provide some needed stability to our businesses and residents who benefit from opportunities that DACA provides,” Polis wrote to Acting Secretary Wolf.
- An El Paso County prosecutor tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, becoming at least the second attorney in Colorado Springs to contract the fast-spreading disease. Read more here.
- Cases of COVID-19 by county: Denver has the most at 539 followed by Arapahoe at 333. Jefferson is third at 304. El Paso has the fourth highest amount of cases at 286.
- Deaths in Colo. by sex: female-42.03%; male-57.97%
- Cases in Colo by sex: female-51.62%; male-47.94%; unknown-0.44%
- Sen. Cory Gardner is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for additional COVID-19 test kits for the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute Indian tribes.
- Colorado Springs health officials support use of homemade masks in public, but with caution. Full story here.
- World Health Organization reports 140,640 cases in the U.S., 2,398 deaths.
- 754,948 cases worldwide, 36,571 deaths.
- Colorado bike shops are open as essential services.
- Age group with most cases in Colo. is 50-59 years at 18.04%.
- Colorado case summary, from Colorado.gov, shows 69 more deaths. Only includes data through Monday and does not reflect cases since then.
- 2,966 cases*
- 509 hospitalized
- 50 counties
- 16,849 people tested
- 69 deaths
- 16 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- The Social Security Administration sent a reminder today that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefit payments will continue to be paid on time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Stay-at-home orders in Colorado have been clarified. More here.
- The U.S. reports 770-plus new deaths today, the most in one day, as the country's hospitals in desperate need of supplies.
- As theaters, gyms, and casinos close, find out what businesses are to stay open here.
- Participating McDonald's restaurants in Colorado are extending the deadline for free combo meals for first responders and hospital workers until April 30. Healthcare workers must have an official identification.
- Colorado Springs will glow after dark thanks in part to local school districts that have pledged to leave their stadium lights on in an effort to stand in solidarity as the area battles the COVID-19 pandemic. More here.
- Coronavirus may derail plans for historic Engine No. 168. Full story here.
- Governor Jared Polis said on MSNBC Saturday night that each Colo. Coronavirus patient is spreading the disease to as many as four people. He also emphasized that because of a lack of testing he believes there are thousands more cases than what has been accounted for.
Based on the data collected, Polis stated that projections for deaths in Colo. by June 1 without adhering to social distancing guidelines can be dismal.
With no social distancing it is estimated that deaths may reach 33,000. With 40% social distancing that number would drop to 26,000. At 50% social distancing we would see about 19,900 deaths. And at 60% social distancing practices 11,500 deaths in Colo. can be expected in total.
In consideration of those numbers, Polis went on to implore people to do all they can to stay home. Only workers who need to go out to keep society functioning should do so. He suggested that if you go outside to walk your dog, go grocery shopping, etc., do it less.
- There is a "significant effort" to identify sites for and prepare temporary hospitals throughout Colorado in anticipation of a potential coronavirus surge. Potential sites include the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland and other facilities across the state. Read more here.
- A coronavirus testing site will open to first responders and health care workers from across the region Tuesday to help ensure front line workers aren’t spreading the virus. The testing site will be at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- The Pike Peak Community Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund has awarded 22 grants totaling $429,000 to Colorado Springs-area nonprofits since March 20, officials announced Tuesday.
The fund, operated in conjunction with Pikes Peak United Way and the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management, is activated during emergencies and is awarding grants to agencies that are addressing immediate human needs related to food, shelter, safety and health care to vulnerable populations.
Donations have topped $580,000 for El Paso and Teller Counties, and nonprofit requests for funding total more than $3 million.
Contributions can be made at PPCF.org.
- A Colorado College campus “community member” has tested positive for a COVID-19, students and staff learned Monday, the first day a remote learning model for students and faculty began. Read more here.
- The popular King's Chef Diner is one of several local restaurants to close after a 2-week-old state order to shutter dining rooms as a way to halt public gatherings and help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is uncertain whether the closure is temporary or permanent. Read more here.
- After two cadet suicides in less than a week, Air Force Academy leaders are easing social distancing policies that some complained made the school prison-like for the nearly 1,000 seniors who remain on campus. Read more here.
- Potential gun buyers are facing extended waiting times for background checks, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The CBI received 12,266 background check requests last week, nearly double the number received during the same time frame a year ago.
- Colorado Springs-area school districts are partnering to offer free breakfast and lunch to children, regardless of which district they attend, during extended school closures. Find more information and a map here.
- A Colorado Springs King Soopers employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the El Paso County Public Health department reported Monday. The employee last worked at the 6930 N. Academy Blvd. location on March 28. The department is alerting those who shopped at the store on March 19, March 21-25 and March 28. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will join other campuses in the CU system and hold a virtual commencement ceremony for spring graduates. Read more here.
MONDAY
- El Paso County leads the state in coronavirus deaths because of less-than-optimal compliance with the statewide stay-at-home order, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at a Monday press conference.
"We want to make sure we see greater support for compliance for staying at home in El Paso County," he said when asked why the county leads the state in number of coronavirus deaths: 11 as of Sunday.
He also cited a bridge tournament, held in Colorado Springs about a month ago, as another factor in the relatively large death toll.
Total diagnoses in the state sit at 2,627, Polis said, up from 2,307 cases yesterday. Deaths are now at 51, up from 47 yesterday.
More updated numbers:
- 2,627 cases
- 414 hospitalized
- 47 counties
- 15,364 people tested
- 51 deaths, including 11 in El Paso County
- 14 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
- National Doctor's Day is recognized each year on March 30. Health care workers remain at the forefront of efforts to care for those infected with the novel coronavirus. Messages, photos or videos to show appreciation and encouragement for UCHealth employees can be sent through this form: uchealth.org/extraordinary/thankyouform.
- An El Paso County jail inmate tested earlier this month for COVID-19 does not have the virus, a sheriff's spokeswoman said. Ten inmates were previously placed in isolation either because they had flulike symptoms or were exposed to sickened inmates. Read more here.
- Exponential Impact has launched a $1 million fund to make immediate emergency loans of up to $25,000 to local small businesses in El Paso County to help them survive the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business is offering three-year, low-interest- rate loans that are designed for local businesses that were viable before the pandemic hit, need immediate financial help and may not be able to qualify for other emergency financing. Read more here.
- The state's Emergency Operations Center is preparing to supply hospitals with intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the event of a potential medical surge. Colorado has 1,849 beds, according to a report by the emergency center. The goal is to add 1,000 beds by May and another 5,000 by summer.
"In the meantime, each health care facility is working to move patients out of ICUs, when possible, into acute care beds and lower-needs beds in order to prepare for increased demand in ICU settings," the emergency center sad in a statement.
- Fort Carson's Evans Army Community Hospital introduced Monday a curbside pharmacy service. It is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients are asked to arrive in the east parking lot near Solider Family Care Center, where a team member will assist with prescription dropoff and pickup.
Patients 10 and up must have a DoD ID card to use the service.
Call 719-526-7411 between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. to schedule a pickup time.
- A coronavirus testing site will open to first responders and health care workers from across the region Tuesday to help ensure front line workers aren’t spreading the virus. The U.S. Public Health Service testing site at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point in Colorado Springs is to be staffed by UCHealth employees who will take samples from health care workers and first responders, UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. The samples will be processed by private labs. Read more here.
- Four pallets of personal protection equipment were collected through Sunday’s drive, organized by Project C.U.R.E., local health systems and Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, said Micah McDonough, a spokesman for Project C.U.R.E. The supplies will be donated to health care workers at UCHealth, Children’s Hospital Colorado and Centura, McDonough said.
- Every student becomes a home-schooler Monday when classes resume in the Pikes Peak region after spring break. Creating a semblance of normalcy will be a primary objective, say educators and parents gearing up for remote learning after the coronavirus shut down all public and private schools statewide through April 17. Read more here.
- The Colorado General Assembly's first pause ends at 10 a.m. Monday, and they intend to extend it without most lawmakers even being there. Read more here.
- Spain surpasses China in its coronavirus infections tally.
- Japan's main medical association has suggested declaring a state of emergency.
- The Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled to start July 23, 2021.
